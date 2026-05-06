Victoria Beckham has revealed the 'greatest compliment' she has received about her children - and it's surprisingly relatable

Victoria Beckham’s parenting style has been under scrutiny ever since her eldest son Brooklyn took to social media to berate his mum and dad over the alleged behaviour towards his wife Nicola.

But in a refreshing discussion about how her and her family and their approach their fame and parenthood, Victoria has opened up about what she values most when people discuss her children with her.

Speaking on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast, the 52-year-old fashion designer also hinted at how different it is to parent young children to adult ones - of which daughter Harper at 15 is the only one still a child.

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Victoria - who also has sons Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 21 - explained, “I think it’s very different parenting adult children to parenting smaller children, and I’m just trying to do the best that I can. They grow up so quickly and I just want them… it’s my job to make sure that my kids are the best versions of themselves and that they feel fulfilled.

“I always encourage them to dream big and then dream even bigger. My kids manifest, my kids have crystals beside their beds. And they know that they do have a responsibility as well because of the profiles that they have and how they can use that to do good in the world.

“And to be really good people. The greatest compliment is when someone will say, “I met your kids, and they were great kids.”

Victoria with Cruz, Nicola and Brooklyn before the public fallout (Image credit: Getty Images)

And while Brooklyn hit out at how his parents “controlled narratives” around the family and said they had tried to “ruin” his marriage to Nicola, Victoria has stated she has simply always tried to “protect” them as best she can.

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“I feel that our children have had a very different upbringing to myself and David,” she said.

“The world is also a very different place now to what it was when they were younger. We’ve always tried to protect the children as much as we can. We’ve always been very close, communication is very key.

Victoria has been surprisingly open about family life (Image credit: Getty Images / Craig Barritt / Stringer)

“You know, 6 o’clock at night, every night, at our house, so long as neither of us is travelling, we always eat dinner together. We’re quite a traditional family, more than people would recognise.”

Brooklyn is not believed to have seen or spoken to his family in more than a year, having failed to turn up to a number of big events - including David’s 50th birthday or his mum’s fashion shows - in the last year, and is reported to have asked they only communicate through lawyers.

However, when he turned 27 in March, both David and Victoria posted sweet messages on Instagram wishing him a happy birthday.