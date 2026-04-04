Victoria Beckham might be cut off from first grandchild as Brooklyn vows to do everything differently with his own children

His blistering public takedown of the Beckham brand has already caused shockwaves around the world - and now it seems that Brooklyn Peltz Beckham is doubling down on the estrangement from his parents, vowing to do everything differently with his own future children.

Victoria and Sir David are said to be devastated after eldest son Brooklyn, 27, accused them of trying to control him and ruin his marriage to billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz.

Now, amid growing speculation that Brooklyn and Nicola, 31, could be on the verge of adopting their first child together, Victoria is facing the heart-breaking prospect of being cut off from her future grandchild.

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A source close to the family revealed, "Brooklyn really wants to start his own family with Nicola - everyone thinks it could be sooner than expected if they go ahead with an adoption."

"He doesn't seem to be wavering on allowing his parents back into his life, and has even said that if he and Nicola have a child, they won't be involved."

Brooklyn shows no sign of backing down

Sources close to Victoria, 51, and David, 50, say they are still reeling from the fallout over Brooklyn's brutal six-page Instagram post in January, where he hit out at the £500-million 'Brand Beckham' machine, saying his family "values public promotion and endorsements above all else" and that "family 'love' is decided by how much you post on social media."

"It's been a nightmare few weeks for Victoria and David," said the source. "They have tried to put on a brave face and continued with work commitments, but behind the scenes it's been a real struggle.

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They both know how much Brooklyn wants to be a dad, and are heartbroken at the prospect of not being able to be part of their grandchild's life."

Yet it appears that Brooklyn shows no sign of backing down from his vow to cut them out of his life - something psychologists are seeing more of with families today.

A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham A photo posted by on

Dr Lucy Blake told woman&home, "Around one in four adults will experience a period of estrangement from a parent at some point in their lives.

"What sits beneath most estrangements are very human feelings: hurt, confusion, disappointment, and the sense of being judged or misunderstood."

However, she added, "For many, though not all, that distance is temporary rather than permanent.” Which might offer some hope that Brooklyn could eventually soften.

'Brooklyn is adamant he will do everything differently to how he was brought up'

However, there are signs the estrangement won't thaw any time soon, including Brooklyn's tattoos.

The aspiring chef has over 100 tattoos - but looks to be in the process of covering up any that reference his family. His 'Mama's Boy' tattoo tribute to Victoria was removed last year, and an anchor 'Dad' tribute to David has been altered.

What's more, Brooklyn's tattoos on his hands - featuring the names of siblings Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 14 - also seem to have been covered up recently.

A source close to the family told Woman, "Brooklyn is adamant that when he and Nicola have their own children, he will do everything differently to how he was brought up.

He's vowed to do everything he can to protect their privacy and give them the choice of whether they want to be in the spotlight or not - something he resents never being given to him."

Friends, like Gordon Ramsay, take sides - 'We were there at the wedding. There was nothing inappropriate.'

There is said to be a secret lifeline to Brooklyn still - his grandparents, who are reportedly hopeful that a truce is still possible. "The grandparents are just relieved not to be cut off too, and are trying to keep the peace," the source says. "Everyone is still hoping that he will come around in time."

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who has been a close friend of the Beckham clan for decades, spoke out last month with his take on the family feud, warning Brooklyn to "remember where he came from."

Gordon, 59, insisted he and Brooklyn remained close, but attributed the feud to his "infatuation" with wife Nicola.

"I think it's going to be a matter of time before Brooklyn takes a good look at himself and understands just what his parents mean to him," he said. "But it's hard, isn't it, when you're infatuated? Love is blind. It's easy to get up on that rollercoaster, and get carried away. But it will come back."

Gordon also dismissed Brooklyn's sensational claims that mum Victoria had 'hijacked' the first dance at his lavish wedding to Nicola in 2022 and danced 'inappropriately' with him. "We were there at the wedding. There was nothing salacious. There was nothing inappropriate. Everyone was having fun, having a dance."

Brooklyn promptly unfollowed Gordon on Instagram following the comments.

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) A photo posted by on

Social media could also be contributing to the fallout, per family therapist and Systemic Psychotherapist Diana Goldin. While the rise in addressing social taboos and adopting ‘therapy’ language online is useful in some aspects, she reveals that it leaves no room for nuance - perhaps seen in Brooklyn’s “inappropriate” accusations.

"Social media has made family conflict far more visible and, at times, more polarised. It can reduce shame and help people feel less alone, but it can also flatten complex family dynamics into labels and soundbites.

"When deeply personal pain is filtered through online narratives, nuance and mutual complexity are easily lost."

So far, Victoria and David have remained silent on their eldest son's tirade against them.

Instead, Brooklyn's siblings have posted family pictures with Brooklyn in them, in a bid to end the family fall-out. On Valentine's Day, Harper posted a throwback snap of her and her three brothers, saying, "Happy Valentine's Day to the best big brothers in the whole wide world x." Victoria shared Harper's post on her own account with a heart emoji.

Time will tell if it's enough to bring Brooklyn back into the fold.

A version of this feature first appeared in Woman magazine. Subscribe now and get your first 6 issues for £1.