Dr Amir Khan reveals the 'early predictor of healthy ageing’ he looks for in patients - and it’s nothing to do with how you look

When it comes to ageing with longevity, it's so much more about what you can do with your body than what you see in the mirror.

Dr Amir Khanis an NHS GP and woman&home's resident doctor. He sees patients in his office every day, and when he does, he's not thinking about whether someone has lots of visible muscle or "looks fit". "[I'm thinking] 'can you get out of a chair easily? Can you climb stairs? Can you stop yourself from falling? Can you carry shopping? Can you stay independent?'" he says.

“One of the biggest goals as we age shouldn’t be just living longer, it should be staying strong enough to live well,” he says, so he's sure to make patients aware of how to "preserve their strength, balance, mobility, and independence".

A post shared by Dr Amir Khan GP MBChB(hons)MRCGP DCH DRCOG DipDiab PGCE (@doctoramirkhan) A photo posted by on

The key to staying active and strong? It lies in our leg strength, he explains. "Your legs are your foundation as you age and medically, leg strength is incredibly important."

Muscle mass declines with age, by as much as 20% after the age of 50, through a process called sarcopenia. This starts in our 30s, which is why strength training as early as possible is a key to longevity, as it slows the process down, and helps maintain and build muscle.

"When muscle drops lots of things happen. Balance worsens, fall risk increases, mobility reduces, frailty increases, and falls in older age can genuinely change lives,” says Dr Khan.

“Your legs are also major metabolic organs. They help regulate blood insulin sensitivity and inflammation, and stronger muscles are linked to lower risk of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, frailty and loss of independence later in life.”

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If you're new to exercise and haven't started strength training yet, the doctor says it's never too late - and even a little bit goes a long way.

"Walking speed and the ability to be able to stand from a chair without using your hands are associated with longevity and overall health outcomes," he says. "[With these exercises], your body is basically telling us how resistant or resilient it is and, the good news is that it’s never too late to improve muscle strength. You don’t need to become a big body builder. Simple things matter," he says.

Dr Khan suggests:

Walking regularly

Climbing stairs

Using resistance bands

Squats

Strength training

Balance exercises, like getting up and down from the floor unassisted

“Strong legs aren’t just about fitness or aesthetics. They’re about freedom and your health as you age,” says Dr Khan.