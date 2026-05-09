Pamela Anderson reveals the non-negotiable daily health habit she has ‘no matter the weather’

Pamela Anderson has been embracing a simpler life in recent years. She’s spoken a lot about choosing bare-faced beauty over make-up and has shown fans her rural lifestyle in Canada in a recent TV series about vegan cooking. The 58-year-old is happy to share the secrets to her healthy lifestyle that have kept her career going from strength to strength.

The star follows a healthy diet and exercise regimen, but she recently revealed that walking is one habit she has to get her through whatever life throws at her. In an interview with the website New Beauty, Pamela says: "I wake up early, write or read, wash my face, go through my Sonsie (her skincare brand) routine. I walk every morning; I have to get fresh air – no matter the weather.

She says that being out in nature "has reset me time and again - even in my hardest of times" as she finds happiness outside in the forest or on the beach.

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"I put my toes in the ocean, and all is well," she says.

The actress’s Instagram account is definitely a wonderful advert for the benefits of being outside and appreciating the world around us. Photos show Pamela sniffing roses in her garden, tasting homegrown produce, and gardening.

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In 2022, she told Vogue: “I’m a big self-care person, especially when you’re going through any kind of emotional time. I get a lot of massages. I’ve got a great doctor in LA who has given me this great vitamin regimen. I’m taking them and eating healthy as I’m vegan. I only eat between 10 am and 6 pm. It just makes me feel so great and energised.”

Pamela was recently spotted enjoying the great outdoors in England at an event at Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds. An Instagram post features photos of her cycling, frosty fields filled with horses, daisies, and the actress climbing over fences and walking through fields.

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While Pamela favours nature and fresh air over gym workouts, she has also revealed that she loves Pilates, but there’s nowhere to do it near her ranch on Vancouver Island. She told Martha Stewart in a conversation for Elle USA in January 2025: “I have a little basement in my boathouse…I could put a Pilates [reformer] in there, but I’d probably get tangled up in it.”

The star has been a vegan for decades and is a vocal activist for animal rights. In 2024, Pamela released a plant-based cookbook called I Love You, based on recipes she developed at her beautiful rural home for her two sons when they left home. The book led to Pamela’s Cooking With Love, a series in which she cooked vegan meals with well-known chefs.

There are so many benefits of going outside, even for just a few minutes. Exposing our eyes to sunlight first thing in the morning can help regulate our circadian rhythm (the body's internal clock) and suppress the release of melatonin (the sleep hormone), which helps us feel energised and focused.

Nature is fuel for the soul, and getting outside regularly can help lift our mood, combat fatigue, improve digestion and boost our immune system. Studies have shown that even 15 minutes can improve our cardiovascular health by reducing our blood pressure and resting heart rate.

You don't have to go for long - even a 10-minute walking workout could make a difference, so try taking short breaks when you can or start the day with a morning walk.