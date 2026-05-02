Emilia Fox reveals what she’s looking for in new relationship after ‘great sadness’ of split from Jonathan Stadlen

The actress also shares how she’s learning to ‘process and feel present’ again as she moves on

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Emilia Fox attends The Olivier Awards 2026 with Cunard at the Royal Albert Hall
(Image credit: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Emilia Fox has given rare insight into how her life is looking now, after her split in 2025 from her partner of four years, TV producer Jonathan Stadlen.

The 51-year-old actress also gets very candid about the strategies she's turned to to help her move on from breakup, and what she's looking for in a new relationship.

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"I'm a great believer that changes come in life for a reason, even if it’s hard to see why at the time," she says, adding, "Inevitably, there is great sadness when a relationship finishes, but a year on from separating, I’m feeling positive about where I am in life and what’s to come."

The Premiere of Cirque Du Soleil&#039;s CORTEO

(Image credit: Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images)

Friends and family have also been incredibly important in helping Emilia move forward. "I have wonderful friends, I’ve spent lots of time with family in Dorset walking and being by the sea," she says, adding sweetly, "My daughter, Rose, and I make each other laugh a lot and always look for things that make us feel joyful and positive.

Rose is now 15, and was born during Emilia's relationship with former partner, Jeremy Gilley. It appears that while she's spent time cheering her mother up recently, the positive effect of her actions has rubbed off on Rose.

"She wants to be a therapist at the moment, which I'm thrilled about," Emilia says of her daughter, who is yet to show any interest in the family tradition of acting.

The actress hasn't entered into another relationship yet, but has reflected on what she'll be looking for when the time comes. She's been taking the opportunity to travel and learn a language during her period of singledom, but was asked if she'd like to share those interests with someone.

I’m single and I love the feeling of looking forward to new beginnings from the starting point of having learnt a few things from experience,” she says.

Emilia concludes, "I don’t know that you have to share the same passions in a relationship," she reveals, finishing with, "I think it’s important to love someone for who they are and respect them for what they love, not to want them to be the same as you."

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

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