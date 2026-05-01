Zara Tindall’s genius heel trick prevents a common outdoor fashion problem

Summer is on the horizon and we’re in the full throes of spring, which might mean your calendar has suddenly come to life with all manner of outdoor occasions.

And while there’s nothing better than planning what to wear for wedding season, finally getting to shop for the best summer dresses and accessories, there’s always the chance that the weather will turn. Nothing can undo the glamour of your perfect outfit than slipping around in the mud or ruining your shoes walking on uneven grass.

Fortunately, Zara Tindall has the most inspired trick that will save your footwear this summer - and it can cost you less than £5. First spotted a few years back at a Buckingham Palace garden party, Zara braved the rain and the lawns in a pair of suede shoes with clear heel protectors.

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(Image credit: Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

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The clear heel protectors were an inspired addition to Zara’s chic outfit - being both hard to spot and a practical choice to avoid common missteps that often befall those in stilettos.

Being clear, the discreet accessories were barely noticeable on her £495 Emmy London Rebecca shoes, made from a luxurious suede and in a blush rose hue.

While Zara was battling an unpredictable summer day - protecting the suede from sinking into the wet grass - these heel protectors would have been just as useful in providing a more stable footing on solid ground.

And they could help prevent getting the heel stuck in grates - something that has even caught out Kate Middleton a few times over the years, including during the Irish Guards St Patrick’s Day Parade in 2013.

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(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It’s such a clever idea - and it shows just how practical the royals can be. While we can’t be sure what brand Zara opted for, heel protectors are available in a range of styles. A pack of nine can cost as little as £4.99 from Amazon - and they could certainly last you for many weddings, garden parties and more this summer.

The likes of Zara Tindall and other royals are often out and about at outdoor events - including regular appearances at the likes of the Royal Ascot races and Buckingham Palace garden parties - and perhaps this is why they’re able to pull off stilettos.

Despite fancy flat shoes becoming something of a trend for this summer, with Zara’s inspired trick, heels could be right back in regular rotation.

(Image credit: Image 1 :Photo by Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty // Image 3: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

While other royals, including Duchess Sophie, sometimes opt for a wedge for outdoor events, Zara generally opts for a timeless pair of court shoes to formal occasions - and perhaps her inspired heel trick is the reason why.

While we only got a close-up look at her heel guards in pictures from 2024, we’ll be looking to see if we spot them again in the future.