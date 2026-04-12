Yes, maxi dresses and trainers do go together - Zara Tindall has proved it and we're copying her

Some people might think that pairing trainers with an elegant dress is too much of a style contrast. I say this is a summer match made in heaven and Zara Tindall seems to agree with me. Last year she and her husband Mike attended the 2025 F1 Grand Prix in Bahrain and she re-wore her blue and white patterned maxi from Scanlan Theodore.

Zara debuted it a few months earlier in Australia during the Magic Millions Carnival but this time she wore it with Superga trainers. Superga is a brand that features heavily in the royals’ collection of best white trainers and the King’s niece wore the 2630 Cotu style.

These are made from canvas with a slightly elevated sole and she stuck to plain white for maximum versatility. As much as I love colourful trainers they are so much trickier to style if you’re someone who doesn’t like to clash.

(Image credit: Photo by Sam Bagnall/Sutton Images via Getty)

Shop Dresses Like Zara's

H&M Blue and White Patterned Twill Dress £44.99 at H&M Falling to ankle-length, this twill dress has a deep V-neckline and short, wide sleeves. The waist belt is detachable so you can wear the frock loose and flowy or add more structure. The blue and white pattern is bold and summery. ME+EM Blue Floral Jersey Tiered Maxi Dress £150 at ME+EM ME+EM is one of the royals' favourite brands and this blue floral dress gives a clear indication as to why. It's so timeless and elegant that you could re-style this year after year, and it's got pockets and pretty short sleeves. Boden Tala Bright Blue Tiered Jersey Maxi Dress £119 at Boden Crafted from super-soft jersey fabric with a comfy shirred waistband, this dress is an easy one to throw on when the weather is warmer. It has flutter sleeves and the skirt is tiered for a touch more volume. Pair with sandals and sunnies.

Shop Zara's Trainers

Exact Match Superga 2630 Cotu Trainers in White £70 at M&S Zara, like the Princess of Wales, loves Superga trainers and these 2630 Cotu ones are great for everyday. They have a breathable canvas design, with a thick outsole and a classic lace-up fastening. Pair with everything from dresses to jeans. Puma Women's White Carina L Sneakers £33.96 at Amazon Made with a leather upper and a tennis-shoe inspired silhouette, these Carina L trainers are a great option if you want to look stylish and be comfortable. You can get them in a few other colours too and the Puma branding is subtle. Veja Esplar Leather Trainers in Pure Natural £95.50 (was £119.50) at The Sports Edit The Princess of Wales owns the Esplar trainers from Veja with the metallic detailing, but these are the same style in a more neutral colourway. They're made with a rubber sole and leather uppers, and are currently on sale too.

White shoes will go with almost any outfit and Zara made the clever choice to go for a streamlined design. The more sleek and minimal your trainers are, the more they’ll blend in with the rest of your outfit and look smarter than your average sports shoe.

If you love chunky trainers then go for it, though Zara Tindall’s approach gave her look a sophisticated feel that’s hard not to love. Her white trainers tied in with the white on the dress and the cobalt blue brought brightness and a summery feel.

Falling to ankle-length, this piece had a voluminous pleated skirt and puffed sleeves. The high neckline balanced out the boldness of the cut-out at the back. Maxi dresses can sometimes feel too elevated for the daytime or more like wedding guest dresses yet this worked perfectly.

A post shared by Pacific Fair MM Polo & Showjumping (@magicmillionspolo) A photo posted by on

Patterned maxis like Zara’s are naturally a little more casual and less likely to cross into "gown" territory and the addition of trainers will help dress things down. The fabric also makes a huge difference too.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I’d recommend steering away from satin or chiffon and going for cotton or linen which are breathable and don’t scream "eveningwear". At the Grand Prix Zara wore a crossbody bag to complement the ensemble rather than a clutch or top-handle style.

It was by her go-to brand, Aspinal, and she owns their Lottie bag in several different colours. This chalk white woven leather Lottie bag is still available now and it’s an investment piece that immediately draws the eye thanks to its intricate textured finish.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Something this size is spacious enough for your essentials and leaves you hands free without being bulky. The strap worn across the body makes this type of bag look more off-duty and Zara’s proved that works well with the maxi dress and trainers combination.

In Australia she wore her Scanlan Theodore frock with a tan leather Aspinal camera bag over the top and she went for flat sandals instead of her Supergas. These are a great alternative for summer but until the weather heats up socks and trainers are a better option.