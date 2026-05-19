Zoe Ball proves a floral dress and white trainers are the ultimate styling duo at this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show
Stylish and practical – what's not to love about this combination?
Zoe Ball attended the RHS Chelsea Flower Show yesterday, combining a long floaty dress featuring a red floral print with laid-back white trainers, a styling combination that we're seeing on repeat this season. There's nothing quite as inconvenient as selecting a pair of shoes that pair perfectly with your outfit, only to discover that they are uncomfortable or not weatherproof.
Which is why the most comfortable trainers teamed with a dress make the perfect duo – practical and chic, what's not to love? The broadcaster and presenter attended the horticultural event with her father, Johnny Ball, on day one of the Chelsea Flower Show, which runs until Saturday, 23rd May, and looked super stylish in the spring-ready pairing.
Trainers and floaty summer dresses may seem like an unlikely duo, but this combination is surprisingly chic. So if you're currently wondering what to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show or looking for May outfit inspiration, this combination is worth considering. Her beautiful maxi-dress is the Carline Rose Midnight Maxi Dress by Liberty. Zoe's practical fashion choices didn't end with her Hoka white trainers; she also layered up with an M&S quilted collarless jacket.
Shop The Look
exact match
Zoe's exact jacket features a quilted pattern with floral embroidery for a feminine finish. On days where the weather can't make up its mind, this cotton-blend jacket is a handy layering piece, perfect for wearing over summer dresses.
exact match
Embrace vintage florals with this rose-printed midi dress. Made from lightweight viscose crepe, this dress features short puff sleeves and a panelled waist that will fit and flatter your figure – it's the chicest summer wedding guest dress.
exact match
These sporty Hoka trainers don't just work for exercising - their comfort-first design makes them perfect for long days on your feet, and the chunky white sole will elongate your legs too.
Nobody's Child has to be one of the best British brands for feminine, floral dress styles. This design features a delicate blue print set on a scarlet red background for a lively effect.
Pairing busy, colourful prints with your best white trainers is the perfect place to start if you want to try out this duo. From vintage florals to vibrant geometric prints, let your dress make a statement and keep things pared back with some classic white trainers.
Trainers have a long history as sporty shoes; however, now they are worn with just about anything, making them a practical, comfy choice for finishing off your smart-casual outfits.
If you favour colourful trainers, these styles can complement floaty midi or maxi dresses too. Ensure that the shade of your trainers is featured in the print of your dress or the trainer colour is replicated elsewhere in your look, such as in a handbag or a sharp blazer.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.