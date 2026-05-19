Zoe Ball proves a floral dress and white trainers are the ultimate styling duo at this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Zoe Ball attended the RHS Chelsea Flower Show yesterday, combining a long floaty dress featuring a red floral print with laid-back white trainers, a styling combination that we're seeing on repeat this season. There's nothing quite as inconvenient as selecting a pair of shoes that pair perfectly with your outfit, only to discover that they are uncomfortable or not weatherproof.

Which is why the most comfortable trainers teamed with a dress make the perfect duo – practical and chic, what's not to love? The broadcaster and presenter attended the horticultural event with her father, Johnny Ball, on day one of the Chelsea Flower Show, which runs until Saturday, 23rd May, and looked super stylish in the spring-ready pairing.

Trainers and floaty summer dresses may seem like an unlikely duo, but this combination is surprisingly chic. So if you're currently wondering what to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show or looking for May outfit inspiration, this combination is worth considering. Her beautiful maxi-dress is the Carline Rose Midnight Maxi Dress by Liberty. Zoe's practical fashion choices didn't end with her Hoka white trainers; she also layered up with an M&S quilted collarless jacket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop The Look

Pairing busy, colourful prints with your best white trainers is the perfect place to start if you want to try out this duo. From vintage florals to vibrant geometric prints, let your dress make a statement and keep things pared back with some classic white trainers.

Trainers have a long history as sporty shoes; however, now they are worn with just about anything, making them a practical, comfy choice for finishing off your smart-casual outfits.

If you favour colourful trainers, these styles can complement floaty midi or maxi dresses too. Ensure that the shade of your trainers is featured in the print of your dress or the trainer colour is replicated elsewhere in your look, such as in a handbag or a sharp blazer.