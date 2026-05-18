Joanna Lumley's floral linen jacket at the Chelsea Flower Show is a chic solution to the changing weather
The cover-up she wore is available to buy at John Lewis
Sorry, but what exactly is going on with our weather at the moment? One minute I think it's a sunny day, and the next the heavens have opened. It's chillier than you might expect for this time of year (although apparently we're looking at a mini Bank Holiday heatwave?), so deciding what to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show is not as straightforward as choosing a floral dress and heading out the door.
Nevertheless, plenty of celebrities got it just right for the show's press day, and one of them was Joanna Lumley. She went for a smart casual outfit, pairing some straight-leg jeans with her best white trainers, an orange knit and the most beautiful floral linen coat, which is by NRBY X BOYD.
The length is incredibly flattering, and the pockets are perfect for posing. In 100% linen, it will keep you cool and covered with a simple T-shirt underneath when the weather is nice and warm, but layer up and it's ideal for in-between days, too. At £250, it's an investment buy, but if you're tempted to copy, it's available to buy in sizes XS to XL at John Lewis.
Exact match
A perfect pick for the Chelsea Flower Show, this coat features hand-painted poppies and tulips in a striking light green and yellow colour combination. The buttons are mother-of-pearl, and the bracelet-length sleeves are really flattering. It's linen with a cotton lining, making it endlessly practical, and Joanna's look proves it elevates jeans and trainers beautifully.
These are some of the best M&S jeans you can buy right now. Our tester said: "The stretchy fabric and high rise offer a well-fitting, body-skimming shape." They're available in five different colours and five different lengths.
These came out on top when we tested the most comfortable trainers for women, and if they're not the exact style Joanna is wearing, then they're incredibly similar! You'll never go too far wrong with a box fresh pair of white leather trainers.
Whilst the temptation for many might be to leave the statement jacket to take centre stage, I love how Joanna added a pop of orange to this look. The V-neck creates a frame for her pretty necklaces, and the hint of colour peaking out from the cuffs of the coat ties everything together.
You might be more used to buying branded trainers by Adidas or Nike, but high street stores like M&S, Zara and Dune have all got styles that could give the big names a run for their money. One reviewer called these "incredibly comfortable and smart to dress up or down."
I can see Joanna's coat working really well over tailored separates as an alternative to summer wedding guest dresses, but the beauty of this piece is that it can work for any plans, smart or casual.
NRBY is a British clothing brand whose designs are "a response to the desire for comfortable, comforting, colourful clothing - to be worn everyday, everywhere." And according to the John Lewis website, BOYD X NRBY is "a designer collaboration between two great friends. Tracey Boyd, award-winning designer, illustrator and creative, combines her distinctive patterns and colours with the ease and fluidity of NRBY’s aesthetics."
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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