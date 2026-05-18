Joanna Lumley's floral linen jacket at the Chelsea Flower Show is a chic solution to the changing weather

Sorry, but what exactly is going on with our weather at the moment? One minute I think it's a sunny day, and the next the heavens have opened. It's chillier than you might expect for this time of year (although apparently we're looking at a mini Bank Holiday heatwave?), so deciding what to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show is not as straightforward as choosing a floral dress and heading out the door.

Nevertheless, plenty of celebrities got it just right for the show's press day, and one of them was Joanna Lumley. She went for a smart casual outfit, pairing some straight-leg jeans with her best white trainers, an orange knit and the most beautiful floral linen coat, which is by NRBY X BOYD.

The length is incredibly flattering, and the pockets are perfect for posing. In 100% linen, it will keep you cool and covered with a simple T-shirt underneath when the weather is nice and warm, but layer up and it's ideal for in-between days, too. At £250, it's an investment buy, but if you're tempted to copy, it's available to buy in sizes XS to XL at John Lewis.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I can see Joanna's coat working really well over tailored separates as an alternative to summer wedding guest dresses, but the beauty of this piece is that it can work for any plans, smart or casual.

NRBY is a British clothing brand whose designs are "a response to the desire for comfortable, comforting, colourful clothing - to be worn everyday, everywhere." And according to the John Lewis website, BOYD X NRBY is "a designer collaboration between two great friends. Tracey Boyd, award-winning designer, illustrator and creative, combines her distinctive patterns and colours with the ease and fluidity of NRBY’s aesthetics."