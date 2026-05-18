Charlotte Hawkins' RHS Chelsea Flower Show outfit proves why pink and red are the stylish colour pairing to embrace for summer occasions

With RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026 in full swing, we can expect our feeds to be flooded with summer outfit ideas, particularly floral frocks, so it's refreshing to see Charlotte Hawkins flying the fashion flag for a bold alternative.

If you're wondering what to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show, the Countdown presenter showed why stripes are a stylish alternative to traditional floral looks, as Charlotte looked elegant yet playful in a bold red and pink deckchair striped dress from Phase Eight.

The sleeveless design had a timeless fit-and-flare silhouette to counterbalance the bold print, which Charlotte teamed with accessories that echoed the pink and red theme of her dress, including Giverny Rose Doree Pink Beryl earrings by Hector Lion jewellery. This colour combination is loved by stylists for its eye-catching look and can be applied to many outfits, from the best wedding guest dresses to smart casual outfit ideas. It's a shortcut to guaranteed standout style.

RED AND PINK IS A CHIC COLOUR COMBINATION

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As two of the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, red and pink stand out in their own stylish right, but the combination of a bold red and a soft pastel pink creates a cool, punchy look. We love how Charlotte continued the colours through to her shoe choice too, while the bag is a fun play on summer picnic style.

With such an eye-catching look, it's important to pare back other accessories, such as jewellery. Charlotte keeps her look minimal with just her wedding jewellery and another silver ring, so that the rest of her outfit can truly shine.

With summer social occasions on the horizon, a wise investment is a pair of wedge espadrille sandals like Charlotte's pair from Penelope Chilvers. This style is a firm favourite when it comes to the most comfortable wedding guest shoes and beyond.

Not only does the wedge style offer additional arch support for occasions where you'll be on your feet all day, but the wider base also helps prevent any embarrassing shoe sinking situations if you're at an outdoor lawn event, such as a polo or a garden party, without sacrificing in the style stakes. The Princess of Wales has long been a fan of the shoe style, and if it's got the royal seal of approval, we'll be adding these comfortable sandals to our shoe-drobe immediately.