Charlotte Hawkins' RHS Chelsea Flower Show outfit proves why pink and red are the stylish colour pairing to embrace for summer occasions
This bold colour combination is one loved by stylists for a very good reason
With RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026 in full swing, we can expect our feeds to be flooded with summer outfit ideas, particularly floral frocks, so it's refreshing to see Charlotte Hawkins flying the fashion flag for a bold alternative.
If you're wondering what to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show, the Countdown presenter showed why stripes are a stylish alternative to traditional floral looks, as Charlotte looked elegant yet playful in a bold red and pink deckchair striped dress from Phase Eight.
The sleeveless design had a timeless fit-and-flare silhouette to counterbalance the bold print, which Charlotte teamed with accessories that echoed the pink and red theme of her dress, including Giverny Rose Doree Pink Beryl earrings by Hector Lion jewellery. This colour combination is loved by stylists for its eye-catching look and can be applied to many outfits, from the best wedding guest dresses to smart casual outfit ideas. It's a shortcut to guaranteed standout style.
RED AND PINK IS A CHIC COLOUR COMBINATION
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EXACT MATCH
If you're going to invest in one summer dress this year, make it this versatile striped number - it'll work for everything from weddings to holiday outfit ideas for those fancy alfresco moments. Big stripes are one of the key spring/summer fashion trends for 2026, and in a striking frock is one of the coolest ways to wear them.
EXACT MATCH
Lulu Guinness bags have had quite the revival thanks to the quirky and creative style, and Charlotte's sweet bag was a perfect example of the brand's playful designs. Wondering what to wear to Wimbledon? Start with this strawberry basket bag - team it with a chic cream outfit for the perfect tennis ensemble.
EXACT MATCH
If you hate wearing heels but still want to add height to your outfit, a pair of espadrille wedge heels is the perfect solution for a comfortable yet stylish look. While the most classic iterations are usually in neutral hues, Charlotte's bold and bright take on the summer staple offers a stylish footnote to dresses and jeans this season.
Shirt dresses never go out of style - update this classic dress shape with bold stripes in pink and red for a fun date night outfit idea.
These pale pink espadrille wedges will slide seamlessly into your summer capsule wardrobe and make the perfect finishing touch to your favourite summer dress.
As two of the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, red and pink stand out in their own stylish right, but the combination of a bold red and a soft pastel pink creates a cool, punchy look. We love how Charlotte continued the colours through to her shoe choice too, while the bag is a fun play on summer picnic style.
With such an eye-catching look, it's important to pare back other accessories, such as jewellery. Charlotte keeps her look minimal with just her wedding jewellery and another silver ring, so that the rest of her outfit can truly shine.
With summer social occasions on the horizon, a wise investment is a pair of wedge espadrille sandals like Charlotte's pair from Penelope Chilvers. This style is a firm favourite when it comes to the most comfortable wedding guest shoes and beyond.
Not only does the wedge style offer additional arch support for occasions where you'll be on your feet all day, but the wider base also helps prevent any embarrassing shoe sinking situations if you're at an outdoor lawn event, such as a polo or a garden party, without sacrificing in the style stakes. The Princess of Wales has long been a fan of the shoe style, and if it's got the royal seal of approval, we'll be adding these comfortable sandals to our shoe-drobe immediately.
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Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
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