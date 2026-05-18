Forget floral dresses, Gaby Roslin just wore the chicest buttermilk suit and patterned tie to RHS Chelsea Flower Show

If you're wondering what to wear to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show this week, then checking out what early guests of the event have opted for is a gret source of inspiration, and while floral frocks might be traditional, Gaby Roslin offered a fresh take on dressing for the prestigious event, as she stepped out in this chic, retro-inspired tailoring ensemble.

The TV presenter was spotted arriving for the first day of the floral festivities wearing a chic buttermilk yellow suit, which comprised of a long tailored blazer and statement wide-leg trousers, but it was her finishing touch of a tie that really caught our attention.

The traditionally masculine accessory has been appearing on the womenswear catwalks of Christian Dior, Prada and Saint Laurent, to name but a few - and this spring/summer fashion trend 2026 is a quick and easy way to add a contemporary twist to your favourite womens trouser suit, a polished choice for those that prefer trousers over dresses.

Gaby Roslin strikes a stylish note in buttermilk tailoring

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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A cream suit like Gaby's is the perfect addition to your spring capsule wardrobe and can easily be styled up or down, depending on the occasion. Try wearing it with a crisp t-shirt and your best white trainers for a more casual look, or add a pussy bow blouse and heels for a chic alternative to your favourite wedding guest dresses.

If you're wondering how to wear butter yellow, this shade is surprisingly flattering to virtually every skin tone. Lavender, pale blue and even deeper shades such as forest green all create colour combinations loved by stylists when paired with this warm hue - it's more forgiving than white or cream, both of which can wash out skin tones.

With a prominent accessory such as a floral tie, it's important to keep the rest of your outfit's accessories pared back in order not to overload your look. Gaby's statement sunglasses work in this case as the tones of the lenses and frame echo those found in her tie, bringing the two accessories together.

When it comes to jewellery, the presenter has wisely kept her pieces to a minimum, with a handful of signature silver hoops in her ears and matching chunky silver rings adorning her hands. If you love this look, you can easily recreate it with affordable jewellery pieces - look to brands such as Abbott Lyon, Missoma and Zara for on-trend pieces that won't break the bank.

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Florals might not be groundbreaking for spring, but we love how Gaby's look makes a subtle nod with the printed tie to create a stylish outfit that's blooming marvellous.