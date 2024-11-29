These high-street jewellery pieces could easy pass as designer - and they start from £7

Elevate your festive outfits with these luxurious jewellery pieces that won't break the bank!

Trio of images of jewellery
(Image credit: Cos, M&S, Accessorize)
If you’ve recently been browsing luxury designer jewellery pieces, you’re not alone. But what if I told you that you don’t need to spend a fortune to achieve that luxe look? We've rounded up affordable, high-street jewellery that mirrors designer pieces for excellent prices.

Jewellery can truly transform any outfit, but not all of us want to break the bank on pieces from designer brands. However, luckily for us, the high street has tonnes of hidden gems that look just as glamorous—and thanks to the jewellery Black Friday deals, these already-affordable options are available for even less!

From silver drop earrings that mimic Bottega Veneta’s iconic designs to gemstone bangles that could easily pass for Cartier inspired pieces. These pieces are even more appealing because they follow this season’s biggest jewellery trends. Chunky statement necklaces, pearls with a modern twist, and bangles are all having moments in the fashion world—and the best high-street brands know exactly how to capture these looks.

Whether you’re after the perfect Christmas gifts for a friend or a go-to accessory for yourself, we've rounded up some of the best pieces on the high-street, including those with major discounts.

Shop Jewellery - Bracelets

flat lay image of gold bangle
Accessorize 14ct Gold-Plated Stainless Steel Molten Cuff Bracelet

A gold cuff bangle is a go-to for elevating any outfit. From styling over the top of a crisp white shirt to wearing solo with a little black dress, you simply can't go wrong.

flat lay image of gold bracelet
Orelia Starburst Charm Chain Bracelet

This delicate chain bracelet with a small star pendent is super on-trend will immediately liven your festive looks. Finish off your Christmas party outfit with this piece.

flat lay image of silver bangle
Pdwznba 18K Gold Plated Love Bangle

Offering a striking resemblance to the sought-after Cartier bangle this bracelet is a fantastic designer lookalike. Layer up with small silver chain bracelets or wear solo.

Shop Jewellery - Earrings

flat lay image of silver drop earrings
Rajputana Chunky Teardrop Earrings

These teardrop earrings are the most coveted style in the fashion world, and for a discounted affordable price these are a must-have pick.

Image of gold wave earrings
Accessorize Wavy Earrings Gold

This wave texture has a luxurious vintage feel that we can't get enough of. Pair with a simple gold chain necklace and some stacked gold rings.

flat lay of gold earrings
M&S Cubic Zirconia Flower Stud

These flower earrings are a bestseller at M&S, and there is no wonder. Featuring a subtle sparkle and an iconic design, grab a pair in time for the festive season.

Shop Jewellery - Rings

flat lay image of gold ring

Accessorize 14ct Gold-Plated Celestial Puff Ring Gold

Add a touch of glamour to your everyday outfits with this chunky celestial ring finished with star etchings. Pair this ring with a gold signet ring on the other hand for a stand-out look.

flat lay image of pearl ring
COS Freshwater Pearl Ring

Made from gold-plated recycled brass, this ring wraps around the finger into a coil shape. It's finished off with a hand-picked freshwater pearl that's simply delightful.

flat lay image of silver ring
FeatherWish 925 Sterling Silver Signet Ring

This silver plated signet ring is the perfect gift for a loved one this Christmas. A simple classic design made with quality, long lasting materials, you can't go wrong.

Shop Jewellery - Necklaces

Image of diamond necklace
Aidenn Dainty Sterling Silver Necklace Chain

This delicate necklace will be your new best friend, it's the kind of staple piece you reach for on a daily basis. And for just over £10 it's truly a winning deal.

Satellite Chain Initial Necklace - Gold
Orelia Satellite Chain Initial Necklace - Gold

Initial necklaces are having a major moment in the fashion world as the perfect personalised accessory. This is a timeless jewellery staple that would work as a brilliant gift too.

flat lay image of chunky necklace
M&S Statement Crystal Rope Necklace

If you're looking for a chunky statement necklace for the festive season this should be a top contender. Finish off your occasionwear with this necklace for a glamorous finish.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

