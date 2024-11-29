These high-street jewellery pieces could easy pass as designer - and they start from £7

If you’ve recently been browsing luxury designer jewellery pieces, you’re not alone. But what if I told you that you don’t need to spend a fortune to achieve that luxe look? We've rounded up affordable, high-street jewellery that mirrors designer pieces for excellent prices.

Jewellery can truly transform any outfit, but not all of us want to break the bank on pieces from designer brands. However, luckily for us, the high street has tonnes of hidden gems that look just as glamorous—and thanks to the jewellery Black Friday deals, these already-affordable options are available for even less!

From silver drop earrings that mimic Bottega Veneta’s iconic designs to gemstone bangles that could easily pass for Cartier inspired pieces. These pieces are even more appealing because they follow this season’s biggest jewellery trends. Chunky statement necklaces, pearls with a modern twist, and bangles are all having moments in the fashion world—and the best high-street brands know exactly how to capture these looks.

Whether you’re after the perfect Christmas gifts for a friend or a go-to accessory for yourself, we've rounded up some of the best pieces on the high-street, including those with major discounts.

Shop Jewellery - Bracelets

Accessorize 14ct Gold-Plated Stainless Steel Molten Cuff Bracelet £19.50 (was £26) at Accessorize A gold cuff bangle is a go-to for elevating any outfit. From styling over the top of a crisp white shirt to wearing solo with a little black dress, you simply can't go wrong. Orelia Starburst Charm Chain Bracelet £14.99 at Amazon This delicate chain bracelet with a small star pendent is super on-trend will immediately liven your festive looks. Finish off your Christmas party outfit with this piece. Pdwznba 18K Gold Plated Love Bangle From £17.35 at Amazon Offering a striking resemblance to the sought-after Cartier bangle this bracelet is a fantastic designer lookalike. Layer up with small silver chain bracelets or wear solo.

Shop Jewellery - Earrings

Rajputana Chunky Teardrop Earrings £7.99 (was £12.99) at Amazon These teardrop earrings are the most coveted style in the fashion world, and for a discounted affordable price these are a must-have pick. Accessorize Wavy Earrings Gold £7.60 (was £8) at ASOS This wave texture has a luxurious vintage feel that we can't get enough of. Pair with a simple gold chain necklace and some stacked gold rings. M&S Cubic Zirconia Flower Stud £16.50 at M&S These flower earrings are a bestseller at M&S, and there is no wonder. Featuring a subtle sparkle and an iconic design, grab a pair in time for the festive season.

Shop Jewellery - Rings

Accessorize 14ct Gold-Plated Celestial Puff Ring Gold £12 (was £16) at Accessorize Add a touch of glamour to your everyday outfits with this chunky celestial ring finished with star etchings. Pair this ring with a gold signet ring on the other hand for a stand-out look. COS Freshwater Pearl Ring £26.25 (was £35) at COS Made from gold-plated recycled brass, this ring wraps around the finger into a coil shape. It's finished off with a hand-picked freshwater pearl that's simply delightful. FeatherWish 925 Sterling Silver Signet Ring £25.99 at Amazon This silver plated signet ring is the perfect gift for a loved one this Christmas. A simple classic design made with quality, long lasting materials, you can't go wrong.

Shop Jewellery - Necklaces

Aidenn Dainty Sterling Silver Necklace Chain £10.39 (£12.99) at Amazon This delicate necklace will be your new best friend, it's the kind of staple piece you reach for on a daily basis. And for just over £10 it's truly a winning deal. Orelia Satellite Chain Initial Necklace - Gold £9 (was £18) at Orelia Initial necklaces are having a major moment in the fashion world as the perfect personalised accessory. This is a timeless jewellery staple that would work as a brilliant gift too. M&S Statement Crystal Rope Necklace £30 at M&S If you're looking for a chunky statement necklace for the festive season this should be a top contender. Finish off your occasionwear with this necklace for a glamorous finish.