Angela Scanlon's Wimbledon outfit channels strawberries and cream, and it's deliciously good

One of Wimbledon's greatest traditions, 'strawberries and cream' seemed to be the style inspiration behind presenter, Angela Scanlon's look on the opening day. Dressed in a gorgeous pink and white striped shirt and matching trousers, the star's androgynous, tailored ensemble tapped beautifully into the spring/summer fashion trends for 2025.

When it comes to what to wear to Wimbledon, never underestimate the power of a patterned two-piece. As versatile as your best summer dresses, the shirt and trouser co-ord has become quite the staple in occasionwear wardrobes, and it's the perfect answer to elegant Wimbledon fashion.

Angela opted for a wider-leg, high-waisted trouser with a hem that pooled around a pair of white, pointed court shoes. Tucking in the matching, slightly oversized shirt, the bold stripe, alongside the relaxed fit was ideal for what to wear in the heat, and the first day of Wimbledon promised to be a scorcher.

Angela Scanlon channels strawberries and cream at Wimbledon

Angela Scanlon's shirt and trousers set are from British clothing brand Serena Bute London, with both the shirt and trousers currently still available. Crafted from a satin-style fabric, the luxe silkiness of the look helps to up the ante on this tailored look.

Accessorising her outfit, Angela smartly reached for a pair of discreet oval sunglasses and while they didn't pick up particularly on any major 2025 sunglasses trends, the classic style were a timeless choice. Adding a touch of quirky British humour to her ensemble, the TV star selected a bold handbag from British designer Lulu Guinness, which resembled a bird's nest, with a bird neatly residing on top.

EXACT MATCH SERENA BUTE Satin Stripe George Shirt £205 at Serena Bute This gorgeous pink and white shirt has a lovely lustre and handle that takes this from office attire and into special occasion wear. For added polish, slip on a tailored white blazer to complete the look. EXACT MATCH SERENA BUTE Satin Stripe Serena Trouser £225 at Serena Bute Tailored trousers are the ideal choice for those who need formal attire but aren't a fan of a midi skirt. The fitted waist and wide leg offer a flattering finish that pairs well with the matching shirt or a fitted, tucked-in white tee.

Serena Bute London offers elevated and bold separates with lots of great trousers and shirts that have a 'borrowed from the boys' feel but plenty of feminine flair and show-stopping colourways. We even spotted Jo Whiley rocking a pair of the brand's Serena Joggers for her stint at Glastonbury this weekend.

If you want to experiment with this summer-ready style, there are so many pink and white striped pieces on the high street for the summer that you'll be hard pressed not to find something that suits. If you don't want to go fully matchy-matchy, turn your pink and white striped shirt into a white jeans outfit, or tuck it into a white A-line skirt or pair of wide-leg trousers. Similarly, team pink and white striped trousers with a white shirt, blouse, or t-shirt for a slightly quieter look.

While Angela kept her outfit pretty classic, even giving a nod to Wimbledon's favourite sweet treat, her accessories were making a bid to steal the show. From her bird nest handbag to oval-shaped sunnies, Angela really served some serious style for day one of Wimbledon.

EXACT MATCH Lulu Guinness Bird Nest Bag £345 at Lulu Guiness Lulu Guinness is known for her quirky handbags, and this bird's nest design is quite the fun, summer find. The bird is sat on the lid of the bag, with the basket silhouette just big enough for essentials. Jimmy Fairly The Hila £135 at Jimmy Fairly We can't guarantee it, but we're pretty certain this is an exact match. The oval silhouette is a retro look, but one that is a constant when it comes to sunglasses, so while it isn't trending, it's by no means out of style either. Lauren Lanette Nappa Leather Pump £139 at Ralph Lauren Finishing off with a simple shoe, a classic white court is a great summer option. These timeless pumps from American clothing brand, Ralph Lauren will slip into your summer capsule wardrobe, helping you to pull neutral outfits together with ease.

It's only day one of Wimbledon, and we're already seeing a strong selection of trending looks coming through.

From all-white ensembles that reflect the style on the court, to must-have seasonal florals, striped styles aren't far behind in the fashion stakes, and Angela Scanlon's bold take on the look is certainly one that we want to experiment with more.

Remember, you can tone down print on print ensembles with plain, block colour blazers, or separate co-ords out and team each item with other pieces in your wardrobe to max out on cost per wear, whilst still enjoying them together as a one-and-done failsafe look.

Angela's choice of androgynous tailoring in feminine hues was a well-executed and perfectly thought-through look to kick off a summer of sport and we can't wait to see what inspiration Wimbledon brings for our warm weather wardrobes.