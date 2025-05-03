6 sunglasses trends 2025 to shop now and how to know if they'll suit you
A sunnies-loving fashion editor explains the sunglasses trends 2025 that you need to know, and how to tell what styles will suit you best
Brighter days are upon us, ushering in the sunglasses trends for 2025. An all-year-round essential, sunglasses aren't just stylish, they protect your eyes from strain even on grey and overcast days, so don't reserve these beauties just for the beach.
Just like the spring/summer fashion trends 2025, sunglasses trends change regularly - from the colours of frames and lenses to the coolest frame shapes, every year sees the most popular styles get a directional reboot.
Just like the latest eyeglasses trends 2025, when it comes to investing in a new pair of sunglasses it's important to consider what will flatter your face shape and skin tone the most as well as work with your lifestyle.
Sunglasses Trends 2025
Unlike optical frames, which are often worn for longer periods, you can have more fashion fun with sunglasses, so don’t be scared to inject a little of your personality into your frame choice. Some of our favourite sunglasses trends for 2025 will add an element of maximalism to your summer capsule wardrobe.
1. Oversized sunglasses
One of the the key sunglasses trends 2025 to make a return is oversized frames. The ever-popular Seventies-inspired style is back once again for summer, and if you're wondering how to add boho style to your wardrobe, oversized sunglasses are a great place to start.
With oversized proportions, this sunglasses frame trend suits all face shapes, although if you have a smaller or narrow face it's important to consider the size of your sunglasses to avoid looking bug-eyed - opt for a pair of oversized aviators for a timeless option or take a style tip from Sienna Miller's stylish pastel Chloe sunglasses - the soft colours are a cool update on this classic style and the geometric shape stops her heart-shaped face from being overwhelmed by the size of her lenses.
One thing to consider with this trend is the weight of your sunglasses - acetate frames in larger sizes will add pressure to the bridge of your nose, causing discomfort and slip down on hotter days, so consider a pair in lightweight metal if you're planning to wear your sunglasses for longer periods.
Will oversized sunglasses suit me?
Oversized sunglasses are a timeless style that suit virtually every face shape, however it's still important to consider the proportions and shape of your sunglasses frames.
Xavier Aquera, founder of IZIPIZI sunglasses says: "Oversized sunglasses remain timeless for a reason — they instantly elevate any look with a bold yet laid-back vibe. They offer that effortlessly cool feel while providing real sun protection and comfort. They tend to flatter most face shapes, especially round and oval faces."
While oversized aviator sunglasses work on every face shape and size, round styles may create an owl-ish look on those with smaller faces. To avoid this faux pas, look for styles where the frame is a similar width to your face at its widest point for a flattering fit. Many sunglasses brands offer their core style ranges in a variety of widths, which means you can find the perfect pair.
With a cool matte finish, Izipizi's new oversized Havane sunglasses are perfect for summer. While the frames may be supersized, this pair will surprise you with how light they are.
With a gently scalloped edge to their round metal frames, these sunglasses from Chloe will add an air of bohemian cool to every outfit, the gold colouring bringing warmth to every skin tone.
2. Rectangular Sunglasses
With Nineties and Y2K-inspired styles still very much at the forefront of fashion, it's no surprise that rectangular sunglasses are once again in favour.
Bianca Swan, Style Editor at Specsavers says: "We've seen rectangular frames offer a refresh on classic geometrics with a 90s minimalist twist. This shape is particularly flattering for round and oval faces. For round faces, the angular design of rectangular frames provides a nice contrast to soft, curved features. Oval faces, being the most versatile, can pull off this style effortlessly."
If you have a long face, this style can also help to balance your features as the style will appear to shorten the length of your visage, creating the illusion of shorter proportions in the face.
Will Rectangular Sunglasses suit me?
Rectangular frames are best suited to long and oval faces plus they are surprisingly flattering on those with round face shapes. Swan adds: "This frame shape can also be a stylish choice for those with pear or square faces as they balance and accentuate features.
I recommend experimenting with bold colours or geometric designs to make even more of a statement or if you're looking for a more subtle look opt for a classic black or neutral acetate."
For a softer take on this trend, look for pastel or tortoiseshell-inspired acetate frames that will look lighter on your face.
With crisp lines and chunky arms, this chic olive green acetate makes a cool alternative to black and tortoiseshell frames and will complement virtually every skin tone.
There's nothing Italian design duo Dolce & Gabbana don't know about style and that extends to sunglasses. These timeless black sunglasses scream La Dolce Vita. Embrace them when it comes to what to wear in the heat for added cool factor.
3. Cat's Eye Sunglasses
A firm sunglasses favourite, this season has seen the cat's eye frame get an update with a modern squared-off frame edge replacing the typical upturned corners of the style.
Just like its predecessors, this updated take on the ever-popular retro-inspired Cat’s Eye retains its feminine undertones, ensuring that the frame suits all face shapes.
Bianca Swan says: "This frame is a versatile choice that can suit a variety of face shapes. This style combines the elegant charm of a classic cat-eye shape with a modern squared off twist."
Will Cat's Eye sunglasses suit me?
Traditionally, Cat's Eye sunglasses frames feature an upticked corner on the outer edges of the frame, drawing the eye up to the temple and the wider parts of the face, creating the illusion of a slimmer lower face, meaning that this style is flattering on all faces.
This year's sunglasses trends 2025 update sees the pointed edges replaced with a square edge, but fear not - this will still have the same effect as the overall shape of the frame will still draw the eye upwards.
Swan advises: "Cat-eye frames particularly complement diamond, heart, or round faces by adding definition and lifting the features. You should also consider colours and materials. For example, tortoiseshell can add a classic touch, while bolder, block colours will make more of a statement."
The Burberry trench coat might be what the brand is best known for, but they design beautiful sunglasses too - these square-edged cat's eye sunglasses are the perfect pair to add to your wardrobe.
Silhouette's clever designs using lightweight materials mean you'll forget that you're even wearing sunglasses, making them the ideal pair for when you're out and about for the day.
Missoma don't just make some of the best jewellery online, they also make sunglasses. This pair has an on-trend squared edge but the elongated shape maintains a face-flattering traditional uptick too.
4. Aviator Sunglasses
Another timeless style, Aviator sunglasses are a perennial sunglasses trend that never really goes away. The 2025 sunglasses trends update sees this style go oversized, with acetate frames particularly favoured by those in the know.
Xavier Aguera says: "Retro aviators have transcended their utilitarian roots to become a true fashion staple — effortlessly blending vintage allure with contemporary edge. What makes them so universally flattering is their balanced design: the combination of soft curves and defined lines suits a wide range of face shapes."
Will Aviator sunglasses suit me?
With an oversized fit and flattering shape, retro-inspired oversized aviator sunglasses are suited to every face shape. For the best fit, look for a style whose top bar doesn't obstruct your eyebrows as these are crucial to maintaining balance to your features. Instead, look for styles where the top bar sits just below the brow or allows the top of the eyebrow to be visible.
Bianca Swan agrees and offers this advice when shopping for a pair: "When selecting this style, the top of the frames should align with or sit slightly below your eyebrows for a balanced look. Your frames should sit comfortably on the bridge of your nose without pinching or sliding down. Equally, the bottom of your glasses should not touch your cheeks."
Just like every sunglasses frame, there are certain considerations to take into account when picking a style. While thicker acetate frames are currently popular, if you're likely to wear your oversized aviator sunglasses for a long time, it's worth considering a more practical approach and opting for classic metal wire frames instead.
One of the pioneers of Aviator sunglasses, Ray-Ban know their stuff when it comes to pilot-inspired styles. This cool acetate update on the timeless style adds a contemporary twist.
With a delicate gold frame and purple lenses, All Saints' take on aviators has a decidedly more feminine feel, making them the perfect pair to wear with summer occasionwear.
With an oversized gold frame and on-trend yellow lenses, this aviator style from Le Specs has the perfect louche 70s vibe, making them the perfect accessory when it comes to how to style flared jeans.
5. Embellished sunglasses
If you're looking for a style that will help you stand out and elevate even the most basic outfit of a white tee and your most comfortable jeans, look no further than the sunglasses trend 2025 for embellished styles. Think Elton John at his finest, then add more glitter, pearls and interesting design details such as multi-faceted arms.
Bianca Swan says: "Increasingly, consumers are looking to embrace everyday occasion dressing. They seek items that feel personal and meaningful with a touch of elevated glitz.
Eyewear is being uplifted with rhinestones, crystals and glitter textures, resulting in an opulent yet fun flair. If you’re opting for a more glamourous pair of sunglasses, pair these with simpler outfits to let the frames shine as the centrepiece of your look."
Will embellished sunglasses suit me?
The embellished and crystallised sunglasses trend is not one for shy and retiring wallflowers but that doesn't mean that there isn't a style for everyone.
For a subtle nod to the trend, why not start out with a clear faceted style? A see-through frame will soften the effect of any detailing, allowing for a discreet look. If you're graduating to diamante, pearls or glitter, make sure to pick a base frame in a shape that will suit your face's contours. Oversized frames work best for embellishment as they balance any larger crystals and sparkly details.
These cat's eye shape sunglasses embellished with delicate pearls tick two trends in one, plus their fine gold wire frames mean that they won't be too weighty on your face.
Who better to design a pair of embellished sunglasses than Elton John himself? An ode to his hit Love Song, these confetti heart sunglasses are a playful take on the trend.
6. Yellow Lenses
If you're looking for an instant update to your favourite sunglasses frames, yellow lenses will offer a contemporary twist. Coloured lenses are a great way to inject some interest to your sunglasses and can help to brighten your face.
Yellow lenses are having a big moment in 2025, thanks in part to a return to Seventies-inspired styles such as oversized sunglasses and aviators, both of which look great with a bold sunshine shade of lenses.
Bianca Swan says: "Yellow tinted lenses work particularly well with pilot style or oversized frames which have a vintage look. They can also create a striking contrast with a thick black or burgundy frame."
Will lellow Lens sunglasses suit me?
While they may be one of the bolder choices when it comes to colourful lenses, yellow is surprisingly flattering.
Swan says: Tinted lenses are a great way to switch up sunglasses frames. Yellow lenses are particularly flattering on warm skin tones, as they enhance natural undertones. They work beautifully with darker hair colours like black or brown, creating a bold contrast. They can also make blue or green eyes pop by creating a striking difference or add warmth to hazel and brown eyes."
If you're blonde and worried about 'what colour suits me' and that yellow may clash with your hair, try a darker yellow with hints of orange to create a greater contrast for a flattering look.
If you're still not sure if you can pull off this trend, why not consider an ombre frame? This diffused lens colour offers a more gentle approach to the yellow lens trend without compromising on style.
With their affordable prices, H&M's sunglasses are a great way to try a style if you don't want to commit to a designer pair straight away. This tortoiseshell pair nails the trend perfectly.
The yellow lenses on this pair of Miu Miu sunglasses offer a contemporary twist to the heritage style frame, complementing the black acetate and gold hardware.
A celebrity favourite, Tom Ford's Falconer sunglasses will add interest to even the simplest look - try adding a pair as the finishing touch to your next white jeans outfit.
How to choose sunglasses
Unlike eyeglasses, you can definitely have more fun when it comes to selecting a new pair of sunglasses in the latest styles but it's still worth thinking about your face shape and what colour will suit you best as well as practical elements such as the thickness of the frame and weight of the lenses that will be encased.
FACE SHAPE: Before picking a new style from the latest sunglasses trends 2025 to add to your spring capsule wardrobe, there are several factors to consider.
The first is your face shape. Your sunglasses should work with your facial features, rather than against them. While there are no hard and fast rules to what you should wear, choosing a style that flatters your face will help boost your confidence and enhance your features. Some shapes such as the cat eye and aviator are universally flattering and will work on every face shape.
If you have a square face, strong jaw or angular facial features, you might find that round, oversized and geometric sunglasses will complement the stronger elements of your face by gently softening them through contrasting curve
If you have a round face, choosing a rectangular or angular oversized frame can help add definition to your facial features by adding an angular contrast to softer features and drawing the eyes down, creating a longer look.
If you have a narrow face, rectangular sunglasses frames or top bar styles such as aviators can help to create the illusion of shortening your face.
COLOUR: The colour of your sunglasses frame can help to further enhance your facial features. If you're going for a finer metal frame style, gold tones are flattering for every skin tone as they will add warmth to your skin. Silver tones have more of a cooling effect, so are most flattering on those with warmer pink and olive skin tones.
Maroon and deep green are two colours that work on every skin tone, while shades of pink and red are not only fun but flattering as they will add a warming touch to your skin tone.
Gradient colour frames are a great way to experiment more subtly with colour - look for styles that blend to tortoiseshell or taper to a clear style for a cool and flattering feature to enhance your facial features.
PRACTICAL ELEMENTS: It's easy to get caught up in the fun of new sunglasses but it's also important to think about practical aspects too. Chunky acetate styles will inevitably weigh more, meaning they might slide down your nose on hot days, while nose pads that are often found on metal frame sunglass styles such as aviators can also become uncomfortable if worn for a longer period.
FAQs
WHAT SUNGLASSES NEVER GO OUT OF STYLE?
If you want to make sure your new sunglasses don't date, opt for a timeless frame shape - oversized, aviator and cat's eye are all classic shapes that suit virtually every face shape, making them a no brainer when it comes to sunshine style.
WHAT COLOUR SUNGLASSES ARE THE MOST FLATTERING?
Each skin tone has different hues that will be most flattering but as a general rule gold and tortoiseshell sunglass frames are foolproof when it comes to finding a colour to suit you.
If you want to go for a bold hue try deep ruby red, emerald green or a warm sapphire blue - these three colours are universally flattering or try adding a pair of yellow lenses to your favourite frames for a quick contemporary twist. Most opticians will be able to update your favourite pair with ease.
WHAT STYLE OF SUNGLASSES IS MOST COMFORTABLE?
If you're wearing your sunglasses for long periods of time, comfort is an important factor and it's worth trying on several different shapes and frames to see how they fit your face. It's important to also consider the weight of your frames - while chunky acetate frames look cool, if you're going to be exercising or moving around a lot, you may want to consider a more lightweight option such as fine metal frames.
When it comes to the fit of your sunglasses, the frame should fit snugly along the side of your face to avoid slipping off your face - you can ask your optician to tighten the screws or gently heat the arms to bend them slightly in order to fit better.
Your sunglasses should also not rest on your cheeks. If they do, the frames may be sitting too low on the bridge of your nose or be too heavy. Look for styles with a narrower gap between the lenses to sit higher up, or a pair with nose pads - such as Aviators - which will rest on the side of your nose instead.
