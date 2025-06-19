Try the oversized sunglasses trend this summer – just follow these expert shopping tips
Whether you go big or colourful, standout frames are an easy way to add character to a summer look, says fashion expert and woman&home columnist Alyson Walsh.
The older I get, the more I wear sunglasses – not to hide behind, but for practical purposes. To protect my eyes.
As a self-declared minimalist, I’m not going for the Peggy Guggenheim sunglasses vibe. I tend to stick to classic Ray-Ban Wayfarers in tortoiseshell, alternated with an old pair of oval-shaped, mid-grey Prism sunglasses.
But this summer I’ve decided to expand my (quite limited) sunglasses repertoire and try some 2025 sunglasses trends. Yes, I want to throw some shade.
“Sunglasses are an excellent opportunity to be bolder with your choice,” encourages Tom Broughton, founder of London-based spectacles and sunglasses specialists Cubitts. “So consider a stronger frame colour, oversized shapes with larger lenses, graphic styles and exaggerated details.” Noted.
Feeling adventurous, I buy a pair from an online fashion retailer (without the option of a virtual try-on). The bright white frames are smaller and more rectangular than the shape I would usually wear.
Initially, I like the idea of the standout, graphic sunnies, particularly when teamed with an elegant navy summer dress. Then I see a photo and start to have second thoughts. The new shape does make my forehead look bigger. Obviously, the upper part of my face is perfectly fine, no larger than average and really not an issue; the problem is the size and shape of the frames.
“There are no rules,” adds Tom, “but make sure you get the right size and fit (not too big, not too small). Aesthetically, the well-fitting frame helps to bring symmetry and balance to your face.” Obviously, it pays to listen to an eyewear expert and try before you buy…
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Getting the balance right is an issue reiterated by Lisa Laidlaw of eyewear specialists Iolla, who says, “You need to consider how sunglasses frame the face, to look at the lens size and where they sit. Frames that are too small could ‘cut into’ your face.”
Not a problem with these glorious, supersized round sunglasses from Linda Farrow. While they may be as large as petri dishes, the frames are quite delicate, and the caramel colour reflects the different tones in my hair.
The colour is another useful consideration, as I find black (and now, white!) frames too harsh for my complexion, so choosing complementary colours creates a softer impression.
Tips for choosing sunglasses
Ensure UV protection
Sunglasses protect your eyes from UV radiation, which can increase the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration.
Features to look out for include: “Polarised lenses (to cut out glare and enhance contrast), an anti-reflection coating on the back side of the lens, and UVA and UVB protection,” advises Beth Fothergill, optician and product designer at Ollie Quinn.
Make sure they fit
Try a new style and experiment, but remember, fit-wise: “Sunglasses should sit flush with the bridge of your nose, fit snugly and not slide down,” says Lisa.
And, “The frame should remain level on your face and not rest on your cheeks,” adds Tom. “Your eyes should sit in the top third of the frame for unparalleled clarity of vision.”
This article first appeared in Alyson's Fashion Confidence column in the August 2024 issue of woman&home magazine. Subscribe to the magazine for £6 for 6 issues.
Alyson Walsh is a freelance journalist, author and former magazine fashion editor. She is the founder of the popular website That's Not My Age, where she shares her style expertise for women of all ages.
Alyson also writes a monthly woman&home magazine column, Fashion Confidence, to inspire women to try new styles with her expert advice.
With over 30 years’ experience in the fashion industry, Alyson is a powerhouse when it comes to calling out ageism and sexism, and makes it her mission to empower women by emphasising that style and substance aren’t mutually exclusive.
An inspiration for fashionable women over-50, Alyson delivers sharp, sophisticated and directional looks with plenty of easy-to-follow tips, making style accessible for all.