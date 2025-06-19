Try the oversized sunglasses trend this summer – just follow these expert shopping tips

The older I get, the more I wear sunglasses – not to hide behind, but for practical purposes. To protect my eyes.

As a self-declared minimalist, I’m not going for the Peggy Guggenheim sunglasses vibe. I tend to stick to classic Ray-Ban Wayfarers in tortoiseshell, alternated with an old pair of oval-shaped, mid-grey Prism sunglasses.

But this summer I’ve decided to expand my (quite limited) sunglasses repertoire and try some 2025 sunglasses trends. Yes, I want to throw some shade.

“Sunglasses are an excellent opportunity to be bolder with your choice,” encourages Tom Broughton, founder of London-based spectacles and sunglasses specialists Cubitts. “So consider a stronger frame colour, oversized shapes with larger lenses, graphic styles and exaggerated details.” Noted.

Numerous celebrities are fans of oversized and bold sunglasses styles (Image credit: Getty Images)

Feeling adventurous, I buy a pair from an online fashion retailer (without the option of a virtual try-on). The bright white frames are smaller and more rectangular than the shape I would usually wear.

Initially, I like the idea of the standout, graphic sunnies, particularly when teamed with an elegant navy summer dress. Then I see a photo and start to have second thoughts. The new shape does make my forehead look bigger. Obviously, the upper part of my face is perfectly fine, no larger than average and really not an issue; the problem is the size and shape of the frames.

“There are no rules,” adds Tom, “but make sure you get the right size and fit (not too big, not too small). Aesthetically, the well-fitting frame helps to bring symmetry and balance to your face.” Obviously, it pays to listen to an eyewear expert and try before you buy…

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Getting the balance right is an issue reiterated by Lisa Laidlaw of eyewear specialists Iolla, who says, “You need to consider how sunglasses frame the face, to look at the lens size and where they sit. Frames that are too small could ‘cut into’ your face.”

Not a problem with these glorious, supersized round sunglasses from Linda Farrow. While they may be as large as petri dishes, the frames are quite delicate, and the caramel colour reflects the different tones in my hair.

The colour is another useful consideration, as I find black (and now, white!) frames too harsh for my complexion, so choosing complementary colours creates a softer impression.

Izipizi Office Havane oversized sunglasses £50 Izipizi With a cool matte finish, Izipizi's new oversized Havane sunglasses are perfect for summer. While the frames may be supersized, this pair will surprise you with how light they are. Missoma Le Specs Venus Cat-Eye Sunglasses £55 (was £110) at Missoma Did you mean Missoma also make sunglasses? This pair has an on-trend squared edge as well as a face-flattering cat's eye uptick. Cos x Linda Farrow Round Orbit Sunglasses £135 at Cos These rose gold-toned round sunglasses with retro half rims made in collaboration with luxury eyewear designer Linda Farrow are similar to the pair Alyson chose, and will add class to every summer outfit.

Tips for choosing sunglasses

(Image credit: Claire Pepper)

Ensure UV protection

Sunglasses protect your eyes from UV radiation, which can increase the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration.

Features to look out for include: “Polarised lenses (to cut out glare and enhance contrast), an anti-reflection coating on the back side of the lens, and UVA and UVB protection,” advises Beth Fothergill, optician and product designer at Ollie Quinn.

Make sure they fit

Try a new style and experiment, but remember, fit-wise: “Sunglasses should sit flush with the bridge of your nose, fit snugly and not slide down,” says Lisa.

And, “The frame should remain level on your face and not rest on your cheeks,” adds Tom. “Your eyes should sit in the top third of the frame for unparalleled clarity of vision.”