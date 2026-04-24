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Margot Robbie's denim bucket hat, baggy jeans and suede loafers look is so chic for sunny but windy weather

Confused by the weather? Margot's outfit formula will help

Caroline Parr's avatar
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Margot Robbie at the legendary Club 55
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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As we hurtle towards summer, it can be tempting to only think about sun dresses and sandals. But what about these days in between, when it's gloriously sunny but the wind means there's a still chill in the air?

Luckily we've got the always beautiful Margot Robbie to inspire us. She was photographed recently in Saint-Tropez, wearing a practical yet stylish combination that stands up to any weather. She teamed a lightweight knit in trending chocolate brown with baggy turn-up jeans and some sand-coloured suede loafers. Add in a denim bucket hat, a tan leather jacket and a chic Chanel shoulder bag, and it's a refreshing twist on a summer capsule wardrobe.

Margot Robbie in Saint Tropez

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Margot's look

Margot's look is proof that double denim doesn't have to mean jeans and a jacket - it can be jeans and an unexpected accessory like a bucket hat, too.

woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith tells me: "If you’ve ever wondered what to wear when the sun is shining but the wind is temperamental, this is your answer.

"There’s something undeniably chic about a relaxed, baggy pair of jeans worn alongside structured loafers, and I love the warm tan shade against the cool blue denim."

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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