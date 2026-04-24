As we hurtle towards summer, it can be tempting to only think about sun dresses and sandals. But what about these days in between, when it's gloriously sunny but the wind means there's a still chill in the air?

Luckily we've got the always beautiful Margot Robbie to inspire us. She was photographed recently in Saint-Tropez, wearing a practical yet stylish combination that stands up to any weather. She teamed a lightweight knit in trending chocolate brown with baggy turn-up jeans and some sand-coloured suede loafers. Add in a denim bucket hat, a tan leather jacket and a chic Chanel shoulder bag, and it's a refreshing twist on a summer capsule wardrobe.

You really can't go too far wrong with loafers and jeans at this time of year, plus you can layer a camisole or white T-shirt underneath the knit in case the temperature picks up. If you're forever asking yourself what should I wear today, this is the outfit formula to see you through the next few weeks in style.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Margot's look

H&M Split Suede Loafers £74.99 at H&M Margot's loafers look like the Saint Laurent ones to me, but H&M's take on the trend costs a fraction of the price. The luxurious suede will be really comfortable, and you can officially call off the search if you're looking for an alternative to trainers. Next Denim Blue Bucket Hat £12 at Next A denim bucket hat wasn't on my bingo card for 2026, but Margot makes them look so good. They're a much more laidback option than oversized straw hats, and designers like Prada and Isabel Marant are leading the way with this trend for summer. EDIKTED Kella Low Rise Baggy Cuffed Wide Leg Jeans £59.92 at Nordstrom My top tips for wearing denim on warmer days are lighter washes and loose fits. These have the turn-up hem detail that's really trending at the moment - an added bonus. Zara 100% Extra Soft Wool V-Neck Jumper £49.99 at Zara Knitwear might not be top of your shopping list right now, but a light jumper is great to have on hand, even if you simply drape it around your shoulders. When Zara says 'extra soft', they really mean it. Mint Velvet Tan Leather Collared Bomber Jacket £350 at Mint Velvet Need a jacket to have on hand for the evening? Leather bomber jackets are big news at the moment. Mint Velvet's version could easily pass for designer. Nobody's Child Black Leather Baguette Shoulder Bag £118.30 at Nobody's Child Margot's carrying a £5,390 Chanel bag, but whilst you save up for the real deal, This Nobody's Child baguette bag will do the trick.

Margot's look is proof that double denim doesn't have to mean jeans and a jacket - it can be jeans and an unexpected accessory like a bucket hat, too.

woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith tells me: "If you’ve ever wondered what to wear when the sun is shining but the wind is temperamental, this is your answer.

"There’s something undeniably chic about a relaxed, baggy pair of jeans worn alongside structured loafers, and I love the warm tan shade against the cool blue denim."