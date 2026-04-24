Margot Robbie's denim bucket hat, baggy jeans and suede loafers look is so chic for sunny but windy weather
Confused by the weather? Margot's outfit formula will help
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As we hurtle towards summer, it can be tempting to only think about sun dresses and sandals. But what about these days in between, when it's gloriously sunny but the wind means there's a still chill in the air?
Luckily we've got the always beautiful Margot Robbie to inspire us. She was photographed recently in Saint-Tropez, wearing a practical yet stylish combination that stands up to any weather. She teamed a lightweight knit in trending chocolate brown with baggy turn-up jeans and some sand-coloured suede loafers. Add in a denim bucket hat, a tan leather jacket and a chic Chanel shoulder bag, and it's a refreshing twist on a summer capsule wardrobe.
You really can't go too far wrong with loafers and jeans at this time of year, plus you can layer a camisole or white T-shirt underneath the knit in case the temperature picks up. If you're forever asking yourself what should I wear today, this is the outfit formula to see you through the next few weeks in style.
Shop Margot's look
Margot's carrying a £5,390 Chanel bag, but whilst you save up for the real deal, This Nobody's Child baguette bag will do the trick.
Margot's look is proof that double denim doesn't have to mean jeans and a jacket - it can be jeans and an unexpected accessory like a bucket hat, too.
woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith tells me: "If you’ve ever wondered what to wear when the sun is shining but the wind is temperamental, this is your answer.
"There’s something undeniably chic about a relaxed, baggy pair of jeans worn alongside structured loafers, and I love the warm tan shade against the cool blue denim."
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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