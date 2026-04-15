Cameron Diaz's easy mom jeans and heeled boots formula offers a chic solution to spring's unpredictable weather

Cameron Diaz black mom jeans and heeled boots is the trouser-shoe combination that combats spring's unpredictable weather with style and comfort. Spotted whilst filming The Sham in New York, Diaz wears ankle-length black jeans alongside heeled boots – a formula that offers both practicality and style during the transitional months.

If you're consistently searching "what should I wear today", in the hope of some answers, you're not alone. It's tricky to dress for spring's ever-changing weather forecasts, and our wardrobes have to account for all types of climates, which is why this combination is worth noting down.

Not only are we coveting this trouser-shoe combination, but the rest of the styling feels effortlessly chic too. She layers a black leather jacket over a grey-black graphic t-shirt, adding to the edgy aesthetic of this on-screen look. Although the denim trends 2026 have favoured oversized or cigarette jean styles, mom jeans are a timeless staple, and they have an easy-to-wear appeal that is so enduring.

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Shop Cameron Diaz's Look

Although the heeled boots and straight-leg jeans are paired with a t-shirt and leather jacket, you could easily style this duo with a floaty spring blouse or poplin shirt for a breezier styling take.

Plus, heeled boots work especially well as part of smart-casual outfit ideas, and offer a quick, simple way to elevate denim, and they are a durable choice when the weather can't make up its mind. Not only do they protect you from spring showers, but they also keep the chill out, too.

Ankle styles work with a range of jeans cuts, from neatly sitting underneath your best wide-leg jeans to complementing narrower designs, including skinny and straight-leg styles.