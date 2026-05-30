Kate Middleton's triumph in Italy reminded us all just of the 'power she wields'

What a star the Princess of Wales was on her first tour abroad since her cancer diagnosis. Looking utterly elegant during the two-day visit to Reggio Emilia in northern Italy, Catherine reminded us all how much she has been missed on the international stage.

She was greeted by wildly cheering and clapping crowds - many of whom had sweetly worn hats and fascinators in the mistaken belief there was a dress code - which demonstrated what immense power she wields.

Not just the well-documented 'Kate effect' for her fashion – although I’m sure the gorgeous cornflower-blue Edeline Lee suit and pinstripe Blazé Milano jacket had us all madly googling RepliKates.

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Princess Catherine's Italy fashion

A Kensington Palace aide said it was 'undoubtedly a huge moment' for her since she announced her cancer remission last year.

Catherine's visit focused on the city's acclaimed approach to early education, a cause she has long championed through her work with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

There were cute pictures of her chatting to kids and trying some Italian (she lived in Florence on her gap year as an 18-year-old).

But there was also a diplomatic aspect to her visit. Italy has been a key ally for the UK, and visited twice by the King and Queen in the past couple of years.

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Catherine was awarded the city's highest honour - the Primo Tricolore - for her work on early childhood and looked genuinely moved as Reggio Emilia's mayor read out all her achievements.

She was seen placing a hand to her heart as she listened, and replied, 'Wow, what an honour. I’m very grateful.'

Prince Harry's 'odd timing' to publish an opinion piece

But I did wonder about the timing of another, wannabe diplomatic salvo...

Kate's trip had been announced in advance and well covered. So I was rather surprised that Prince Harry chose day two of her tour to publish a first-person opinion piece on 'My fears for a divided kingdom' (referring to the UK).

Given that one thing Harry is remembered for is dressing up in a Nazi costume (he admits this was one of the 'biggest mistakes' of his life), I was equally surprised that he was lecturing us all about anti-Semitism.

Frankly, I agreed with him on the subject (and, as he acknowledged, we can all change).

But what I thought a little odd was his timing and the fact he thought his warnings on anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim hatred were so vital given he hasn't lived in the UK for the last six years.

(Image credit: Richard Pohle-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In comparison, the King visited Golders Green in north-west London, where two Jewish men had been stabbed, in solidarity with the community.

To cries of 'God save the King', thousands turned up to see him and shake his hand. He didn't need to lecture - he just had to be there.

This feature first appeared in Woman magazine. Subscribe now and get your first 6 issues for £1.