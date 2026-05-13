Belissima! Kate Middleton steps out in azure blue as she arrives in Italy and this meaningful shade can't be a coincidence

The Princess of Wales has touched down in Italy, marking the beginning of her first overseas visit since before her cancer diagnosis in 2024. It's also a solo trip and will be focused on early childhood development, making it extra special and personal for Kate.

People lined the streets outside Reggio Emilia's City Hall and the future Queen was presented with the city's highest honour, the Primo Tricolore by Mayor Marco Massari. So far the visit has got off to a very special start and Kate's azure blue suit by Edeline Lee was not only stunning but significant.

We all know how much the Princess loves bright tailoring and cerulean or sky blue is a fashion colour trend for 2026. However, blue is also the colour worn by Italian sports teams - hence athletes' nickname - "Azzurri" - or "the blues".

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Jigsaw Linen Notch Lapel Blazer Blue £185 (was £265) at Jigsaw This pure linen blazer is beautifully breathable for spring/summer and is currently 30% off at Jigsaw. It's got a notched lapel collar and fastens with two contrasting buttons at the front. Pair with the matching linen trousers or throw on with a white dress and your favourite sandals. Charles & Keith Aubrielle Croc-Effect Belted Bag £75 at Charles & Keith Accessories are a fun way to add a pop of colour into an outfit and this bag comes in several different shades, including this icy blue tone. It has a top handle strap but you can also carry it as a shoulder bag thanks to the detachable strap. Jigsaw Linen Pleat Tapered Trousers Blue £139 (was £199) at Jigsaw Crafted from 100% linen, these pleated trousers have a tapered leg which gives them a refined, smart edge. They can be dressed down with a plain white T-shirt and trainers or dressed up with a silk shirt and espadrille wedges or court heels. Finery London Maeve Cornflower Blue Blazer £39.50 (was £99) at Finery London The Finery London Maeve blazer is fully lined and has a structured fit for a smart feel. It's double-breasted and has a classic notched lapel collar. If you prefer an even bolder shade of blue then it also comes in cobalt, as well as in black. Hobbs Ophelia Leather Crossbody Bag £139 at Hobbs Available in pale blue and in ivory, this leather bag has a handy top handle strap as well as a longer strap so you can switch up how you carry it. The closure is magnetic and it's dainty but still has plenty of room for your essentials. Finery London Kaden Cornflower Blue Trousers £23.50 (was £59) at Finery Made from a stretch fabric in a stunning shade of cornflower blue, these trousers have a comfy wide-leg style. They're designed to sit high on the waist and they also have functional side pockets. Tuck in T-shirt for casual days or pair with a cami for special occasions.

The association between Italy and blue goes back centuries as it was the colour of the ruling House of Savoy and the tradition continued after the country became a republic in 1946. Kate, as an avid rugby fan, will be well aware of the links and I believe it's possible she wore blue on Day 1 of her Reggio Emilia visit as a way of honouring Italy in an understated way.

The Princess of Wales could go on to wear some of the Italian flag colours during her time there, though as this isn't a State Visit, perhaps she wanted something subtler for her arrival. As the colour goes back to the House of Savoy there's also a royal link to light blue that feels very apt.

Her single-breasted blazer and wide-leg trousers aren't the exact same shade as Savoy Blue, but they're similar and she styled the suit with her white Holland Cooper bodysuit that has a sweeping V-neckline.

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Bodysuits give you that immaculate, seamless look that can be hard to achieve when you're tucking in a shirt. The combination of the blue and white felt bright and joyful, and she added to it with her pale blue Asprey London bag and pearl earrings.

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We've not seen the Princess wear this handbag before and the lighter colour tied the white top and blue suit together. I would've expected Kate to reach for blue court shoes (she has several pairs), but she went for her Ralph Lauren tan pumps instead and the tone worked well too.

This azure blue colour would be beautiful for a summer wedding guest dress styled with metallic or white accessories. Alternatively, you could pair a light blue shirt or knitted vest with jeans and white trainers to make things more relaxed.

(Image credit: Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

The Princess went for a smart outfit and she's clearly confident and comfortable in tailored blazers and trousers, so it makes sense she'd choose this for Day 1 of a royal visit.

Across the two days Kate will explore the Reggio Emilia Approach to early childhood development, with a focus on creativity, relationships and hands-on discovery. She's aiming to understand more about how we can raise "The Whole Child" and support a healthy balance in mind, body and soul.