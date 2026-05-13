Belissima! Kate Middleton steps out in azure blue as she arrives in Italy and this meaningful shade can't be a coincidence

The Princess of Wales is on her first solo overseas visit since 2023 and I think she sent a subtle message with her tailored suit

Emma Shacklock's avatar
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Catherine, Princess of Wales waves as she visits the Piazza Camillo Prampolini where she is welcomed to the city at Reggio Emilia’s Town Hall
(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

The Princess of Wales has touched down in Italy, marking the beginning of her first overseas visit since before her cancer diagnosis in 2024. It's also a solo trip and will be focused on early childhood development, making it extra special and personal for Kate.

People lined the streets outside Reggio Emilia's City Hall and the future Queen was presented with the city's highest honour, the Primo Tricolore by Mayor Marco Massari. So far the visit has got off to a very special start and Kate's azure blue suit by Edeline Lee was not only stunning but significant.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, waves as she arrives at the city hall on the first day of her visit to Reggio Emilia

(Image credit: Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images)

The association between Italy and blue goes back centuries as it was the colour of the ruling House of Savoy and the tradition continued after the country became a republic in 1946. Kate, as an avid rugby fan, will be well aware of the links and I believe it's possible she wore blue on Day 1 of her Reggio Emilia visit as a way of honouring Italy in an understated way.

The Princess of Wales could go on to wear some of the Italian flag colours during her time there, though as this isn't a State Visit, perhaps she wanted something subtler for her arrival. As the colour goes back to the House of Savoy there's also a royal link to light blue that feels very apt.

Her single-breasted blazer and wide-leg trousers aren't the exact same shade as Savoy Blue, but they're similar and she styled the suit with her white Holland Cooper bodysuit that has a sweeping V-neckline.

A picture of Kate Middleton in Italy in 2026 and a picture of Italian players during the U20 Six Nations 2026

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty // Photo by Federugby/Federugby via Getty Images))

Bodysuits give you that immaculate, seamless look that can be hard to achieve when you're tucking in a shirt. The combination of the blue and white felt bright and joyful, and she added to it with her pale blue Asprey London bag and pearl earrings.

We've not seen the Princess wear this handbag before and the lighter colour tied the white top and blue suit together. I would've expected Kate to reach for blue court shoes (she has several pairs), but she went for her Ralph Lauren tan pumps instead and the tone worked well too.

This azure blue colour would be beautiful for a summer wedding guest dress styled with metallic or white accessories. Alternatively, you could pair a light blue shirt or knitted vest with jeans and white trainers to make things more relaxed.

Catherine, Princess of Wales is presented with the &#039;Primo Tricolore&#039;, the city&#039;s highest honour, in recognition of her early years work by the mayor of Reggio Emilia, Marco Massari

(Image credit: Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

The Princess went for a smart outfit and she's clearly confident and comfortable in tailored blazers and trousers, so it makes sense she'd choose this for Day 1 of a royal visit.

Across the two days Kate will explore the Reggio Emilia Approach to early childhood development, with a focus on creativity, relationships and hands-on discovery. She's aiming to understand more about how we can raise "The Whole Child" and support a healthy balance in mind, body and soul.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

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