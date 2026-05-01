Kate Middleton's striped top and white trousers are an understated outfit formula we'll be copying on repeat this summer

Even if you're not sold on most of the spring/summer fashion trends that are dominating for 2026, monochrome dressing is something we can all get behind. It's back in a big way for the season and despite loving bright colours for royal occasions, in her private life the Princess of Wales is fully embracing neutral styling.

Kate and William's 15th anniversary photo was taken by Matt Porteous during the family's Easter holiday trip to Cornwall and in it we saw the mum-of-three lying on the grass in white trousers and an off-white striped top. Barefoot and relaxed, this is the future Queen totally off-duty and her outfit reflects that but still looks so chic.

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Recreate the Princess' Anniversary Outfit

M&S Cotton Rich Striped Bouclé Knitted Top £22 at M&S This striped top is affordable and made from cotton-rich yarn in a soft bouclé texture. The fitted design means that it's easy to tuck into trousers and skirts and it features a crew neckline and short sleeves. Ribbed detailing is a neat touch. Mango Navy Cropped Striped Sweater £25.99 at Mango Mango also makes this top in a chocolate brown and oatmeal colourway and it's got a crew-neckline and dainty short sleeves. The bottom hem, cuffs and neckline are all ribbed for a touch more detail and it's cropped. Pair with high-waisted jeans, trousers and skirts and add your favourite trainers. Zara Striped Knitted Short Sleeve Polo Shirt £25.99 at Zara Finished with ribbed trims, this striped top has a similar feel to Kate's, but with the addition of a polo collar that makes it more casual. The monochrome colours are easy to style and would look lovely as a contrast against blue denim, or paired with white trousers. M&S Ivory Tapered Ankle Grazer Trousers £30 at M&S You can get these tapered trousers in five different lengths and they're designed to fall just above the ankle which is perfect for the warmer months. The elasticated high waist features double darts for a tailored look and the fabric has added stretch for all-day comfort. Karen Millen Ivory Essential Techno Trousers £55.30 (was £79) at Karen Millen The fabric of these trousers has a slight stretch to it and the streamlined shape feels very polished and put-together. There are discreet side pockets and the ankle-grazing length will show off your spring/summer footwear. They're currently on sale and are also still available in black and navy. Mango Matilda White High-Rise Straight Jeans £39.99 at Mango Not everyone loves wearing trousers over jeans and you can easily recreate the Princess of Wales's off-duty look with white denim instead. These jeans are straight-leg and high-waisted, with belt loops and five pockets. They fasten with a zip and a single silver-toned button.

Kate's Veronica Beard Shana knit is sadly out of stock in the striped design, though you can still get it in grey and green. It's made from cashmere and has neat short sleeves and a crew-neckline. The length is slightly cropped which is perfect for tucking into high-waisted trousers like hers by Holland Cooper, one of the British clothing brands she often champions.

It's easy to look at this snap and mistake them for jeans, but they're actually cigarette cut trousers made from a stretchy cotton fabric, with hidden elastic in the waistband. These still have the crisp tailored look the Princess loves whilst being comfortable.

The beauty of this monochrome outfit is just how simple it is to recreate and if you prefer denim, you can pair white jeans with a striped top for a similar feel. The more streamlined the trousers or jeans are, the smarter the overall ensemble will be.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kate generally prefers fitted styles when she's not in tailored trousers and this means that with a more low-key top, she always strikes a good smart-casual balance. Breezy wide-leg trousers would be a lovely alternative, as would straight-leg designs.

The future Queen and her family weren't wearing shoes in the photo so we didn't get to see her full outfit. Based on how she's styled similar looks in the past, I wouldn't be at all surprised if Kate was wearing her white trainers from Superga before the family settled down on the grass.

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In July 2022 the senior royal visited the 1851 Trust and the Great British SailGP Team in Plymouth and wore a blue and white striped long-sleeved jumper with white Holland Cooper shorts and her Cotu Classic Supergas. White footwear tied in with her shorts and the stripes, bringing the whole outfit together perfectly.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

The same would be true if she wore her trainers with her trousers and knitted top, and we know how much a little coordination can go a long way in making the royals look put-together. Trainers are also very comfortable and complement the summery feel. You could also style something like the Princess of Wales's look with white sandals or even wedges or block heels if you wanted to dress it up.

The monochrome tones also give you total freedom with accessories. I personally love a pop of red against black and white or navy and white, as it brightens everything up. This is the approach Kate took in 2019 when she launched the King's Cup Regatta. Her red clutch was a stunning contrast against her striped top and wide-leg trousers on this occasion and she's still loving stripes to this day.