I've gone through the catwalks, and these are the 10 spring/summer fashion trends 2026 that will slot stylishly into your wardrobe

As we creep towards February, I can feel spring getting closer, and with it, a wardrobe switch-over. The latest spring/summer fashion trends 2026 are there as a guide to help update our spring capsule wardrobes, and rather than starting from scratch each season, use this guide to help you integrate a selection of contemporary silhouettes and styles that will add a directional twist to your look.

While the fashion colour trends for 2026 will help you to update your wardrobe's palette, this guide is all about talking you through the trending silhouettes, fabrics and embellishment that will make even your best skinny jeans feel runway worthy, and it's not a tall order either.

Try your favourite barrel leg jeans, with say a trending metallic knit tee, and you've already taken one step towards a new spring/summer look. wardrobe. The trends you gravitate towards should support your style and personality. A maximalist? There are heaps of embellishment trends to investigate this season. More laidback? Then you'll be pleased to know that athleisure is on a winning streak. Prefer quiet luxury? Then this season's black and white trend is probably your go-to.

10 spring/summer fashion trends 2026 worth knowing

And that's the great thing about the variety of trends the catwalk delivered for this season. Across all the major fashion cities there were lots of repeat themes, but there was also something for everyone. And the key here is to pull out the threads that work for your lifestyle and look.

I've pulled together the 10 trends that I feel passionately are worth knowing about, and ones that you can inject into your existing wardrobe, whether you go head-to-toe in a directional ensemble, or simply want your jeans and a blazer outfit to feel newer, I've got the answer.

1. Luxe Lounging

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The last time loungewear and athleisure came to the fore, we were all stuck at home, forced back into our comfies thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, now this laidback look is delivered with a fashion twist that combines sporty silhouettes, luxe fabrics and elevated detailing to deliver the sort of relaxed attire that you can wear out to dinner as well as popping to the shops.

Spotted on the runway at the likes of Louis Vuitton, Lacoste, Fendi and Alberta Ferretti, this is the sort of upscale athleisure attire that has even the smartest dressers reaching for elasticated waistbands. Perhaps spurred on by the popularity of jogger-jeans, expect quarter zip sweaters, zip through jackets, bombers, wide and cuff legged trousers and lots of billowy silhouettes that you could wear to the gym, but would rather not.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To keep the elevated aesthetic of this look going, team with heeled sandals and courts for the most directional feel, or to lean into the track-and-field silhouette, grab your best white trainers and finish with a baseball cap and a leather crossbody bag.

Boden Colourblock Sweatshirt-Pink and Navy £75 at Boden Quarter zip jumpers are big news this season and straddle both smart and casual cuts. This block coloured design certainly leans into that sporty, preppy aesthetic and pink is also one of the big fashion colour trends for 2026, so you get an extra contemporary feel. Sandro – Official Website Embroidered Cropped Satin Jacket £319 at Sandro With a 'put me in coach' aesthetic, this dark navy jacket with white piping trim is thoroughly sporty, but the luxe, satin fabric helps to take it into more evening wear too. Team with a pair of tailored, tuxedo-style trousers, court shoes and a lace trim cami for a directional date night outfit idea.

2. Crayola Brights

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A paintbox of delights, Prada, Erdem, Akris, Versace, Dries Van Noten, Balenciaga and Fendi are just some of the big names embracing a spectrum of punchy, pigmented colours this season. From bold red and pink hues to every shade of blue you could imagine, the spring/summer fashion trend for 2026 is all about going brightly into the warmer months and is full of mood-boosting optimism.

This does mean that when it comes to shopping, it's easy to find a trend hue that answers, 'what colour suits me?' Making this truly a trend that absolutely everyone can enjoy.

While clashing colours were central to Prabal Gurung, other designers, including Saint Laurent and Tory Burch, largely took a colour-drench approach, keeping the focus on one colour outfits. An easy one to inject into your spring capsule wardrobe. If you've never done head-to-toe colour before, start by adding one of the best wool jumpers in a dopamine-inducing hue and see how easily this one little fashion addition can lift your mood in early spring.

Boden Emilia Cotton Crew T-Shirt-Kingfisher Blue £59 at Boden Another big colour trend for the months ahead, this gorgeous blue knit will pair well with classic tan, but also add a bright footnote to tan tailored trousers, or add a wow factor to white jeans outfits. A striking colour for spring, you can add a coordinating cardi to it too. Ralph Lauren Belted cocktail dress £465 at Ralph Lauren Spring greens is a trend we're looking forward bursting into life. This happy hue is great for the early part of the season as nature reawakens after the depths of winter. This simple pleated dress with belted waist offers a delightful fit and flare silhouette that's universally flattering.

3. Oversized suiting

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Large and in charge, tailoring once again places a pivotal role in the upcoming trends, having seen a revival in popularity over the past few seasons. While a sharp blazer will continue to take you from AM to PM, slightly slouchier and relaxed silhouettes were spotted on the runway at the likes of Issey Miyake, Erdem, Acne and Bottega Veneta and provide a framework for the shapes we expect to see filtering down to the high street.

Muted colour palettes, wide-legs and wider shoulders are all part of the oversized suiting trend, but remember you can pull on just one of two elements to keep your suited and booted look feeling up-to-date, if you're not ready to go the whole way.

Pair oversized blazers with slimmer bottoms, or wider leg trousers with fitted shirts or t-shirts to help balance your silhouette, or if you are going big on both, try adding a slim waist belt to help define your waist and create an hourglass shape.

Monki High Waist Wide Leg Tailored Trousers in Dark Grey Melange £29 at ASOS Trending wide-legs are going no where this season, and the slouchy, relaxed look of this pair of tailored trousers beautifully taps into spring/summer 2026 fashion trends for laidback cuts and androgynous fits. The front crease detail will draw the eye down the body lengthen legs. hush Pure Wool Double Faced Blazer £190 at Hush A pure wool blazer is a capsule wardrobe hero and will travel with you throughout spring, autumn and winter season's. The slightly oversized fit offered by this design tallies with current trending tastes, while the colour grounds it as a neutral that will work with everything.

4. Florals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'Florals, in spring? Groundbreaking'. I feel like I write this line every time spring trends roll around, but this year, with the imminent release of the world's favourite fashion movie sequel, it feels even more appropriate.

Florals are always in for spring, after all, the reawakening of nature is essentially what the start of the season is all about, and of course, they're the perfect pattern for the best wedding guest dresses too. Seen on the runway at Calvin Klein, Rabanne, Erdem, Chloe, Wickstead and Dior, floral prints felt more delicate, with more micro, repeat patterns as opposed to oversized blooms.

But while larger scale florals weren't front and centre of the runway, that doesn't mean your big blooms can't step out for the season. My advice? Look to the colour trends for floral reference and opt for the most trending hues, even in old favourites to keep your look feeling current. Added details, such as embroidered or embellished floral designs will go down well too and make your ensemble feel elevated.

Free People Fp One Pixie Cardi £188 at Free People This creamy, almost butter yellow cardigan features beautiful bead and embroidered detailing delivering a knit that can be enjoyed from AM to PM. Team with white jeans for the day, and an A-line skirt for the evening, for an added retro-inspired feel. Rixo Marni 2 - Butterfly Floral Black Rixo is a dab hand at floral prints and this black based maxi is one that can take you from wedding to dinner date with ease. The bold red is bang on trend, while the silky fabric feels super luxe. A never-go-out-of-fashion design, you can enjoy this for years to come.

5. Monochrome dressing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to dress simply but stylishly, a monochromatic wardrobe is a solid place to start. Black and white always look effortless, and this season's front-runners for the trend deliver inspiration in droves.

Shown at Saint Laurent, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors and Tory Burch, this is a look that designers are taking from the boardroom to evening wear, because this neutral colour combination offers an outfit formula that never fails to look put together.

Stripe detailing adds a slightly sportier feel, while tailored elements will ensure that even casual shirting feels elevated. An aesthetic that works from the beach to an office setting, this is one of the season's most quiet luxury trends, and it's a great way of building a summer capsule wardrobe, where everything is interchangeable. Add the odd pop of colour, such as bright red, when you need a mood-boosting hit of colour.

Anthropologie Maeve Crop Striped Sweatshirt £98 at Anthropolohgie Some say wear your heart on your sleeve, but this cropped sweater says it with your chest. This cropped knit is ideal for wearing with higher waist cuts, or slipping over relaxed shirting, for added depth to your look. The simple, preppy stripe is elevated with the heart detail. ZARA Pinstriped Trousers £29.99 at Zara Pinstripe might be an unconventional way to lean into monochrome, but it is black and white nonetheless and offers a stylish way to elevate your 9-5 wardrobe too. While they used to be the reserve of city slickers, their fashion makeover means they work for weekends and evenings too.

6. Utilitarian

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A trend I often associate with winter months, this is, of course, an extension of safari aesthetic, something we haven't seen back in fashion for quite some time. Practical yet stylish is quite frankly the best of both worlds, and this is a theme we have also seen come through strongly for the spring/summer handbag trends for 2026, too.

Central to this look is a neutral, earthy colour palette, think cream, beige, tan, khaki and brown, while shapes focus on utilitarian-inspired pocket details, shirting, boiler suits and cargo silhouettes, giving the trend a uniform-like feel.

Popular on the runway at Acne, Prada, Celine, Chloe, Dior, Balmain and Isabel Marant, if you have utilitarian styles from the last time this look was trending, now is the time to get them out and give them a good press. Otherwise, I fully expect the high street to embrace this comfortable and easy-to-wear look, particularly for lightweight summer jackets and cargo pants as an alternative to your favourite jeans.

River Island Khaki Wide Leg Cargo Trousers £44 at River Island Nailing two trends in one, wide-leg trousers are given the practical cargo pocket makeover, making these comfortable and stylish. The fuller leg means keep your top half fitted to help balance out your shape. River Island Beige Utility Cinched Waist Jacket £69 at River Island Utilitarianism at its finest, this jacket fully embodies the trend with its cinched in waist, oversized patch-pocket details and epaulette shoulders. The faux-leather fabrication adds a contemporary edge.

7. Craft and Texture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're a maximalist, have no fear, the spring/summer fashion trends 2026 have you covered. Feathers, frou-frou, ruffles and tassels bring a crafty element to the season, so get ready to embellish and elevate to your heart's content.

On the catwalk, this translated to a truly artisanal feel, with pieces at Bottega, Toteme, Ffrome, and Balenciaga offering a couture feel to the ready-to-wear runway shows. But translated down to the high street, this means fresh and fanciful volumes, tasselled fabrics and feather finishes, making for excellent wedding and race season attire.

Colours on the runway were beautifully bright, and this trend certainly offers a gateway to joyful dressing; after all, who can be sad in tassels? And while the world's best designers used this as an opportunity to go all out, I imagine the high street will generally take a more subdued and wearable approach. Team a tassel skirt with a t-shirt, an overly frothy, ruffled blouse with tailored trousers, or a feather-trim dress with a cropped blazer to make this look work from catwalk to sidewalk.

ZARA Long Satin Top With Fringing £29.99 at Zara A supremely wearable take on tassels, this silky top slips over similarly luxe trousers, jeans, or even leggings if you just want a gentle nod to crafty-forward dressing. The asymmetric ankle will lengthen your shape too. ARRANGE Fringe Texture Halter Neck Scoop Back Maxi Dress in Blue £152.28 (was £180) at ASOS If like me you can't resist runway level of embellishment, have no fear, the latest asos label, Arrange is a source of pure joy for maximalist dressers. Oversized sequins, giant ruffles and lashes of tassels is a staple for the label.

8. High Shine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to high-shine fabrics, you might think this is the reserve of the festive season, but when the sun is high in the sky, there are few fabrics quite as glorious to wear day or evening than metallics and sequins.

Light-catching, but not from a dancefloor, the sun's rays are the perfect way to make these beauties sparkle, so whether you like foiled fabrics, sequins or liquid silks, this is the trend to embrace for spring/summer 2026. Spotted on the runway courtesy of Tom Ford, Ferragamo, Carven, Mugler, Giorgio Armani and Boss, this moderately maximalist trend is perfect for those who, like me, believe a day sequin is severely underrated.

Of course, a wave of high shine fabrics are also ideal if you have a long list of summer engagements in the diary, meaning your wedding guest looks can feel extra magical this season, but even if you have no nuptials to attend, add a little bit of sequin or metallic to a daytime look, for extra joy. Try a silvery skirt with a white t-shirt, or a foiled tee with a pair of barrel leg jeans for contemporary cool.

Reiss Pleated Midi Skirt in Gold £190 at Reiss Liquid gold, this gorgeous skirt is one that will work year round. Kick start your spring in luxe metallics, pairing this with sandals and a laidback white shirt, tucked at the waist, before adding tights, knitwear and boots come next autumn. H&M Metallic Tee £19.99 at H&M This trend covers all manner of metallic hues, and this fine knit, 3/4 sleeve tee comes in three shimmery shades: gold, dark grey and pink marl, all of which are on the money when it comes to next season's colour trends.

9. Light Leather

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spring time and leather go hand in hand. This natural material is the perfect layering piece as the weather starts to warm up and for spring/summer fashion trends 2026, we're seeing lots of innovation.

From bold pops of colour to leather treatment for jackets, dresses, coats and accessories, however you choose to inject this fabric into your closet, the most important part is to add some. Seen on the runway at Gucci, Tom Ford, Acne, Saint Laurent, Loewe and Balenciaga, big names have thrown their weight behind the trend.

Of course, faux leather has come along way and this will be the most budget friendly to add this look to your wardrobe, and most likely, the easiest way to add colourful iterations, too. If you added a pair of leather trousers over the winter, keep these out for your spring capsule wardrobe, as they remain a great building block for the rest of your look.

Look to directional jacket shapes, such as bomber silhouettes, or classic bikers for a speedy leather injection that feels easy and wearable too.

Mint Velvet Butter Yellow Leather Scallop Detail Jacket £325 at Mint Velvet If you nailed how to wear butter yellow last summer, and are loyal to the shade, this gorgeous, supple leather jacket from British clothing brand, Mint Velvet is a great buy. A neutral colourway it will pep up everything from navy and tan to summery bright whites with a luxe finish. ME+EM Straight Maxi Skirt £275 (was £550) at ME+EM Snap this beauty up in the ME+EM sale, and wear in spring, autumn and winter. This delightful olive hue will tap into the resurgence of green, but the neutral hue also ensures that it won't go out of fashion. With a full roster of sizes left, this is a luxe seasonless staple not to miss.

10. Sheer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is a trend that keeps coming back, and even Chanel's most recent Haute Couture show pushed this look to the forefront of its collection. Light, wafty, elegant layers, sheer panels and overlays, you might panic at the thought of embracing the 'sheer' trend. But it's easier to wear than you think.

The sheer trend is not about baring all, it's about baring something. That means, you can do as little as sheer sleeves, or a sheer blouse, over a silky camisole, so you're showcasing depth and layers to an outfit, but not necessarily your bra.

In fact, if you look at the designers that backed this trend, Altuzarra, Simone Rocha, Khaite and Valentino, this wasn't about flashing flesh at all. It was really about romantic layers, a frothy delicacy to outfits and overt femininity even with more tailored cuts.

Look out for full-skirted sheer dresses over solid linings, sheer shirting, or see-through column dresses that you can easily add a slip to make this trend work on a day-to-day basis.

Nobody's Child Brown Lace Midi Skirt £30 (was £75) at Nobody's Child If you're struggling with the sheer trend, try adding tights and boots for early spring wear. It's about giving a glimpse, rather than being overtly on show. You can also remove any short, inner attached skirts and try a knee length slip too. French Connection Mai Organza Tie Waist Shirt, Lipstick Red £55 (was £79) at John Lewis In fire-engine red, this sheer jacket is nailing two trends in one. While the model is wearing just her bra underneath, I'd style this with a camisole, and pair it with some wide-leg tailored trousers for a glam take on the trend.

The spring/summer fashion trends for 2026 are a great opportunity to refresh your spring and summer capsule wardrobes. It's not about binning everything from last season and starting again, but more an opportunity to cherry-pick key looks and themes that resonate with your personal style and then weave them into your existing wardrobe basics.

Using elements from the latest trends with your season mainstays will essentially help to add a more contemporary feel to your look, even to your most loved items. So if you're looking to update your favourite pair of linen trousers with a new top, trying out a sheer overlay, or a metallic embellished tee will simply help to freshen your ensemble and add a directional feel.

Of course, fashion is circular, and you may even find that you have some of these styles from previous seasons which can then be pulled out, re-worn and given a whole new lease of life.