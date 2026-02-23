Planning a spring refresh? The Amazon Spring Sale 2026 may be weeks away

Rumour has it the Amazon Spring Sale will return next month. While the retailer hasn’t confirmed anything just yet, previous years suggest it might only be a matter of weeks before the deals begin.

So if you’ve been thinking about replacing your hairdryer, investing in a new air fryer or finally upgrading your Kindle, it could be wise to wait. The Amazon Spring Sale has quietly become one of the biggest shopping moments outside of Black Friday – and a timely opportunity to save on everything from home essentials and wardrobe staples to beauty buys and health tech.

What we know so far about the Amazon Spring Sale 2026

Could the best spring deals of the year be just weeks away? Here’s what we know so far:

No official dates yet – Amazon hasn’t confirmed the event

– Amazon hasn’t confirmed the event Expected timing – usually mid to late March

– usually mid to late March Duration – typically 3–7 days

– typically 3–7 days Who can shop – Spring Sale deals are open to everyone, not just Prime members

Has the Amazon Spring Sale 2026 been confirmed?

No, not yet. Amazon typically announces the Spring Sale shortly before it goes live. In past years, the event has fallen in mid-to-late March and lasted for up to a week.

We’ll update this page as soon as anything is confirmed, so you won't miss a thing if the rumours turn out to be true.

Why the Spring Sale is worth paying attention to

One of the biggest draws of the Spring Sale is that you don’t need to be a Prime member to shop the deals. Unlike Prime Day, this event is usually open to everyone.

It's not as big as Prime Day, but the Amazon Spring Sale has quietly become one of the best sale events of the year. It’s well-timed for stocking up on practical, everyday essentials – think makeup and skincare – or refreshing your wardrobe staples, ready for spring.

The timing couldn’t be better, especially if any of these are on your to-do list for next month:

Decluttering and reorganising your home

Preparing your garden for warmer weather

Reassessing your health goals

Swapping your winter beauty routines for lighter options

Updating your wardrobe staples for a new season

The deals we expect to see in 2026

While we won’t know specifics until Amazon confirms the event, previous Spring Sales have heavily featured the following categories:

Home upgrades that make daily life easier

Air fryers, dehumidifiers, cordless vacuums, coffee machines and stand mixers are usually strong performers. If you’ve been meaning to replace a noisy appliance or invest in something that genuinely simplifies weeknight cooking, this is the moment to do it.

Beauty buys worth restocking

The Spring Sale always brings serious savings on hair tools, skincare staples and everyday beauty essentials. It’s a good time to upgrade a tired straightener, replace a well-loved hairdryer or stock up on your favourite beauty brands for a fraction of the usual price.

Health and fitness tech

In past Spring Sales, we've seen significant discounts on everything from fitness trackers and walking pads to yoga mats and workout leggings. If your focus is more on wellness, sleep or stress management, this event can be a great opportunity to grab bargains that support your health goals.

Amazon devices at their lowest prices

Outside of Black Friday, the Amazon Spring Sale is typically your best chance to save on Kindles, Fire tablets, and Echo speakers

Is it worth waiting for?

Yes. The Spring Sale tends to feature meaningful price drops on mid-range and premium items – especially in home, health, fashion and beauty – making it one of the most practical sale events of the year.

How to prepare before the sale starts

A little planning before an Amazon sale can save you time, money and frustration.

Use your Wish List

If you have a specific product in mind, adding it to your Amazon Wish List now means you'll be able to see at a glance whether the price drops enough to make it a good deal. This is especially useful for higher-value items like hair tools, kitchen appliances, or fitness tech, as you can track them in one place without having to search for items individually once the deals are live.

If you're concerned about wasting money or making an impulse buy on a product that isn't actually discounted, this is the best way to avoid that.

Turn on app alerts

Amazon’s app lets you set up instant notifications for items you save, so you’ll be alerted if the price drops during the Spring Sale. With alerts switched on, you can snap up the best deals as soon as they appear.

If Amazon confirms the 2026 Spring Sale, we’ll update this page with official dates, early reductions and the best deals across home, health, fashion and beauty. Because if a thoughtful spring refresh is your cup of tea and you love a deal, this is an event not to be missed.