Spotted: Our beauty team's favourite buys are currently discounted in this week's impressive Boots sale

Discover our team's beauty favourites in the Boots Black Friday sale

From a frizz-reducing hair treatment mist that's perfect for winter hair to a stellar all-star beauty kit from a cult classic makeup brand, our team shares their top sale picks that aren't to be missed...

Black Friday Deal Save 58% (£53) MAC All Star Beauty Kit Star Gift: was £92 now £39 at Boots.com "I'm a Millennial MAC girl through and through, and this set contains some of their all-time greatest hits, in generous full size. Extended Play is truly one of the best tubing mascaras I've tried, Fix+ Original Setting Spray has seen me through countless nights out, and worn-by-every-90s-supermodel Spice lip liner is as iconic as it gets. There's also a lovely lip gloss and a fiver off anything else you want to buy from MAC - pretty unbelievable for £39," says Fiona. Tested by: Fiona McKim, Beauty Channel Editor

Black Friday Deal Save 25% (£7.38) LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner & Moisturiser: was £29.50 now £22.12 at Boots.com "This creamy toner from Laneige is my dry skin saviour. Its milky formula feels so soothing, while its ultra-rich blend of ceramides leaves my skin looking so glowy and hydrated. Gone is the pesky texture and chapped skin around my nose and chin, which so often plagues me during the winter months, replaced by a happy and nourished skin barrier. I've gone through two bottles of the stuff already, but have been biding my time until Black Friday to snap up my third, and thanks to Boots, I can now reunite with my favourite toner for £7 less," Naomi says. Tested by: Naomi Jamieson, Digital Beauty Writer

Black Friday Deal Save 25% (£7) Amika Frizz-Me-Not Hydrating Anti-Frizz Treatment: was £28 now £21 at Boots.com "My non-negotiable in my hairstyling routine is some kind of conditioning spray that acts as a humidity shield. My hair is naturally very frizz-prone, and I've tried so many over the years that have delivered subpar results, leaving me with unwanted volume and frizz within hours of washing and drying. So you can trust that if I say it works, I am speaking from much firsthand experience. Amika's gorgeously-scented spray is in my top tier of tried and true formulas that leave my hair silky for days – and the 25% discount is not to be sniffed at," Lucy says. Tested by: Lucy Abbersteen, Beauty Editor

Black Friday Deal Save 25% (£15.50) Drunk Elephant Protini™ Polypeptide Face Moisturiser: was £62 now £46.50 at Boots.com "This firming moisturiser from Drunk Elephant is a true winter skin saviour. Despite boasting a lightweight formula, it delivers an intense hit of hydration while offering a nourishing shield over the complexion. Packed full of peptides and amino acids to improve the tone, texture, and firmness of the skin, this buy is the key to a stronger, youthful-looking complexion. What's more, it's currently marked down by a rare and unmissable 25%," says Sennen. Tested by: Sennen Prickett, Digital Beauty Writer

Black Friday Deal Save 50% (£48.50) Giorgio Armani Refillable My Way Eau de Parfum 50ml: was £97 now £48.50 at Boots.com "My Way is a reminder that there's true beauty in simplicity when it comes to fragrance. It's an effortless, everyday fragrance that opens with a really bright, juicy orange top note. As it settles you'll get a delicious blend of creamy tuberose, jasmine, vanilla and soft white musk. I didn’t expect it to draw many compliments, because it's quite a casual perfume, but I always get comments on it," Laura says. Tested by: Laura Honey, Homes Ecommerce Editor and master perfumer