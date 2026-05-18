Demi Moore debuted nostalgic, voluminous curls at Cannes – and we know why they're so glossy

We might be halfway through the 12 days of Cannes Film Festival, but official jury member Demi Moore isn't slowing down on serving us A-List beauty inspiration any time soon.

If you want to know what happens when you combine two 2026 hair trends in one party-ready look, Moore's latest hair transformation is the answer. Combining the volume and playful boldness of the retro revival hair trend and the glass-like shine of glossing treatments, the actress traded in her recognisable sleek, straight strands for voluminous curls reminiscent of the disco era, using little more than one of the best curling irons.

We've also put our beauty sleuthing skills to the test as we uncovered the exact shine-boosting hair oil behind the actress's glossy locks at the 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

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Why we're in awe of Demi Moore's voluminous hair transformation

Oozing body and bounce, it's clear from the red carpets of this year's Cannes Film Festival that nostalgic big hair is in. And as Demi is known for her recognisable, sleek, straight strands that boast a healthy mirror-like shine, the actress's latest hairstyle truly feels like a fresh look.

Moore's hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, posted the actress's most recent look to Instagram, dubbing her hairstyle 'Disco Girl Curls'. Reminiscent of curly styles that were popular throughout the 70's and 80's, the look saw springy Hollywood curls tonged into Dmi's hair, then brushed out for maximum, dramatic volume and fullness.

A post shared by Dimitris Giannetos (@dimitrishair) A photo posted by on

Shine-boosting haircare for glossy strands

If you're anything like us, you might want to recreate Demi Moore's enviable glassy, high-shine strands. Fortunately, we've found the exact hair oil that the actress relies on, plus some other shine-boosting formulas that our beauty team recommends.

The Hollywood curls in question were most likely created using one of the best hair curling irons for thick hair with a large barrel wand for the loose yet voluminous curly hairdo. While Moore's teased, brushed-out effect gave her strands a lived-in appearance of having spent the evening dancing the night away.

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We also couldn't help but notice the unusually glossy finish of Demi's tresses, so we decided to put our expert sleuthing skills to good use in order to find the exact product behind it all. After lots of digging, we discovered that Giannetos has relied on the Kérastase Gloss Absolu Glaze Drops to create Moore's other hairstyles at Cannes Film Festival, so we would bet that his must-have hair oil drops were also used to create these supremely shiny disco-esque curls.