This lightweight leave-in conditioner will have you waving goodbye to dry, frizzy winter hair

Often overlooked within the haircare routine, leave-in conditioners boast the ability to transform dry, straw-like strands into glossy, healthy-looking tresses in just a spritz or a squeeze.

As with the best shampoos for fine hair, best conditioners for fine hair - or any product for that matter - fellow fine-haired shoppers will know the struggle of finding formulas that do what they say on the tin, without weighing down your strands. Not only are tresses on the finer side easily weighed down, but they can also be hard to style and prone to breakage, making finding the right haircare even more essential.

Fortunately, I've found a featherweight leave-in conditioner that deeply nourishes the finest of tresses, bids farewell to frizz, boosts softness, and imparts an enviable glossy shine. With all that said, those with thicker strands should fear not, as this luxe formula boasts stellar hydration and softening benefits, too.

The lightweight leave-in conditioner I swear by for my tangle-prone fine hair

Wherever Oribe's Supershine Moisturising Cream goes, hundreds of rave reviews follow – just look at the websites of any retailers it's stocked at. If that's not a sign of a quality product, we don't know what is. That said, let us add our thoughts into the mix...

Whether my hair needs some extra nourishment in the winter months or simply needs a helping hand to seamlessly fight off tangles, I'll always find myself reaching for a leave-in conditioner. However, as someone with oil-prone fine hair, I am quite picky with the formulas that I use, as I need a product that will do all of the above, without weighing down my strands and making them appear greasy quickly. That's where Oribe's Supershine Moisturising Cream comes into play.

Let me tell you why this formula stands out from the crowd. First of all, this hair treatment tackles a plethora of hair concerns – from detangling, softening and boosting shine to hydrating, banishing frizz and preventing damage. It has a silky texture to it, which then translates to the hair once applied, leaving tresses feeling comparably lightweight and bouncy to having just stepped out of the salon.

Sennen's hair before and after using the Oribe Supershine Moisturising Cream (Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

Having fine hair, I struggle with my hair easily knotting, particularly after washing it. However, after distributing a coin-sized amount of this cream throughout my lengths, my hairbrush seamlessly glides through my strands without any tugging or breakage.

Not to mention, I've also applied this leave-in cream to dry hair – something that I always steer clear of in order to avoid my strands appearing greasy – after seeing many people hailing its styling capabilities too. However, it effortlessly melts into the hair, without leaving an oily residue behind, which makes it perfect for sleek, flyaway-free updos.

Let's talk about the elephant in the room, the price. While it is on the heftier side of haircare products, at £57 for a 150ml bottle, you are paying for the luxury formula hidden inside that delivers a salon-worthy experience and stellar results. That said, you can opt for a smaller, more travel-friendly 50ml bottle for just £23 if you want to trial the formula before investing in a full-sized bottle.