This lightweight leave-in conditioner will have you waving goodbye to dry, frizzy winter hair
This leave-in formula does a stellar job at banishing frizz, detangling, and boosting softness, all without weighing down my hair
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
Often overlooked within the haircare routine, leave-in conditioners boast the ability to transform dry, straw-like strands into glossy, healthy-looking tresses in just a spritz or a squeeze.
As with the best shampoos for fine hair, best conditioners for fine hair - or any product for that matter - fellow fine-haired shoppers will know the struggle of finding formulas that do what they say on the tin, without weighing down your strands. Not only are tresses on the finer side easily weighed down, but they can also be hard to style and prone to breakage, making finding the right haircare even more essential.
Fortunately, I've found a featherweight leave-in conditioner that deeply nourishes the finest of tresses, bids farewell to frizz, boosts softness, and imparts an enviable glossy shine. With all that said, those with thicker strands should fear not, as this luxe formula boasts stellar hydration and softening benefits, too.
The lightweight leave-in conditioner I swear by for my tangle-prone fine hair
Wherever Oribe's Supershine Moisturising Cream goes, hundreds of rave reviews follow – just look at the websites of any retailers it's stocked at. If that's not a sign of a quality product, we don't know what is. That said, let us add our thoughts into the mix...
RRP: £57 for 150ml (or £23 for 50ml)
Calling all thirsty, lifeless locks! Oribe's Supershine Moisturising Cream is a nourishing leave-in conditioner that works to combat and restore frizzy, dull hair. Equipped with wheat amino acids and Oribe's Signature Complex, this formula works to retain moisture and protect strands from drying out, while preventing environmental damage and the deterioration of keratin. Not to mention, it also tames unwanted frizz and flyaways.
Whether my hair needs some extra nourishment in the winter months or simply needs a helping hand to seamlessly fight off tangles, I'll always find myself reaching for a leave-in conditioner. However, as someone with oil-prone fine hair, I am quite picky with the formulas that I use, as I need a product that will do all of the above, without weighing down my strands and making them appear greasy quickly. That's where Oribe's Supershine Moisturising Cream comes into play.
Let me tell you why this formula stands out from the crowd. First of all, this hair treatment tackles a plethora of hair concerns – from detangling, softening and boosting shine to hydrating, banishing frizz and preventing damage. It has a silky texture to it, which then translates to the hair once applied, leaving tresses feeling comparably lightweight and bouncy to having just stepped out of the salon.
Having fine hair, I struggle with my hair easily knotting, particularly after washing it. However, after distributing a coin-sized amount of this cream throughout my lengths, my hairbrush seamlessly glides through my strands without any tugging or breakage.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Not to mention, I've also applied this leave-in cream to dry hair – something that I always steer clear of in order to avoid my strands appearing greasy – after seeing many people hailing its styling capabilities too. However, it effortlessly melts into the hair, without leaving an oily residue behind, which makes it perfect for sleek, flyaway-free updos.
Let's talk about the elephant in the room, the price. While it is on the heftier side of haircare products, at £57 for a 150ml bottle, you are paying for the luxury formula hidden inside that delivers a salon-worthy experience and stellar results. That said, you can opt for a smaller, more travel-friendly 50ml bottle for just £23 if you want to trial the formula before investing in a full-sized bottle.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.