I'm reaching for this bond-repairing hair mask to nourish my dry, damaged strands after a heavy party season
This nutrient-packed hair mask will have you waving goodbye to brittle, frizzy and tired-looking tresses in no time at all
The abundance of merry socialising and festive parties that the Christmas period brings can have a real effect on your hair - we're talking dull, damaged and straw-like strands.
After a month of back-to-back events for party season and continuous hair styling (we're looking directly at our best hair straighteners and strong-hold hairspray), you might be wondering how to get healthier hair for the new year. Well, you're in luck as I've come in clutch with a product recommendation that will get your strands back in tip-top condition – and it's one of the best hair masks on the market.
I'm talking about Amika's The Kure Hair Mask, a nourishing, bond-repairing formula that works to strengthen damaged tresses and prevent damage. Here's why I'm going to be reaching for it all January long in order to reclaim the strength, smoothness and glossiness of my hair...
The hair mask I'm reaching for to repair my strands after party season
No matter the retailer you're shopping at, you'll notice that this hair mask is always accompanied by a plethora of rave reviews from shoppers – which makes a boots on the ground case for how impressive this formula is. Speaking of which, customers particularly hail the hair mask for being kind on colour-treated tresses, accentuating curls and its ability to smooth and soften strands.
Our Beauty Writer's favourite
RRP: £35
This nutrient-packed formula is enriched with plant butters, vegan proteins and superfruits to help boost elasticity and hydration, while defending strands against breakage from daily wear and tear. The result? Stronger, smoother and healthy-looking hair.
The Amika hair mask in question boasts a rich, nourishing and intensely hydrating formula. It's thicker than other hair masks on the market, a texture that is similar to one of the best face moisturisers but with a silky, velvety feel. This also helps easily and thoroughly coats each strand of hair, without requiring you to use too much of the product – meaning you get more bang for your buck out of a tub.
My hair can already get quite knotty and straw-like when wet, resulting in some damage, however this helps to effortlessly detangle my tresses and allow my hairbrush to glide through – no tugging required. If you, too, struggle with knottiness, I'd recommend using the UKHair Wide Tooth Comb to evenly disperse the product throughout your lengths.
Working its magic in just 5-10 minutes, the results of this hair mask leave my tresses both looking and feeling noticeably more hydrated. Not to mention, it also does a quality job at smoothing my strands and leaving me with a salon-worthy healthy softness and shine.
It also gets extra points for its gorgeously uplifting scent of pink grapefruit, apricot and vanilla, that Amika is known and loved for, which lingers in your hair long after rinsing the mask.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
