Trinny says she would 'never go back to sulphate shampoo' after using this one formula for the last 6 years

A shampoo is the foundation of a good haircare routine. However, it's wise to never underestimate the benefits of investing in a quality formula – this is something Trinny understands all too well.

There are so many shampoos on the market with formulas designed to suit a plethora of hair types and needs, from the best shampoos for fine hair to curly or thick hair options. However, most formulas are equipped with sulphates, thanks to them being powerful cleansing agents that lather extremely well, which might leave you wondering, 'is sulphate bad for your hair?'.

As the founder of a best-selling beauty brand, it's no secret that Trinny Woodall is full of helpful beauty tips – from Trinny's magnifying mirror for precise and easy makeup application to her silk bonnet hair trick for healthy tresses. So, when we heard her personal recommendation of a sulphate-free cleansing cream that she has been using for years, we knew we had to take notes.

The sulphate-free hair cleanser Trinny has sworn by for the last six years

Trading harsh detergents in for gentle ingredients, Hairstory's New Wash breaks the unhealthy hair washing cycle, instead working to cleanse, clarify, and nourish your tresses – without stripping hair of essential moisture. With over 18,000 rave reviews on the Hairstory website alone, it's no surprise that Trinny Woodall is a fan of this shampoo-conditioner hybrid formula.

Trinny's hair washing staple Hairstory New Wash Original £48 at Hairstory RRP: £48 | Key Ingredients: Jojoba oil, sunflower seed oil, aloe vera leaf juice and evening primrose oil Forget stripping your hair and scalp with detergents, or heavy conditioner that over-moisturises and weighs strands down, Hairstory's New Wash breaks that cycle. This naturally-derived, detergent-free formula streamlines your routine by replacing both your shampoo and conditioner in one, working to balance the scalp while softening and smoothing your tresses. Not to mention, it also aims to boost volume, smooth frizz, enhance curls, and prevent dryness and colour fading.

As for how we got this insight into Trinny Woodall's haircare routine, the beauty mogul revealed her favourite shampoo in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar. When quizzed on her holy grail beauty products, Woodall stressed: "I would say I only use Trinny London, I'm very adamant about using 100 percent of our brand."

However, one product that is the exception to this rule is Hairstory's New Wash, Trinny says: "I use a brand called Hairstory that’s developed by the guy from Bumble and Bumble. It’s a milk conditioner, but it's not cheap." The entrepreneur isn't a new fan of this product; in fact, she's sworn by this formula for many years now: "I have been using it for six years, since it came out. I would never go back to sulphate shampoo."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Taylor Hill / Contributor)

It's worth mentioning that the brand also offers New Wash formulas that are designed specifically with different hair types in mind, such as dry hair, oily hair, or all hair types, so you can tailor your hair washing routine to suit the needs of your tresses. Not to mention, Hairstory's Refill Pouches make it easy to restock whenever you're running low, whilst remaining friendly to the planet.