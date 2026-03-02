'It's one of the best end-of-wash-cycle hairstyles': How to recreate the easy look celebs loved at the SAG awards
Any hairstyle we can do in a rush gets a thumbs up from us
Last night's SAG Awards - or Actor Awards, as they have been renamed for 2026 - saw some of the chicest beauty looks we've seen all season. From mauve makeup looks to a sea of red lips, the glamourous LA-based awards evening wasn't short on trendy but achievable looks we can recreate ourselves.
And while we loved Kate Middleton's BAFTAs hair and the stylishly-clever tucked-bob styling trick we saw at the Golden Globes, the slicked-back bun hair look that was all over last night's red carpet might be our favourite hairstyle to come out of the season so far - if just for its easy elegance.
From Demi Moore and Gwyneth Paltrow to Leslie Bibb and Keri Russeull, all of our red-carpet favourites were wearing this simple but sophisticated updo. In total, we must've counted at least a dozen stars who were donning the style that's clearly going to be very popular for 2026.
"This is one of the best end-of-wash-cycle styles," explains Adam Reed, professional hairstylist and founder of haircare brand Arkive. "Natural oils help create shine and grip, meaning you don’t need freshly washed hair for it to look expensive. In fact, slightly worn-in hair often gives the sleekest, longest-lasting result."
Here are some of the best products to recreate the look...
For texture and hold
This cult styling spray is loved by professionals throughout the industry. Spray onto wet hair and then dry with heat to activate the spray, for lasting hold to whatever style you choose.
Prep the hair
This primer smoothes and hydrates hair for sleek styles. Spray onto dry hair to smooth excess frizz and revive hair when you're reaching the end of your wash cycle.
For a slicked-back look
Reed recommends using a firm-bristle brush to smooth hair back when creating your look. This will get rid of any excess frizz and make sure the style looks sleek and professional.
Secure your style
A strong hair tie is a must for this look. These strong, snag-free ties will maintain the shape you create without pulling or falling.
Lasting hold
If there's any hair look that relies on lasting hold, it's this one. This strong spritz hair finishing spray will keep your style in place and add a little texture to get rid of the hair's natural softness.
A shiny finish
A shiny finish is essential for this look. Reed recommends Larry King's A Social Life for Your Hair to tames frizz and flyaways, add definition to the look and give the style a smooth, shiny finish.
How to recreate the SAG Awards' slicked-back bun
“In a moment defined by sharp tailoring and strong silhouettes, hair responded with structure and discipline," says Reed. "Sleek, sculpted and pulled tightly away from the face, it’s powerful because it removes distraction.
"It’s ideal for formal occasions, black-tie events, weddings or any moment when you want to project polish and intention. It frames the face and lets your features and styling take centre stage."
Follow his steps to recreate the look...
- Ensure the right base: "Start on second- or third-day hair - slightly lived-in texture actually holds better than freshly washed hair."
- Prime the hair: "Begin by applying a lightweight smoothing cream or styling primer through the roots and mid-lengths. Create a clean centre or deep side part - whichever your preference for the look."
- Tie a tight ponytail: "Using a firm bristle brush, smooth the hair back towards your chosen bun position, keeping even tension throughout. Secure with a strong, snag-free elastic."
- Perfect your bun style: "Twist the ponytail tightly, wrap into a bun and pin securely."
- Create a smooth finish: "For that glass-like finish, smooth a small amount of gel or glossing product over the surface with your hands or brush, then set with a flexible hold hairspray."
"This style works particularly well on oval, heart and strong bone structures because it fully exposes the face, cheekbones, jawline and brows become the focus," says Reed.
"That said, it can be adapted for almost anyone. If you have a rounder face, leave a whisper of softness at the temples to elongate. If you have a longer face, position the bun slightly lower to balance proportions. It’s less about copying the look exactly and more about adjusting tension and placement to suit your features."
"Great bone structure is the perfect partner for a full slick back bun," adds Layla Smith, educator for Kevin.Murphy. "If you aren’t quite so confident in the hair being pulled completely off your face, bring little pieces down to frame your face or a larger section so you can create a defined wave."
When it comes to styling for different hair types, Smith adds: "Shoulder length to long hair can easily wear this style; the difficulty rating will depend on length and density of your hair.
"If you have fine hair, you could consider using a root touch-up spray on thinner areas to give the appearance of thicker hair at the scalp. If you have thick hair, you might want to create multiple sections and keep securing them together with elastics to make it more manageable."
