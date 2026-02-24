Waterfall waves with a twist - Minnie Driver's BAFTAs hair is a glossy take on this season's chicest hairstyle

The 2026 BAFTAs event that took place on Sunday evening saw a swathe of incredible hair looks. From Carey Mulligan's chic French bob to Glenn Close's short chop, and lots of gorgeous long styles and updos, we weren't short of inspiration.

But one style stood out more than the others, and it's one we've been seeing everywhere this month. Based on Emerald Fennell's February 2026 adaptation of the 1847 Emily Brontë book, 'Wuthering Heights Hair' has been all over the red carpet these past few weeks, thanks to the film's star Margot Robbie and all of her breathtaking press tour looks. We even saw Kate Middleton showcasing it beautifully at the BAFTAs this weekend.

Centred around a very deep mermaid wave but with a natural hair texture finish, it's all about whimsy, romance and laidback glamour. So we loved Minnie Driver's glossy BAFTAs twist on 2026's biggest hairstyle.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Minnie has gone for a romantically soft, Wuthering Heights-inspired look," says HARI's Salon Top Stylist, Luisa, with the salon's Stylist, Miffy, adding that the look is a "softer, more classic interpretation of the current trend and its deep-wave style."

"It's a masterclass in effortless sophistication," adds Miffy. "The warm, dimensional tones softened her features beautifully, while the immaculate polish and glossy shine introduced a refined, ultra-glamorous edge without feeling overdone."

So we spoke to the experts on how to recreate this look for your own occasions this year...

How to recreate Minnie Driver's BAFTAs hair look

“I absolutely loved Minnie Driver’s hair at the BAFTAs with its modern nod to 'Wuthering Heights hair' - raw, romantic and slightly gothic, but with intentional structure," says HARI's Sarah Salem. "She’s really leaning into her natural curl at the moment, which feels confident and timeless.

"The classic middle parting kept it modern and balanced, while the key to the whole look was the shine and condition, her curls were beautifully smoothed without losing their integrity. It wasn’t over-volumised or overly styled; it felt controlled but still authentic. I’d imagine a few subtle pieces were added for extra length, fullness and that red-carpet glamour.

"For anyone recreating this look, it’s all about the prep. In the lead-up to a big event, I’d focus on moisture and strengthening masks to enhance natural shine and definition. I love the Twisted range from Sebastian; it’s brilliant for hydrating curls while keeping them controlled and glossy.”

Need a step-by-step to follow? Here's what Salem recommends:

Start with condition: This look is all about healthy hair and shine. Use one of the best hair masks for a deeply hydrating treatment in the lead-up to styling to build moisture and gloss. And make sure you stay on top of regular maintenance cuts to keep the ends healthy. Enhance your natural texture: If you have natural curls or waves, apply a curl-defining cream and diffuse gently. If your hair is straighter, create soft movement using a medium-barrel tong, such as those from ghd. Wrap loosely and alternate directions for a more organic finish. Keep the structure soft: Lightly brush through with a wide-tooth comb to break up the curls so the look feels romantic rather than overly polished. Create subtle volume: Add discreet clip-in pieces if you want to recreate that red-carpet fullness. Focus on the mid-lengths and ends to maintain a natural root. Finish with shine: Apply a lightweight glossing serum, such as Kérastase Gloss Absolu Glaze Drops Hair Oil, through the ends to create glass-like luminosity while keeping the texture intact.

When it comes to styling for different hair types, Hannah Ackerman, educator for KEVIN.MURPHY, adds: "Those already blessed with natural movement should start their routine with a moisturising wash to really nourish their curl pattern, then a good heat protection spray, and a curl cream - like KEVIN.MURPHY, MOTION.LOTION, before allowing to air dry or diffuse for speed. Wind random sections around a pencil tong to give definition and calm any fluffy flyaways.

"For straight hair, prep the hair with heat protection and then, for maximum hold and memory, use a volumising mousse, like BODY.BUILDER, from root to tip and blowdry in.

"Spray each section as you go with a strong hairspray and wind around two alternating sizes of tongs spiralling round to give that really naturally beautiful, ethereal Wuthering Heights vibe. Allow to cool and then use a texture comb to gently rake through."

