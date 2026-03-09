Like an ice cream manicure with a twist, Charlize Theron's lemon sorbet nails are ideal for spring

Neutral nails might be in, but Charlize Theron's lemon sorbet nails prove that pastels can be just as chic, and are infinitely more fun for spring.

While a natural and subtle look always has its merits, your spring nails offer an opportunity to lean into brighter and more playful shades. This doesn't necessarily mean statement oranges, blues, and chalky, floral pastels (though you can definitely go down that route), as subtle, sheer nail polishes and tints are still proving very popular among the 2026 nail trends. But we do think there's a middle ground to be found: spring nail colours that are close to neutrals and creamy shades, with just a hint of freshness and vibrancy. A milky lavender, for instance, a cherry-blossom pink, or perhaps a soft, lemony yellow.

The latter is a shade Charlize Theron is making a case for, having sported the hue at Paris Fashion Week 2026 (already all the proof we need that the shade is chic). So, if you're indeed stuck for March nail inspiration, here's why you should consider the actor's 'lemon sorbet' look.

Article continues below

Why we love Charlize Theron's lemon sorbet manicure for March

Stepping out for Dior's Fall/Winter show on March 3rd, as part of Paris Fashion Week, Charlize Theron paired a black cape and leather skirt ensemble with a soft, cool-yellow nail colour, which really popped against the monochromatic outfit.

The manicure, which we've dubbed 'lemon sorbet,' was created by celebrity nail artist Imarni and is the perfect balance of wearable and creamy, with just a squeeze of bright, zingy lemon tint. While yellow nails might not be your first thought for a spring manicure, or even just an everyday look, Theron demonstrates just how easy the shade is to wear. Especially if you opt to layer it over a similarly short and neatly rounded nail shape.

A post shared by IMARNI (@imarninails) A photo posted by on

It's subtle, not in your face or overly bright, but it does look chic - and offers a welcome break from all the neutrals and sheer pinks we've been seeing lately.

In the comment section of her Instagram post, Imarni shared that Sorbet BIAB had been used to create Theron's manicure (which we believe refers to The Gel Bottle's yellow BIAB polish of the same name). So, if your local nail salon stocks the line, you can easily request the exact shade. If not, though, or if you prefer to do your nails at home, we've found a few other polishes that will help create the lemony look perfectly.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Recreate Charlize Theron's sorbet manicure

Barry M Air Breathable Nail Paint in Pastel Yellow Sunshine View at Amazon RRP: $12.99/ £4.49 Quick-drying and buildable, this sunshine yellow from Barry M is a great option for recreating Theron's spring-ready manicure - and for under £5 too. Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Ovni View at Chanel RRP: $34/£30 For a cool and almost icy lemony shade, this Chanel nail polish is a great option for your March nails. It's buildable, glossy and incredibly chic. O.P.I Infinite Shine Gel-Like Lacquer Nail Polish, This Chic Is Bananas View at Amazon RRP: $14.49/£17.50 For a gel-like look at home, opt for OPI's Infinite Shine polish in this soft, zingy lemon hue. It's chic but very wearable - comparable to an icy vanilla or cream shade, but with a pop of spring-ready colour.

To recreate Theron's lemon sorbet nail look at home, we recommend starting with one of the best nail strengtheners as your base coat, and preferably a clear one. Then apply two to three shades of your chosen yellow polish to ensure a streak-free finish, before adding a glossy top coat (we like essie's Gel Couture top coat). Be sure to allow each layer to air-dry completely before adding another.