It's official, Helen Mirren has swapped her signature neutral nails for this incredibly chic shade

Swiftly proving herself to be quite the authority on timeless nail colours, Helen Mirren has once again debuted a very chic manicure, but it's very different from her signature Ballet Slipper shade.

With the 2026 nail trends predicting the continued rise of sheer nail polish and subtle, barely-there styles, there will always be a time and place for a milky or neutral pink manicure. That said, with a new season on the horizon, you might be in the mood for a change. Thankfully, several shades offer a similar versatility and classic feel, whilst being altogether brighter, and arguably, even more sophsitcated. In fact, Helen Mirren just wore one during London Fashion Week, and no, it wasn't her go-to essie nail polish but rather a rich, post-box red. And we can think of no better shade for such a stylish event.

Plus, it's actually proving to be a very popular pick for these transitional, winter-to-spring weeks. So, if you, like Mirren, are also a fan of classic colours like essie's Ballet Slipper, but perhaps are keen for something bolder, here's why a classic red might be the way to go.

The fashion-forward nail colour Helen Mirren is wearing for spring

Stepping out for the Erdem show, as part of London Fashion Week, on February 22nd, Helen Mirren looked effortlessly chic, having paired a white and blue floral skirt with a navy cardigan, complete with a draping, crochet collar. But what instantly caught our eye, aside from her equally trendy full-fringe, was her glossy red manicure.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett)

This shade of red, like a black or milky nail polish, is very much regarded as a timeless colour. It just has this ability to go with everything, working for any outfit, season and occasion. Never failing to add an element of refinement and elegance to your look, especially when paired with a short and neat nail style - exactly like Mirren's.

Of course, this isn't the first time we've seen Mirren sport a red or moodier nail colour, but she does often opt for a neutral or coral pink, especially for a red carpet event. Plus, after sharing that she keeps essie's Ballet Slipper in her beauty bag during an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2023, she's become so synonymous with the soft, neutral pink.

That said, the actor has actually been sporting this style of red manicure throughout February, pairing it with black pantsuits and, as mentioned, floral skirts, further proving its versatility.

Recreate Helen Mirren's post-box red manicure

The key to a really professional-looking red manicure is the shine. So we recommend applying two to three coats of your chosen red shade, having used one of the best nail strengtheners as your base layer, before topping the colour with a clear top coat - like essie's Gel Couture one.