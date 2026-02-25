It's official, Helen Mirren has swapped her signature neutral nails for this incredibly chic shade
If you loved Helen Mirren's Ballet Slipper manicure, the actor has just debuted another, equally classy colour - and just in time for our next nail appointment too.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
Swiftly proving herself to be quite the authority on timeless nail colours, Helen Mirren has once again debuted a very chic manicure, but it's very different from her signature Ballet Slipper shade.
With the 2026 nail trends predicting the continued rise of sheer nail polish and subtle, barely-there styles, there will always be a time and place for a milky or neutral pink manicure. That said, with a new season on the horizon, you might be in the mood for a change. Thankfully, several shades offer a similar versatility and classic feel, whilst being altogether brighter, and arguably, even more sophsitcated. In fact, Helen Mirren just wore one during London Fashion Week, and no, it wasn't her go-to essie nail polish but rather a rich, post-box red. And we can think of no better shade for such a stylish event.
Plus, it's actually proving to be a very popular pick for these transitional, winter-to-spring weeks. So, if you, like Mirren, are also a fan of classic colours like essie's Ballet Slipper, but perhaps are keen for something bolder, here's why a classic red might be the way to go.
If you're keen to snap up a celebrity favourite beauty deal, and perhaps haven't tried Helen Mirren's go-to Ballet Slipper shade, now's the time. It's currently just £6.99 at Amazon (down 22% from its regular price of £8.99).
The fashion-forward nail colour Helen Mirren is wearing for spring
Stepping out for the Erdem show, as part of London Fashion Week, on February 22nd, Helen Mirren looked effortlessly chic, having paired a white and blue floral skirt with a navy cardigan, complete with a draping, crochet collar. But what instantly caught our eye, aside from her equally trendy full-fringe, was her glossy red manicure.
This shade of red, like a black or milky nail polish, is very much regarded as a timeless colour. It just has this ability to go with everything, working for any outfit, season and occasion. Never failing to add an element of refinement and elegance to your look, especially when paired with a short and neat nail style - exactly like Mirren's.
Of course, this isn't the first time we've seen Mirren sport a red or moodier nail colour, but she does often opt for a neutral or coral pink, especially for a red carpet event. Plus, after sharing that she keeps essie's Ballet Slipper in her beauty bag during an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2023, she's become so synonymous with the soft, neutral pink.
That said, the actor has actually been sporting this style of red manicure throughout February, pairing it with black pantsuits and, as mentioned, floral skirts, further proving its versatility.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Recreate Helen Mirren's post-box red manicure
RRP: £10.99
Offering the chicest wash of rich, cherry red as well as a gel-like shine, essie's Bubble Only nail polish is a lovely choice for recreating Mirren's look.
RRP: £15.50
A favourite of Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, this Bio Sculpture shade is the perfect signature red, ideal for a luxe-looking manicure at home.
The key to a really professional-looking red manicure is the shine. So we recommend applying two to three coats of your chosen red shade, having used one of the best nail strengtheners as your base layer, before topping the colour with a clear top coat - like essie's Gel Couture one.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.