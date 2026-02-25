Jump to category:
It's official, Helen Mirren has swapped her signature neutral nails for this incredibly chic shade

If you loved Helen Mirren's Ballet Slipper manicure, the actor has just debuted another, equally classy colour - and just in time for our next nail appointment too.

Naomi Jamieson's avatar
By
published
in News
Dame Helen Mirren is pictured wearing a white shirt and black blazer at the &quot;Wuthering Heights&quot; UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on February 05, 2026 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images: Neil Mockford/WireImage)
Swiftly proving herself to be quite the authority on timeless nail colours, Helen Mirren has once again debuted a very chic manicure, but it's very different from her signature Ballet Slipper shade.

With the 2026 nail trends predicting the continued rise of sheer nail polish and subtle, barely-there styles, there will always be a time and place for a milky or neutral pink manicure. That said, with a new season on the horizon, you might be in the mood for a change. Thankfully, several shades offer a similar versatility and classic feel, whilst being altogether brighter, and arguably, even more sophsitcated. In fact, Helen Mirren just wore one during London Fashion Week, and no, it wasn't her go-to essie nail polish but rather a rich, post-box red. And we can think of no better shade for such a stylish event.

The fashion-forward nail colour Helen Mirren is wearing for spring

Stepping out for the Erdem show, as part of London Fashion Week, on February 22nd, Helen Mirren looked effortlessly chic, having paired a white and blue floral skirt with a navy cardigan, complete with a draping, crochet collar. But what instantly caught our eye, aside from her equally trendy full-fringe, was her glossy red manicure.

On the left, is a picture of Dame Helen Mirren wearing a blue cardigan and blue and white floral skirt, with a red manicure at the Erdem show during London Fashion Week February 2026 at The British Museum on February 22, 2026 in London, England. And on the right, is a close-up of the same picture, zoomed in on her hand to show her red manicure in more detail.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett)

This shade of red, like a black or milky nail polish, is very much regarded as a timeless colour. It just has this ability to go with everything, working for any outfit, season and occasion. Never failing to add an element of refinement and elegance to your look, especially when paired with a short and neat nail style - exactly like Mirren's.

Of course, this isn't the first time we've seen Mirren sport a red or moodier nail colour, but she does often opt for a neutral or coral pink, especially for a red carpet event. Plus, after sharing that she keeps essie's Ballet Slipper in her beauty bag during an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2023, she's become so synonymous with the soft, neutral pink.

That said, the actor has actually been sporting this style of red manicure throughout February, pairing it with black pantsuits and, as mentioned, floral skirts, further proving its versatility.

Recreate Helen Mirren's post-box red manicure

The key to a really professional-looking red manicure is the shine. So we recommend applying two to three coats of your chosen red shade, having used one of the best nail strengtheners as your base layer, before topping the colour with a clear top coat - like essie's Gel Couture one.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.

