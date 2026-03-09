Who is Sister Maude in Call The Midwife? Character's significance in Sister Monica Joan's death explained

Call the Midwife season 15 has come to an end, and never has a finale brought so many emotions with it.

Firstly, although we know the show isn't ending for good and will return for season 16, it's also been confirmed the next instalment will take place in a different setting, and it could look quite different to the one we're used to.

It was also truly devastating to say goodbye to Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt), but there's no denying her send off was perfect in every single way - the cast and crew deserve a huge round of applause for how every aspect was handled.

While we get our heads around what to expect from season 16 and the fact Sister Monica Joan won't be a physical part of it (although she'll most likely be there in spirit,) there's something fans want clarity on: Who is Sister Maude?

In the scenes leading up to her death, Sister Monica Joan revealed to Sister Catherine (Molly Vevers) that she'd been having visions of Sister Maude, a nun she once worked with.

Viewers are wondering whether Sister Maude was once a character on the show, and what her significance is. We have some thoughts and theories on the matter.

Who is Sister Maude on Call the Midwife?

Don't worry if you can't remember Sister Maude or are confused about who she is, because she's never actually appeared as a character on Call the Midwife.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It seems she was introduced purely to build emotion surrounding Sister Monica Joan's imminent death - admitting she was having visions of the dead signalled to viewers that the barrier between life and death was definitely breaking down if dead loved ones were making themselves known.

"The end of life was always more compelling to her than its commencement," Sister Monica Joan says of Sister Maude. Who better to be the first former friend to appear to her than one who was clearly very interested in palliative care?

Speaking of her imminent death, Sister Monica Joan continues to say that she's "Seen Sister Maude as clearly as I see you now, and I know it has begun."

(Image credit: BBC / Neal Street / Olly Courtney)

Let's not forget that Sister Monica Joan became a little perturbed during the Christmas special after assisting Mr Fisher with his death, as she wondered who would arrive to greet her upon her own death.

Having given up contact with her family as a young woman to become a missionary nun, after they struggled to accept her choices, Sister Monica Joan teetered on believing she would have nobody to meet her when she crossed into the afterlife.

At the time she was reassured by Sister Catherine that all the Sisters she's known and loved would arrive to greet her when she passed, and introducing the idea of Sister Maude paved the way for the ultimate Sister to be the one to take her hand and escort Sister Monica Joan into the next life: Sister Evangelina.

Having Pam Ferris return for this beautiful cameo made added an extra layer of emotion and nostalgia to the moment Sister Monica Joan's soul left her body.

It was a good to build the narrative that somebody special to her would arrive to do this, building the idea softly with the vision of Sister Maude, whom fans weren't familiar with, before sending in the big guns to "get the job done."

(Image credit: BBC / Neal Street / Olly Courtney)

We also have a theory that the mention of Sister Maude could be a soft launch for her character having a main role in the Call the Midwife prequel.

We now understand the prequel will focus on younger versions of Sister Julienne, Sister Evangelina and Sister Monica Joan as they work to continue safely delivering maternity care during World War II.

As Sister Monica Joan describes her former colleague, Sister Maude so richly, already breathing life into a character that sounds incredibly interesting, she really could have just set up Sister Maude as somebody who will be delightful to get to know if she does appear in the prequel.

Whatever happens, we can't wait for the upcoming Call the Midwife film, prequel, and whatever season 16 of the show might bring us.

All 15 seasons of Call the Midwife and all Christmas specials are available to view on BBC iPlayer.