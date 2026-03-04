Missing your humble mop? Dyson has revolutionised the design with their masterful new launch

Dyson PencilWash: £299.99 at Dyson UK The PencilWash is available from Dyson directly. You'll benefit from their full 5 year guarantee, as well as speedy delivery too.

The Dyson PencilWash is a radical rethink of how we clean our homes. Replacing the performance of bulky floorheads and heavy water tanks with a vacuum that weighs about the same as a bag of carrots is more than a marvel. In a single glide, the PencilWash is Dyson doing what it does best: shrinking the tech without shrinking the power.

If you’ve been researching the best Dyson vacuums, or even the best vacuum overall, you’ll recognise this silhouette. The PencilWash builds on the ultra-slim engineering of the Dyson PencilVac Fluffycones, borrowing its remarkable 38mm diameter and lightweight feel, while promising the kind of laser precision and suction performance we’ve seen in heavy-hitters like the Dyson V16 Animal. It’s essentially Dyson’s most advanced ambitious cordless technology, reimagined for hard floors and real-life spills.

For anyone who’s ever stood staring at a mop and bucket wishing for something sleeker, faster, and frankly less annoying, this is a turning point. The PencilWash makes quick cleans more achievable and less exhausting. It's more hygienic, more elegant, and far more in tune with how we actually live now.

Everything you need to know about the Dyson PencilWash

Specifications RRP: £299.99

Dimensions: 266.5mm (L) x 198.3mm (W) x 1,158mm (H)

Weight: 2.2 kg (full machine), 380g in hand

Runtime: Up to 30 minutes

Charge time: 3.5 hours

Handle size: 38mm

Water tank capacity: 300ml (clean), 360ml (dirty)

Floor coverage: 100m2

If you’re new to the PencilVac line, here’s the quick context. When Dyson launched the PencilVac Fluffycones at the end of last year, it didn’t just make headlines, it changed expectations. It’s the slimmest, lightest and most dextrous vacuum the brand has ever made. In hand, it feels almost too svelte to be seriously powerful, but that assumption lasts about five seconds. Mine lives out, not hidden away, because it’s genuinely easier to grab than a broom. For quick passes around the kitchen or a full whizz through the house, it’s become one of the most reached-for tools I own.

The new Dyson PencilWash builds on that same ultra-slim chassis, but adds wet cleaning into the mix. Weighing under 400g, it has the familiar balance of the PencilVac, more broom than bulky appliance, and yet it’s loaded with serious engineering. There’s a self-cleaning roller that continually refreshes the mop head as you move. Without a traditional filter you don't have grime and grim odours to lurking around, as well as the effortless ability to tackle wet and dry debris in a single glide.

As John Churchill, Dyson’s Chief Technology Officer at Dyson, explains: “Using hydration, agitation and extraction, the Dyson PencilWash delivers a hygienic clean with fresh water only, supported by our filter-free system. It brings the simplicity of a broom together with precision and power from Dyson engineering.”

And if you enjoy the numbers (I do), the design team has developed an eight-point hydration system that continuously feeds the high-density mop head, which contains 64,000 filaments per cm². In practical terms, that means consistent water distribution, effective agitation, and efficient extraction all at once. Crucially, the filter-free design sidesteps one of the biggest pain points of traditional wet vacuums: the murky, bacteria-prone filter that’s prone to blockages and smells. For anyone who’s wrestled with sludge build-up before, this is a true game changer.

The Dyson PencilWash isnow available from Dyson and I'm predicting big things for it, especially if you live in a modern, busy home and you need a hand keeping everything clean.

With the PencilWash, Dyson has stripped floorcare back to something lighter, faster and more intuitive, closer to the simplicity of a broom, but with the polish and precision you’d expect from Dyson. And in 2026, that balance feels exactly right.