Dyson's most powerful vacuum is here - it has an unlikely source of inspiration

Dyson’s latest launch proves that powerful cleaning doesn’t have to come in a bulky package. The new Dyson PencilVac Vacuum is the brand’s slimmest, lightest and most dexterous vacuum yet, designed for quick, regular cleans rather than heavy-duty deep cleaning. Drawing on the same engineering principles used in Dyson’s hair tools, it’s a pared-back, ultra-sleek machine that feels refreshingly intuitive to use, especially if you’re short on storage or patience.

Dyson already has a reputation for making some of the best vacuum cleaners on the market, constantly refining problems most of us didn’t even realise could be solved. Following on from fuller-sized favourites like the Dyson V16 Animal, the PencilVac takes a different approach: it strips vacuuming back to the essentials, focusing on agility, precision and ease rather than brute force.

At first glance, it almost looks too slim to be serious, but after using it, I was genuinely surprised by how capable it feels. With clever anti-tangle rollers, a head that spins on the spot and a design that flattens almost completely to the floor, it’s a vacuum that makes everyday cleaning feel lighter, faster and far less of a chore.

Dyson PencilVac Vacuum Launch

1160mm (Height) x 226mm (Width) x 38mm (Depth)

Up to 30 minutes run time, swappable battery

0.08L bin

1.8kg

Three speed modes: Eco, Med, Boost

55 air watts (AW)

What the Dyson PencilVac Vacuum is like to use

I’ll admit, when I first saw images of James Dyson holding what looked like little more than a metal wand, I was sceptical. The PencilVac’s 38mm handle, the same diameter as Dyson’s Supersonic hair dryer, feels more like a styling tool than a household appliance. But that’s exactly the point. It sits neatly in the hand, feels beautifully balanced, and gives you far more control than a traditional stick vacuum.

Despite its slimline build, the technology inside is seriously impressive. The PencilVac is powered by Dyson’s fastest-ever Hyperdymium™ motor, spinning at up to 140,000rpm, and delivers up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction. The cleaner head covers the most common vacuuming mistakes: rotating in all directions and cleaning right to the edge, an area many vacuums notoriously miss, while forward- and backward-facing LED lights illuminate dust you’d otherwise walk straight past.

Hair tangling is also (refreshingly) not an issue. The dual cylindrical rollers actively prevent hair from wrapping around them, making this an excellent option if you shed a lot, live with someone with long hair, or have pets. Dust is compressed into a top-loading bin for more hygienic emptying, and when you’re done, it docks magnetically on the wall, no fiddling, no cables trailing across the floor.

Who the Dyson PencilVac is best for

The PencilVac isn’t trying to replace a full-sized cordless vacuum for deep cleans and that’s what makes it so appealing. It’s ideal for flats, smaller homes, busy households and anyone who has ever thought about how often they should vacuum their home. It's for the person who prefers frequent, light cleans over marathon cleaning sessions. It’s also a brilliant choice if you want something genuinely easy to grab between meetings, after dinner, or before guests arrive.

If you value design, ease of use and smart engineering, and you want a vacuum that feels effortless rather than exhausting, the Dyson PencilVac really stands out. It’s sleek, considered and cleverly engineered, and it’s quickly become one of those appliances I reach for without thinking, which, to me, is the mark of a great everyday vacuum.

The slim, svelte design of the Dyson PencilVac Vacuum is my favourite launch from Dyson. It reacts against the big, clunky vacuums that lean into immense bin capacity and rollers, offering a practical and speedy solution for everyday cleaning.