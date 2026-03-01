Wardrobe editing is a new anti-decluttering trend - so, does it work? I've tried it and have thoughts to share

There are so many ways to declutter a wardrobe nowadays, and it feels like we're constantly encouraged to let go of the items we no longer wear. So it's fair to say that when I heard about a new anti-decluttering trend, 'wardrobe editing,' my interest was instantly piqued.

'Wardrobe editing' is here to tell us that maybe we don't need to declutter our wardrobes. Instead, maybe we need to have a rejig and bring wardrobes up to speed with our current day-to-day living.

Intrigued? Me too. I'm a dedicated declutterer at this point, and I swear by many of the best professional decluttering methods for maintaining calm in my home. I was therefore keen to give 'wardrobe editing' a try to see if this wardrobe organising technique actually works.

What is wardrobe editing?

Where wardrobe decluttering is about letting go, wardrobe editing is about curation. The focus isn't on getting rid of items; it's on keeping and storing items that suit your lifestyle.

"Wardrobe editing is a shift from an overflowing wardrobe to a curated, seasonal approach," Max Wilson, co-founder of Pocket Storage, explains. "It is no longer simply about a one-off declutter or following the 'spark joy' rule; rather, it is the strategic, seasonal management of your clothing." Useful for 'decluttering' a wardrobe ahead of spring.

Most of our favourite decluttering techniques - from the 'didn't know' rule to the snowball declutter method - are about culling items in your closet to make more space. Wardrobe editing does involve creating more space, but it takes a very different approach.

"It's a gentler, smarter way to rethink your wardrobe," Sophia Lorimer, sustainable stylist and founder of Fine-Tuned Wardrobe, says. "You focus on pieces you love, wear often, and that align with your values, so getting dressed feels effortless and meaningful."

A big part of wardrobe editing is thinking seasonally, and prioritising items that you're currently wearing day to day. "Think of your dressing area like a high-end boutique, where the inventory is rotated to remain relevant to the current weather, your personal style and your lifestyle," Max suggests. "It’s about ensuring that every piece you see when you open your doors in the morning is a viable, confident choice for the day ahead."

(Image credit: Future Publishing Ltd | Luke White Photography)

I tried wardrobe editing - and have some thoughts to share

When it comes to decluttering my home, the wardrobe has always been my downfall. I love clothes, and I know I could probably find more efficient ways to store them - especially at this time of year, when bulky knitwear takes priority.

Having now tried wardrobe editing, I can confidently recommend it to anyone who wants to try a different approach to decluttering this year. It's helped me streamline my closet space and find new ways of storing clothes - ways that have made getting ready in the morning much easier.

How to try wardrobe editing

Wardrobe editing sounds useful, especially for people who find it overwhelming and want to make decluttering more manageable – but how does it work in practice?

"Begin by identifying your 'hibernation' pieces, those items that are physically bulky but offer zero utility for the coming months," Max suggests. "Once identified, these out-of-season garments should be moved into a dedicated 'archive' zone, whether that’s high-level shelving, under-bed storage or a secondary cupboard."

Then, Max suggests, you can apply a 'One-Year Review': "if an item wasn't worn during its relevant season last year, it should be considered for removal or repurposing. This ensures your primary wardrobe remains a functional, streamlined space rather than a historical record of past styles."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When editing a wardrobe, you might not even get rid of any items - though that can absolutely be a part of it, if certain clothes immediately stand out as no longer serving you. But the emphasis is on creating a practical closet space that works for you in your current day-to-day. It should make getting dressed in the morning much, much easier.

Wardrobe editing is also pretty much the opposite of the 'purging panic' approach, where we pull everything out of the wardrobe and haphazardly throw things into a donate pile. This is an easy decluttering mistake to make, and means we're more likely to regret letting go of things than we would with the considered, conscious approach of wardrobe editing.

My review of wardrobe editing: tried & tested

My wardrobe before editing it down (Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

As someone who's put many decluttering methods to the test, I'm excited to try something different. Despite my attempts to cull the clutter in my wardrobe regularly, it still ends up feeling stuffed. Streamlining the space has been on my to-do list since Christmas, but I'm only just getting round to it - safe to say, I'm hoping that wardrobe editing can help.

At first, it feels strange not to automatically start thinking about what to get rid of. Instead, I take a step back and look at my wardrobe as a whole - I can instantly tell that I'm not wearing half the items hung up in there regularly. So, I can definitely create more room by finding better storage solutions for out-of-season wear.

This is where IKEA's space-savvy wardrobe solutions came in really handy. I transferred some items hanging in my wardrobe into my IKEA SKUBB storage case, which is roomy enough to store bulky items. Immediately, this made a huge difference, and there was a lot more vertical space in my wardrobe than before.

(Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

Knitwear is definitely a problem for me at this time of year. I seem to have collected way more jumpers and fleeces than I'm ever going to wear, so with the idea of curating a wardrobe that works for my current day-to-day, I decided to pull all my knitwear out of the wardrobe and put it on the floor.

You don't have to do this when editing a wardrobe. But it felt right for me, because I knew I needed to let at least a couple of pieces of knitwear go, and laying everything out in front of me was the surest way to do this.

My eye was naturally drawn to the jumpers I hadn't worn in over a year, so instead of finding an alternative storage solution, I decided to let go of these, applying the principles of the "didn't know' decluttering method.

In a way, wardrobe editing feels like a more mindful approach to decluttering – one where I'm not making snap decisions and second-guessing myself, because I'm actually taking the time to think everything through.

I'm a big fan of the IKEA SKUBB storage boxes (Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

I think it would be especially helpful to try wardrobe editing as the seasons change, storing jumpers, etc. A big part of this method is finding alternative storage solutions for out-of-season wear, and I'm already thinking that I'll come back to this approach when spring finally gets here.

If you're currently storing all of your garments and accessories in one space, I'd highly recommend removing the items that aren't currently being used. It will make a world of difference to your closet space and instantly make everything feel less overwhelming.

That said, wardrobe editing might be easier said than done if you don't have alternative spaces to store your clothes. I was able to find room under the bed and in our secondary closet, but it helps to have a space in mind before starting the process.

Wardrobe editing essentials

Additional storage space IKEA SKUBB Storage Case £5 at IKEA I swear by the IKEA SKUBB storage case - and the other storage solutions in the SKUBB range - for additional clothes storage. You can fit a surprising amount in there, and it's ideal for sitting at the bottom of a wardrobe or under the bed. Ideal for under the bed Dunelm Fabric Underbed Storage Bag £5 at Dunelm If you're looking to remove items from your wardrobe to create more space, under the bed is ideal. This fabric bag from Dunelm is only £5, and designed to fit under low-hanging beds. Easy and affordable IKEA Dimpa Storage Bag £3 at IKEA The Dimpa storage bags are an IKEA classic, and perfect for storing out-of-season wear. It's roomy enough for blankets and bulky knitwear, and it's transparent, so no forgetting what you've put in there.

Editing my wardrobe has made a big difference when getting ready in the morning, and equally, putting my clothes away at the end of each day. Where before I was fighting a battle to stuff everything back in there, I can now hang up items I've worn that day with ease. It's even made deciding what to wear for certain occasions easier, as I can easily see my current rotation of clothes at a glance.

In all, I'd definitely recommend giving wardrobe editing a try. Just don't let it put you off decluttering completely – there will always be a time and a place for letting go of items you no longer wear.