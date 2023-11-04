The best way to store jumpers: Expert tips to keep them snug all season long

Discovering the best way to store jumpers will automatically ensure your winter wardrobe is more organised. No more jumpers jammed into drawers and fewer concerns over moths feasting on your delicate cashmere knits, if you have a number of sweaters, you need this organisational hack.

Knowing the best way to store jumpers is essential when it comes to how to organise a closet, ensuring you can find everything easily and keep your knits in order from one season to the next. Storing your jumpers properly protects them from damage, prolonging their lifespan, in fact, the best cashmere jumper can last upwards of 10 years if cared for properly.

The best way to store jumpers has a number of contributing factors, and will largely depend on the level and type of storage you have, the number of jumpers you need to store and their type. Regardless there are some key takeaways shared by experts below that will help you understand how to keep your knits in shape.

The best way to store jumpers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“If you have the space then jumpers are best stored folded in a drawer, or on a shelf in a basket or box,” says KonMari consultant and decluttering expert, Emily Patricia Fae.

“This is so that you can ensure that they remain in shape, can be easily accessed and stay in the best condition.”

By folding jumpers properly, you not only maximise storage space but also make it easier to identify and access your favourite sweaters effortlessly. The KonMari method uses the file fold, which means that the jumpers stand upright on their own.

“This not only stores items so they can be easily accessed, retain their shape and not get creased, but also gives us the opportunity to give gratitude to the item and check it for holes, marks and stains,” explains Emily.

This method also means you can either store your knitwear in drawers or on shelves. Knitwear, because of its construction is naturally stretchy. By hanging your sweaters, the weight of the jumper pulls down from the shoulder, and this weight can pull the jumper out of shape and is best to avoid where possible. If you do have to hang a jumper, opt for padded, wide, rounded hangers as this is kinder to the shoulders of your jumper.

Emily Patricia Fae Social Links Navigation Emily Patricia Fae, as an AuDHD woman, brings a unique perspective to her work as a KonMari Consultant, Energetic Home Healer, and ADHD/Autism Organising Specialist. With a genuine passion for creating spaces that foster the thriving of all minds, Emily is dedicated to establishing a calmer and less overwhelming world for everyone.

How to fold jumpers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For your best jumpers to maintain their shape and avoid wrinkles or crushing, the KonMari file fold is the best method. While it might seem a bit different to how you’ve folded your jumpers previously, Emily says it really only takes three simple steps.

Begin by folding the jumper into thirds to form a rectangle. As you fold each side in, make sure you fold the sleeve across and back on itself smoothly to ensure it stays within its third. Then, fold the rectangle in half by taking the top towards the bottom and leaving a small gap. Finally, fold it into thirds again (or just in half for bulkier jumpers).

“This technique allows jumpers to stand freely in the drawer and ensures that removing one jumper won't affect the rest,” she says.

Are drawers or shelves best for storing jumpers?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“One of the benefits of shelving over drawers is that you can easily see all of your jumpers without having these hidden away or squashed into a drawer,” says Jonathan Clark, Creative Director for Shelved.

Not only does this mean you can see your jumpers at a glance, but you can also store more knitwear without them getting creased.

Jonathan says: “Depending on the height of your shelves, you can often fit quite a few jumpers neatly folded on top of one another without becoming crumpled.”

The one thing to consider is where your shelves are placed. It’s best to avoid storing jumpers in direct sunlight as this can lead to fading. For this reason, shelves set within a wardrobe is the best option. By having shelves in the wardrobe, you can also protect knitwear better from dust and moths as they are shut away.

Can you hang up jumpers?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not all of us have the shelf or drawer space to store knitwear, especially if they’re bulky, but Emily says hanging them is not the best way to store jumpers as it can leave them out of shape.

“When we hang jumpers, they can become stretched, the seams can begin to split and if the wardrobe is too full they can become squashed and creased,” she says.

So what should you do if hanging your knitwear is the only option?

Emily says: “If you need to hang your jumpers due to lack of drawer space, then it is essential that you use a hanger that will help keep the shape of and support the jumper in the best way possible.”

Emily's recommendation? A wide padded hanger.

“This will evenly distribute the weight and feature a velvet or fabric finish to prevent slipping,” she advises.

How to store cashmere

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jumpers such as cashmere need extra special treatment when it comes to the best way to store them.

Rachael Wood, co-founder of luxury cashmere brand, Chinti & Parker says before you can even think about storing your cashmere, you need to make sure you're looking after it properly.

“Storing your jumpers correctly starts with laundry,” she says.

“Food and drink debris can attract moths and insects, even when the clothes aren’t visibly stained. Always follow the washing and drying instructions exactly, then iron - if necessary - and fold carefully before putting away.”

Both Rachael and Emily say if you want your best cashmere jumper to last the distance, then it must be folded and not hung. Emily says it’s also important to ensure that you’re using the right place to store cashmere.

“Ensure that the drawer or container you store your cashmere items in is not plastic or cardboard, as this can make the cashmere sweat,” she says.

Rachael Wood Social Links Navigation Rachael Wood is the co-founder of luxury knitwear brand Chinti & Parker. She founded the company with her cousin Anna Singh in 2009 and since then the brand’s unique, classic-with-a-twist aesthetic has garnered a loyal following of women which includes Alexa Chung, Olivia Palermo and Gwyneth Paltrow. The brand prides itself on creating beautiful garments that will stand the test of time both in terms of aesthetics and quality.

How to protect jumpers from moths

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as knowing the best way to store jumpers made from fine fabrics such as cashmere and merino wool, it’s also essential to ensure pesky moths can’t get to them.

Moths like jumpers made from natural fibres that contain keratin, a protein that moth larvae feed on to grow into full-sized moths. Synthetic fibres, such as polyester and nylon, do not contain keratin, so moths are not attracted to them.

In addition to keratin, moths are also attracted to the dark, undisturbed places where cashmere and wool garments are often stored, such as closets and drawers. This makes it easy for them to lay their eggs on the garments, and for the larvae to hatch and feed without being disturbed.

Rachael says one of the easiest ways to protect your expensive jumpers is with natural defences.

“Lavender sachets and cedar stars are your best defence against moths and their destructive appetite for cashmere,” she says.

“If you use lavender sachets, ensure these don’t come into direct contact with your cashmere garments as they can stain the fabric. You’ll need to replace these products each season as their smell - and therefore their efficacy - will fade.”

And don’t worry if you’ve seen some moths flying near your favourite jumper, Rachael says there is a way to save them – you just need to head to your kitchen!

“Seal the affected item in a plastic bag and place in the freezer,” she says. “Leave for 48 hours, then allow the piece to return to room temperature before laundering and drying as normal.”

The best way to organise jumpers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now you know the best way to store jumpers, there are some things to consider to ensure you’re making the most out of your knitwear wardrobe.

“When organising your jumpers, consider a systematic approach – either sort them by colour or thickness,” advises Emily.

“This arrangement makes it effortless to locate specific items, adds a touch of order to your drawers, and offers a delightful, rainbow-like display of colours and thicknesses, making choosing a cosy jumper a joy on those chilly days.”

If you’ve got lots of jumpers, it’s also a good idea to rotate them every once in a while, so you get the most out of them. Change up the ones that sit at the front of your drawers, for example, so you don’t reach for the same one time and time again.

Rachael says she always encourages people to choose clothes that aren’t on trend, especially when it comes to knitwear. She suggests that if you’re having a knitwear clear out, the big question to ask yourself is does that jumper bring you joy?

“Try to avoid holding onto pieces that you don’t truly love or that you’re only holding onto for sentimental reasons,” she advises.

“You’re unlikely to wear a piece that you don’t love - even the cosiest of sweaters - so consider donating or selling for someone else to enjoy.”