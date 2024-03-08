If you need to know how to wash a cashmere jumper, you are probably wondering if you even can wash one without totally ruining it. Although cashmere is delicate, there are several ways to remove any dirt, stains, or smells.

The best cashmere jumpers are an investment piece that will stand the test of time in your wardrobe - but only if they are cared for properly. If you have a cashmere piece that could do with a freshen-up, you'll want to know the right way to wash it before you compromise the fabric.

"Cashmere wool is a delicate fibre with a premium price tag, so knowing how to take good care of it is a must," says smol cleaning expert Catherine Green. These are her top tips for cleaning a cashmere jumper properly, with the necessary care.

How to wash a cashmere jumper, according to a cleaning expert

1. Check the care label

"When you can't put off the cleaning any longer, first check the label of your cashmere garment as this will provide you with the best care instructions to prevent you from spoiling the jumper," says Green.

The same goes for cleaning your best cashmere socks, or even comfortable bras - ignore the proper care instructions and you are likely to ruin any item in the wash. If you make the mistake of putting a handwash or dry clean-only item in the washing machine, it will be very tricky (if not impossible) to salvage it.

2. Wash by hand

You are unlikely to find a cashmere jumper that can be thrown in the washing machine, so if you don't want to take yours to the dry cleaners, a hand wash is your best bet.

"Be sure to use lukewarm water and a very mild detergent like smol non-bio. You can also use cashmere shampoo if you have it," says Green. If the water you use is too hot, or you use a harsh detergent, even a gentle hand wash could slightly ruin your knit.

No. 3 Cashmere and Wool Eco Wash View at Amazon RRP: £16 | Using a cashmere detergent is the best way to ensure you don't ruin your jumper whilst washing it. This bottle should last you 16 washes, so it's worth the investment for keeping your jumper fresh.

3. Dry properly

"Once cleaned, rinse with lukewarm water and then squeeze the jumper without wringing or stretching it to ensure it keeps its shape," advises Green. Whilst items like the best t-shirts for women can be wringed out due to the fabric, you risk ruining the fit of your cashmere jumper if you aren't gentle enough with it when drying.

However, Green has another way to properly remove excess water that agrees with cashmere. "If you place a clean towel on a flat surface and your freshly washed jumper on top, you can roll the 2 up like a Swiss roll to remove a lot of the moisture from the jumper. Then, unroll and lay the jumper flat on a clean dry towel to air dry," she says.

If you want to speed up the drying time, Green has some strong warnings: "Hanging your cashmere from radiators to dry is not recommended, and DO NOT use a tumble dryer. You should also try to avoid placing it to dry in direct sunlight." Although they're handy, it's probably best to steer clear of your best heated clothes airers too, just to be safe.

4. Maintain your cashmere

Whilst washing your cashmere correctly is very important, how you care for it is just as essential. "To prolong the life of your cashmere it’s important to keep on top of the maintenance," says Green.

"Doing this involves regularly removing the pills (or bobbles), which will inevitably build up over time. You can do this with a pilling comb." These £5.99 combs from Amazon are ideal for cleaning up your cashmere quickly.

"I would also recommend spot-cleaning small stains and spillages whenever possible to avoid putting the whole jumper through the washing process," says Green. Much like the answer to how to clean a wool coat, cleaning small parts of your item rather than the whole thing will improve its longevity and avoid any unnecessary damage.

How often should you wash a cashmere jumper?

"Generally, I recommend washing your cashmere as little as possible," says Green. However, if your jumper is an essential part of your capsule wardrobe, it's likely that it gets a lot of wear - and therefore will need washing. According to experts, if you want to know how to wash jeans, you should also wash them as rarely as possible, but we know this isn't always practical.

"You can help to avoid washes by airing your jumper out between wears - this will help faint smells to fade. And another great tip is to wear something between your skin and the jumper (like a vest or t-shirt), because you'll protect the wool from the oils and sweat of your skin which means you'll get many more wears from the jumper before it’ll need washing," says Green.

Catherine Green Social Links Navigation Cleaning Expert at smol Catherine has worked for challenger brand, smol, for over 5 years and is an advocate for making more sustainable living accessible to all with a strong focus in planet-friendly cleaning.

Although cashmere can be tricky to take care of, it's worth the extra time and effort to keep it looking and feeling its best. A natural fabric that can be trusted to earn its cost-per-wear in your wardrobe, mastering how to wash a cashmere jumper is essential.