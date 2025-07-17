Helen Skelton’s light cardigan and khaki vest and trousers are perfect for cooler summer days when you don’t know what to wear
The British summertime can be sunny one minute and breezy the next and Helen's outfit works for both weathers
Deciding what to wear in the heat is hard enough, but once you’re used to scorching sunshine, dressing for cooler weather again is its own challenge. Breezy days and chilly evenings call for more layers and Helen Skelton just proved that knitwear works for summer as well as it does for any other season - at least in the UK.
The presenter is known for her love of the great outdoors and took to Instagram to share clips of her filming a new Channel 5 series, Coast. It was shot - you guessed it - on the British coastline and the first outfit in this post is perfect for everything from seaside trips to running errands.
Helen went for a head-to-toe neutral ensemble consisting of khaki ME+EM trousers, a matching M&S knitted vest top and her cream Varley zip-up cardigan. The combination looked cosy and yet still appropriate for a slightly cooler summer’s day.
Recreate Helen's Outfit
Similar Style
Also available in a deep forest green, the Willmont Patch Pocket Fleece has a central zip closure and ribbed details. Designed for comfort as well as style, it's got blush Borg fleece and a boxy shape. Layer over T-shirts and vest tops in the summer whenever the weather is breezy.
Exact Match
Helen Skelton's exact knitted vest has been on my personal wish-list for a while and we'll all have to act fast to scoop this up as it's selling out quickly, with only a few sizes left. However, it does come in some other gorgeous colours too, including a delicate neutral shade.
You can currently get 15% off new styles at Boden, including the Barnsbury chinos, with the code W7CX. Made from stretch cotton for a comfortable, soft finish, they sit at your natural waist and have a tapered leg shape. The trousers fall to just above the ankle and they come in several pretty hues.
Each of the colours these trousers come in is so versatile, though the moss green reminds me the most of Helen Skelton's ME+EM ones. They are ankle-length and mid-rise, with several practical pockets. The material is twill weave cotton with a hint of elastane for stretch.
Of course, as Helen mentioned in her caption, Coast was filmed "earlier this year", but many spring outfits wouldn’t be out of place this season too. Her cardigan was a cosy textured knit with a flat collar and a zip running up the front instead of the more-traditional button fastenings.
The cream tone was a lovely contrast against her green top and trousers and brought brightness. If you have a lot of pastels and pale neutrals in your summer capsule wardrobe, a white or cream cardigan is a clever choice to pair with these tones.
Darker knits are naturally more wintery, so a lighter cardigan - both in terms of colour and material - is a better choice for the warmer months. Cardis also bring a relaxed, off-duty feel compared to a structured blazer or even a denim jacket.
Helen Skelton wore hers unzipped with the sleeves rolled up at the coast, which gave us more of a glimpse of her outfit underneath too. I’ve actually had her M&S knitted vest on my wish-list for a while and it’s still available in a few sizes.
The texture echoes the material of her cardigan and it has a crew neckline with a ribbed trim. Olive and dark greens work particularly well if you have autumn colouring. This is something to bear in mind if you’re not sure what colour suits you, though it’s more important that you feel confident and chic in the shades you choose.
A knitted vest like Helen’s is a handy layering piece in its own right, but you could easily opt for a cotton vest top or cami instead to recreate the presenter’s outfit.
She loosely tucked her top into her high-waisted khaki trousers. In another post sharing several of her outfits from Coast, she explained that these were an old season style and in picture five they’re shown to have a straight-cut shape.
Helen tucked them into her BRGN Chelsea Boots for a utilitarian edge. Her signature gold jewellery set off this look beautifully and the TV star also wore a brown belt.
Whether you're heading out for a walk, date night or a picnic with friends, something like Helen Skelton's outfit is a wonderful option.
