Want to try the colourful trouser trend? Helen Skelton's pink and denim colour combination is so wearable

It can feel daunting after all the neutral outfits and dark looks we’ve been wearing in the winter to start stepping out in spring-ready brights – but Helen Skelton has a handy trick to make this season’s trending tones feel a lot more wearable.

Presenting BBC Morning Live, she wore a pair of wide-leg, slightly cropped trousers in a blush pink shade, which is actually one of the biggest spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026. But far from feeling overly bold or daring to style, they looked effortless thanks to her clever styling, as the star teamed them with a short-sleeved, denim shirt.

Denim shirts are a timeless spring staple, and while you might be more used to seeing them in double denim ensembles, their stylish but muted nature makes them an ideal partner to bold trousers, as they tone them down instantly. Not only that, the mid blue hue and pastel pink palette work beautifully together.

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When it comes to styling blush pink and the other sorbet shades this spring, denim is a fail-safe option. Not only do jeans and denim skirts make styling these softer shades a breeze, offering contrast while also making them feel super wearable, but denim blouses and shirts open up a whole variety of options when styling colourful trousers or styles with heavier patterns.

When it comes to soft pink, denim tops can create a gorgeous contrast that elevates spring outfits. You can play around with light denim shades that play into an airy, summery feel, while trying out a darker denim can add a more luxe, elevated edge to make the colour feel more appropriate for smart casual outfits.

No matter what denim hue you go for, Helen’s outfit makes it clear that the staple of a denim top makes wearing colourful, spring-ready trousers feel effortless. Plus, the feminine touches of her shirt's puffed sleeves, its figure-flattering silhouette and the neat collar work well with the pink hue of her trousers, offering a softer finish. We’ll be styling Helen's look with pumps like the presenter did or, on warmer days, with strappy sandals that feel both elevated and everyday-friendly, too.

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