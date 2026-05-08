Helen Skelton's vibrant red Mango blazer and suit trousers offer a sophisticated take on this playful colour trend

Helen Skelton makes a case for embracing pigmented red tailoring this season, as she was spotted in a sharp double-breasted blazer and matching suit trousers in a recent Instagram post.

Not only are we seeking colour inspiration from her suit, but her exact blazer and straight-leg trousers are actually available to shop at one of our high-street favourites – Mango. So if you're looking to freshen up your best trouser suit collection, you're in luck.

Fire engine red is a key spring/summer fashion colour trend 2026, so not only is this suit an elevated choice for special occasions or upcoming events you may have, but it also perfectly ties into this season's latest trends.

A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) A photo posted by on

We love the way she's styled this pigmented red tone alongside a rosy pink with the addition of her pointed heels. Pink and red together is a colour pairing that we're seeing much more of, and we love the playful, feminine feeling it evokes. Adding a touch of glamour to her tailoring, she wears a chunky gold chain bracelet and large gold hoops.

Shop Helen's Look

Investing in vibrant, colourful tailoring is always a wise move, but especially during the warmer season when calendars start to fill with social engagements. Not only does this suit work for smart evenings or days out, but it could also be a striking alternative for the best wedding guest dresses, too.

What makes tailored separates so versatile is the styling options that they provide. For example, a vibrant red blazer works just as well for everyday styling layered over a simple white t-shirt and your favourite jeans, whereas suit trousers can be dressed down with your best white trainers effortlessly. You'll never go wrong with investing in colourful tailoring.