Double denim is a spring classic, but Helen Skelton's sophisticated twist gives this style staple a fresh spin
The denim two-piece has had a pretty re-spin for 2026 and we can't get enough of it
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Double denim may have suffered a bad rap in the post Justin and Brittany era, but this style dynamic duo is a spring style staple and Helen Skelton just delivered the chicest of updates to the timeless look.
Stepping onto set last week, the presenter wore a chic short puff sleeved denim shirt with tie neckline, tucked loosely into a drop-waist denim A-line skirt, creating an almost dress-like appearance.
Clearly causing quite a stir with fans, she later shared that her double denim look was from high street retailer Zara, although both pieces are no longer available, Helen tapped into an aesthetic that is set to take spring by storm.
Helen Skelton makes a case for a new true-blue combo
A post shared by BBC Morning Live (@bbcmorninglive)
A photo posted by on
Denim shirts are always popular for spring capsule wardrobes, but the jean skirt is having something of a revival right now, and A-line silhouettes, as well as dropped-waist skirts, are all over the high street, making her look both contemporary and easy to recreate.
Get the look
With a similar silhouette but in a smart, dark denim wash, this elegant shirt can team with jeans, skirts or tailoring for the ideal smart casual outfit idea.
The best M&S jeans are an absolute staple in our capsule wardrobes all year round, but the British clothing brand also has an excellent selection of denim skirts, and this tie waist midi is just one example.
This gorgeous dark wash denim skirt has a figure flattering A-line silhouette. The deep indigo hue is wearable all year round, try teaming it with a cosy knit and a pair of your best knee-high boots like the model.
Helen Skelton is a regular on our screens, and her fashion choices serve as constant inspiration for our seasonal wardrobes. This latest double denim look is like many of Helen's outfits, both stylish and practical, and most importantly, so easy to recreate.
Comprised of two wardrobe hero pieces, the denim shirt and denim skirt never truly fall out of fashion, and combining the two gives a contemporary twist on the double-denim look.
Opting for an A-line skirt with her puffed-sleeved, bow-necked shirt helps to balance Helen's silhouette, and creates a naturally nipped-in waist, thanks to the fuller shoulder and skirt hemline, giving the TV presenter an hourglass shape.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Finishing her look with a pair of simple tan court shoes, Helen lets the denim do the talking on this one and chooses a chic, neutral shoe to complete her ensemble.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.