Double denim is a spring classic, but Helen Skelton's sophisticated twist gives this style staple a fresh spin

The denim two-piece has had a pretty re-spin for 2026 and we can't get enough of it

Rivkie Baum's avatar
By
published
in News
Helen Skelton attends the Pride of Britain Awards 2022 at Grosvenor House on October 24, 2022
(Image credit: Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty)
Jump to category:

Double denim may have suffered a bad rap in the post Justin and Brittany era, but this style dynamic duo is a spring style staple and Helen Skelton just delivered the chicest of updates to the timeless look.

Stepping onto set last week, the presenter wore a chic short puff sleeved denim shirt with tie neckline, tucked loosely into a drop-waist denim A-line skirt, creating an almost dress-like appearance.

Helen Skelton makes a case for a new true-blue combo

Denim shirts are always popular for spring capsule wardrobes, but the jean skirt is having something of a revival right now, and A-line silhouettes, as well as dropped-waist skirts, are all over the high street, making her look both contemporary and easy to recreate.

Get the look

Helen Skelton is a regular on our screens, and her fashion choices serve as constant inspiration for our seasonal wardrobes. This latest double denim look is like many of Helen's outfits, both stylish and practical, and most importantly, so easy to recreate.

Comprised of two wardrobe hero pieces, the denim shirt and denim skirt never truly fall out of fashion, and combining the two gives a contemporary twist on the double-denim look.

Opting for an A-line skirt with her puffed-sleeved, bow-necked shirt helps to balance Helen's silhouette, and creates a naturally nipped-in waist, thanks to the fuller shoulder and skirt hemline, giving the TV presenter an hourglass shape.

Finishing her look with a pair of simple tan court shoes, Helen lets the denim do the talking on this one and chooses a chic, neutral shoe to complete her ensemble.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.