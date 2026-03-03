Double denim is a spring classic, but Helen Skelton's sophisticated twist gives this style staple a fresh spin

Double denim may have suffered a bad rap in the post Justin and Brittany era, but this style dynamic duo is a spring style staple and Helen Skelton just delivered the chicest of updates to the timeless look.

Stepping onto set last week, the presenter wore a chic short puff sleeved denim shirt with tie neckline, tucked loosely into a drop-waist denim A-line skirt, creating an almost dress-like appearance.

Clearly causing quite a stir with fans, she later shared that her double denim look was from high street retailer Zara, although both pieces are no longer available, Helen tapped into an aesthetic that is set to take spring by storm.

Helen Skelton makes a case for a new true-blue combo

Denim shirts are always popular for spring capsule wardrobes, but the jean skirt is having something of a revival right now, and A-line silhouettes, as well as dropped-waist skirts, are all over the high street, making her look both contemporary and easy to recreate.

Get the look

Helen Skelton is a regular on our screens, and her fashion choices serve as constant inspiration for our seasonal wardrobes. This latest double denim look is like many of Helen's outfits, both stylish and practical, and most importantly, so easy to recreate.

Comprised of two wardrobe hero pieces, the denim shirt and denim skirt never truly fall out of fashion, and combining the two gives a contemporary twist on the double-denim look.

Opting for an A-line skirt with her puffed-sleeved, bow-necked shirt helps to balance Helen's silhouette, and creates a naturally nipped-in waist, thanks to the fuller shoulder and skirt hemline, giving the TV presenter an hourglass shape.

Finishing her look with a pair of simple tan court shoes, Helen lets the denim do the talking on this one and chooses a chic, neutral shoe to complete her ensemble.