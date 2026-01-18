Clodagh McKenna nails double denim with ultra high-waisted jeans that are now at the top of my wish-list

So many denim trends for 2026 are easy to get on board with and this includes double denim which is set to have a resurgence (did it ever go away?) over the coming months. The so-called Canadian Tuxedo is something you can also get away with wearing in winter and Clodagh McKenna has done just that.

The Irish chef recently shared her recipe for 'Sunshine Soup' from her new book, Happy Cooking, and in her post she had on a button-down denim shirt and ultra high-waisted jeans. You can adjust double denim outfits so easily to suit your style, both with the silhouettes and tones.

Many people prefer having more of a colour contrast between the jeans and the top, but Clodagh went for similar washes. Her shirt, which had a neat collar and long sleeves, was only slightly paler than her jeans.

A post shared by Clodagh McKenna Herbert (@clodagh_mckenna) A photo posted by on

Shop Denim Shirts Like Clodagh's

Nobody's Child Blue Denim Shirt £65 at Nobody's Child With a relaxed fit, neat collar and long sleeves, this denim shirt would work both as a top in its own right and worn over a T-shirt or cami. It's got silver poppers to fasten it at the front, a chest pocket and a pleat at the back. Levi's Teodora Blue Western Shirt £40 (was £80) at Levi's You can currently save yourself 50% on this Western-inspired denim shirt and this is the kind of classic piece you can bring out year after year. It has two pockets on the chest and a tipped collar, as well as a pretty design running across the yoke. With Nothing Underneath Denim Shirt £130 at With Nothing Underneath With Nothing Underneath's The Classic: Denim Shirt is made from 50% Organic Cotton and 50% Cotton. This mid-weight material means it can move easily from being a casual everyday shirt to the ideal transitional layering piece.

Shop Jeans

M&S High Waisted Wide-Leg Jeans £40 at M&S I own the M&S wide-leg jeans in a lighter wash and they're one of my most-worn pairs. This colour is a lovely mid-toned blue that would complement so many different top options, including a lighter or darker denim shirt. You can get these jeans in five different lengths too. Karen Millen Denim Wide-Leg Trousers £71.20 (was £89) at Debenhams These Karen Millen denim wide leg trousers have a comfortable wide-leg cut and come in several washes. The high-rise waistband has two silver buttons and defines your natural waist. It's great for tucking jumpers and shirts into, so you can create a streamlined silhouette. Boden Mid-Blue Barrel-Leg Jeans £39.60 (was £99) at Boden Barrel-leg jeans have been so popular in recent years and this pair from Boden features a single stud button and zip fastening and five pocket detailing. They're designed to fall to ankle-length and have a fitted waist and relaxed leg shape.

Going for mid-blue shades like she did is a clever move as I think they are the most versatile. Dark indigo denim can look a bit too formal or stark for certain occasions and likewise, very pale blues lend themselves to casual outings.

The chef's outfit struck a good balance between these two aesthetics and she left several shirt buttons undone, balancing out how high-rise her jeans were. Finding the best jeans for your body type is such a personal thing and high-rise designs are incredibly popular as they accentuate the waist and create a leg-elongating effect.

The waistband of Clodagh's jeans was wide and featured two statement silver buttons and handy belt loops. She tucked in her shirt so each item flowed smoothly into the other and high-waisted denim lends itself to this styling.

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Newbury Racecourse)

In the post she shared on social media with her soup recipe, we only got a glimpse of the ITV star from the thighs up so we can't be sure what the rest of the jeans looked like. Given how relaxed the top of them is, it would make sense if they were a looser style like straight, wide or barrel-leg.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wide-leg jeans are my personal favourite as they are comfy and drape effortlessly over any type of footwear. With a more fitted denim shirt like Clodagh's, this shape would work well, though if you are a die-hard skinny jean fan then reach for them.

Some people find double denim daunting because it can be quite a bold look and I would advise sticking to denim shapes and colours you already wear a lot as it'll make you more confident pairing jackets or shirts and jeans together.

A post shared by Clodagh McKenna Herbert (@clodagh_mckenna) A photo posted by on

The good news is that once you've got your main denim outfit pieces together, the rest of the look is a breeze. Denim goes with any other colours so your bag, shoe and coat options are endless. Clodagh didn't need any outerwear whilst she was cooking at home and she's been reaching for a lot of knee-high boots and ankle boots recently.

She most likely chose a pair of them to go with her ensemble, as she did when she wore a double-denim-esque outfit on This Morning back in November. Whether or not her Nobody's Child blouse actually was denim, it had that look about it and she styled it with similar-toned belted jeans.