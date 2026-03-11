If you love Cat Deeley's style, you need to check out her edit with FRASERS - I can imagine her wearing every single piece

Having spoken to Cat Deeley last week about her 100-piece edit for FRASERS, I have newfound fashion respect for the ITV star. I was surprised to find out that Cat styles herself, putting together her daily looks sensibly based on what is required of her that day, the weather and her mood.

"I know what works on TV, I know what works on me and I know what I've got in the wardrobe too, so it's actually not that much work", Cat very modestly explains.

But this newfound knowledge means that I know that everything in her FRASERS (formerly House of Fraser) edit is chosen by Cat, who wouldn't let someone else do such a highly important job for her, and when you scroll through the clothing and accessories, you can imagine Cat in every single piece.

Here are our favourite pieces from Cat Deeley's FRASERS edit

Built around wardrobe staples, the edit is packed with investment pieces that Cat felt passed the true test; they had to fit into her life and be truly practical. That translates to excellent spring outerwear by the likes of Barbour, alongside easy-to-style knits, comfy wide-leg trousers, relaxed tailoring and chic dresses in soft neutral hues that will slip effortlessly into your spring capsule wardrobe.

By her own admission, Cat Deeley loves a practical crossbody bag (don't we all), 'so that I don't leave it anywhere, or on top of a car, as I've done that before'. And while sensible can be seen as boring, Cat's bag edit is anything but. Mulberry, Ralph Lauren and Coach all feature in the edit, all with crossbody straps, for practical and hands-free wear.

The stunning campaign imagery is the most joyous welcome to spring and is a celebration of Cat Deeley's style and her nostalgic relationship with the FRASERS brand, which has recently rebranded from House of Fraser, the much-loved British department store.

Offering timeless style that will work across ages, tastes and for those both time-rich and time poor, as the neutral palette that runs throughout makes this collection very easy to style.

Featuring British clothing brands Barbour and Mulberry, alongside big US labels such as Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren, alongside the likes of Anine Bing and Ganni, the edit, which works cohesively despite its breadth, also showcases the wide variety of labels available at FRASERS.

If you're a fan of Cat's wardrobe, then you'll love her edit. But if you're a sentimental soul like me, you'll also love that Cat is actually a lifelong shopper of the brand formerly known as House of Fraser. A regular weekend haunt for Cat and her mum as a child, speaking of the collaboration, Cat says that working with the now FRASERS, reminds her of those weekly visits. 'It reminds me of hanging out with my mum, and feeling incredibly bouji and glamorous in this little world that was created in a store' and now Cat gets to be a part of it.