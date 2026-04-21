Cat Deeley just showed how to turn this M&S party dress into an easy everyday outfit
Adding a trending spring jacket and suede boots, Cat Deeley shows how easy it is to transform occasionwear
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Cat Deeley is really nailing those neutral spring looks right now, as her effortlessly chic colour palette of creams, khaki and moss greens carried over for a second day. Stepping out yesterday in a silky tee and wide-leg trousers for Tuesday's show, the presenter kept the same luxe colour mix and fabric style, but swapped to an elegant dress and bomber jacket formula for a trend-led update.
Opting for a moss green, satin, asymmetric dress that would easily make one of the best wedding guest dresses this summer, Cat dressed the look down by slipping on a sold-out ivory bomber jacket from The Summer edit, before completing her ensemble with a pair of well-loved LK Bennett boots (the very same style she opted for with yesterday's ensemble.
Staying true to her love of the British high street, Cat's easy-to-copy outfit formula is a masterclass in dressing down special occasionwear to add longevity to more elevated pieces. While her silky dress would answer what to wear to a wedding, teamed with a blazer and a fascinator, to give it a smart-casual spin, adding boots to fancier midis, and slipping on a trend-led jacket, such as a bomber, a denim jacket or even a luxe leather iteration instantly makes her whole look more relaxed and daytime appropriate.
Cat Deeley delivers a masterclass in smart-casual dressing
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This luxe, liquid-like dress will literally flow over your silhouette, thanks to the satin fabric. A maxi slip dress is a great base layer to elevated outfits this spring/summer season. Wear alone with some simple jewellery, add a casual element with a low-key jacket, such as Cat's bomber, or add a tailored spin by slipping on a neutral blazer for added warmth and polish.
To keep in tune with Cat's elegant look, M&S's chic take on the bomber jacket trend adds just enough of a sporty element to this look, without compromising on polish. The lyocell fabric gives it a breathable, weightless quality that adds to its elegance, alongside gorgeous pleat detailing that balances out the traditionally casual attire.
While Cat's much-loved LK Bennett boots are no longer available, this taupe pair would slip into this outfit combination seamlessly. The pointed toe would help to elongate your legs, while the stone colour helps to form part of that beautiful neutral colour palette that Cat has created in this ensemble. The suede fabric keeps them spring-ready.
Want to add more texture and interest to your look? While this jacket copies the classic bomber jacket silhouette, the embroidered floral detail adds romance to this sporty style. The ivory colourway keeps it versatile for smart or casual wear.
Cat's boots have a cute tassel detailing, and this spring, footwear trends are leaning heavily into bohemian detailing for added interest. The eyelet detail here feels both timeless and timely, as we've spotted lots of similar embellishment across different shoe silhouettes.
There's a reason we turn to Cat Deeley for style inspiration time and time again: the ITV This Morning presenter has a real knack for putting together outfits that feel both on-the-moment and classic, finding the sweet spot for everyday dressing. Keeping her outfits relatable, Cat has an eye for what's trending, and her morning looks always feel like they could live in our spring capsule wardrobes for seasons to come, too.
Today's outfit is a particularly good example of investing in pieces with great cost-per-wear potential. Working out how to dress up or dress down great dresses will help you get more mileage out of your wardrobe, making every piece a more worthy investment.
Cat's high street dress has a luxe look that she could easily lean into on more formal occasions, adding heels and a blazer for a more wedding-appropriate look, but to add a more relaxed approach, a sporty, trendy jacket and a pair of boots give just enough of a dressed-down feel that balances the satin fabric of her dress beautifully.
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Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
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