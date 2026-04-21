Cat Deeley just showed how to turn this M&S party dress into an easy everyday outfit

Adding a trending spring jacket and suede boots, Cat Deeley shows how easy it is to transform occasionwear

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Cat Deeley on ITV
(Image credit: Ken McKayITVShutterstock)
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Cat Deeley is really nailing those neutral spring looks right now, as her effortlessly chic colour palette of creams, khaki and moss greens carried over for a second day. Stepping out yesterday in a silky tee and wide-leg trousers for Tuesday's show, the presenter kept the same luxe colour mix and fabric style, but swapped to an elegant dress and bomber jacket formula for a trend-led update.

Opting for a moss green, satin, asymmetric dress that would easily make one of the best wedding guest dresses this summer, Cat dressed the look down by slipping on a sold-out ivory bomber jacket from The Summer edit, before completing her ensemble with a pair of well-loved LK Bennett boots (the very same style she opted for with yesterday's ensemble.

Cat Deeley delivers a masterclass in smart-casual dressing

Cat Deeley and Ben Shepard on ITV This Morning

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Get the look

There's a reason we turn to Cat Deeley for style inspiration time and time again: the ITV This Morning presenter has a real knack for putting together outfits that feel both on-the-moment and classic, finding the sweet spot for everyday dressing. Keeping her outfits relatable, Cat has an eye for what's trending, and her morning looks always feel like they could live in our spring capsule wardrobes for seasons to come, too.

Today's outfit is a particularly good example of investing in pieces with great cost-per-wear potential. Working out how to dress up or dress down great dresses will help you get more mileage out of your wardrobe, making every piece a more worthy investment.

Cat's high street dress has a luxe look that she could easily lean into on more formal occasions, adding heels and a blazer for a more wedding-appropriate look, but to add a more relaxed approach, a sporty, trendy jacket and a pair of boots give just enough of a dressed-down feel that balances the satin fabric of her dress beautifully.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

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