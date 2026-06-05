Princess Diana's wish for William and Harry revealed in never-before-seen letter

A previously unseen letter written by the late Princess Diana is set to go up for auction, in which she spoke of the 'importance' of communication, and her hopes that her sons would always be able to do so.

Part of Reeman Dansie's ‘Royalty, Antiques & Fine Art’ auction taking place on June 9, a letter Diana wrote to a fan after her bombshell BBC Panorama interview is set to fetch thousands.

Per the auction house’s official listing, the key contents of Diana’s letter included thanking the fan for their support after the now infamous interview aired - in which Diana uttered the immortal line about there being three people in her marriage to King Charles - as well as her hopes for her two sons to communicate on a 'deeper level'.

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Diana: Her True Story - In Her Own Words by Andrew Morton | £19.95 at Amazon This Sunday Times best-seller was written with the co-operation of the late Princess Diana herself. Described as the closest we'll come to an autobiography from her, it's carefully researched and shares fascinating insights about her life.

In the letter, Diana revealed she received the letter from the fan after her trip to Argentina. She goes on to say how touched she is by the contents and his profound words, in particular relates to his sentiments of self-knowledge and moving on in life.

Per the auction house, she continued by adding she hoped the Panorama interview would help other women in similar difficulties. Poignantly, she touched on lessons she’d have liked to have shared with her two sons, 'teaching William and Harry the importance of communication on a deeper level'.

Sadly, William and Harry’s communication has, famously, fallen to the wayside as the two brothers continue to be estranged.

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Exacerbated by Harry and Meghan’s decision to quit life as working royals and move abroad, the estrangement only deepened after the Sussexes interview with Oprah Winfrey where several claims were made against the Royal Family.

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The publication of Harry’s autobiography, Spare, likely didn’t help their communication issues, as Harry detailed physical confrontations with William and referring to him as 'my beloved brother, my arch nemesis' in the memoir.

William and Harry lost their mother when they were just 15 and 12 respectively, following Diana’s tragic car accident on August 31, 1997.

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Had she lived, Andrew Morton, who collaborated with the late Princess of Wales for her official autobiography, Diana: Her True Story, believes she would’ve played 'peacemaker'.

'Diana always used to say she had two boys for a reason - the younger would be there to support the older in the lonely task as future king,' the journalist and author shared with People.

'There is no doubt Diana would have tried to act as a peacemaker between them. If she had been around, they would have worked things out in a different way.'