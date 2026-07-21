Prince George's 13th birthday on July 22nd marks a big turning point in his life. He'll be entering his teenage years and moving away from his old routine when he starts at Eton College a few months later. This will be the first time that George hasn't gone to the same school as at least one of his siblings since 2019 and he'll be away from home.

Although he chose to start boarding a bit at Lambrook School, Eton is boarding-only and will be strict about home visits. He won't be able to see the Prince and Princess of Wales spontaneously and royal author Robert Jobson thinks it's a "chance for him to spread his wings" and "take part" in activities in the afternoons and evenings.

Meanwhile, former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond has noticed how George's confidence has already changed in the lead-up to his 13th birthday and school move.

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"He seems to be growing not only in stature, but in self-confidence," she explained to The Mirror. "Recently, he has looked far more at ease in front of the cameras, and he's definitely more of a young man now than a child."

Prince George's most recent appearance was at the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final, where he joined William, Kate and Charlotte in the Royal Box. Commenting on the Princess of Wales's view of her eldest son, Jennie suggested that she must "think what a handsome, self-assured young chap he has become".

Neither she nor Robert Jobson seem surprised that the future King and Queen chose Eton College for Prince George. Jennie thinks that William and Kate "fervently believe" that it's where their son "will feel safe and secure" and notes that it's close to their Forest Lodge home.

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Eton College is only ten minutes' drive from Windsor Castle too and even though he won't be able to go home whenever he wants, Prince George has the comfort of knowing the general area. That's not to say it'll be totally easy for then-13-year-old George or his parents and siblings.

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Robert previously stressed that the Waleses are a "tight family unit" and "it will be like having an empty seat at the table" when he's not there. Once he's used to it, though, Robert believes it will be the perfect setting for the next five years.

Writing in the Daily Mail, the royal expert claimed, "Eton will be a challenge, but being close to home, in the shadow of Windsor Castle will help. The environment will protect him like it did his father who thrived there."