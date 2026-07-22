Prince Edward's ex-partner Ruthie Henshall shares 'surreal' memories of Balmoral and the royals behind-the-scenes
During their relationship, West End star Ruthie faced the infamous Balmoral test we saw depicted in Netflix's The Crown
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During their relationship, West End star Ruthie faced the infamous Balmoral test we saw depicted in Netflix's The Crown