Prince Edward's ex-partner Ruthie Henshall shares 'surreal' memories of Balmoral and the royals behind-the-scenes

During their relationship, West End star Ruthie faced the infamous Balmoral test we saw depicted in Netflix's The Crown

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A composite of a picture of Ruthie Henshall in 2026 and a picture of Prince Edward in 2026
(Image credit: Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images // Photo by Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)