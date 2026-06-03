King Charles reflects on Queen Elizabeth's choice for 'her final days' and the 'uniquely special place' to them both

Queen Elizabeth's death in September 2022 was met with outpourings of grief and tributes from public figures, fans and, of course, those who knew her best. Just a day after losing his mother and ascending the throne King Charles addressed the nation and honoured his "darling mama".

Now he's put pen to paper and reflected on her "final days" in Scotland in the foreword for the soon-to-be-released Balmoral by Mary Miers. As reported by The Telegraph, the King explains that Queen Elizabeth "particularly treasured her time at Balmoral".

"It was here, in these most beloved of surroundings, that she chose to spend her final days," he added poignantly.

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Balmoral by Mary Miers and Christopher Simon Sykes | £10 on pre-order at Amazon Set for release on 11th June, this read begins with a foreword from King Charles himself, reflecting upon the significance of Balmoral to the Royal Family. It features gorgeous photography by Christopher Simon Sykes and is part guide, part gift book.

Balmoral Castle was widely seen as Queen Elizabeth's favourite residence and it's where she spent her summer holidays with her family. Because of this, it also means a lot to them and Charles confirms this, adding, "Since my earliest childhood, it has held, and continues to hold, a uniquely special place in the hearts of my family and myself."

Her choice to head to Scotland for what turned out to be the final months of her life shows how important Balmoral and the tradition of going there was to her. She seemingly knew this could be where she passed away, as Princess Anne has described the Queen's concern over whether it would be "difficult" if she died there.

However, Elizabeth's daughter encouraged her to see that the practicalities of arranging her funeral didn't matter compared to her comfort and happiness.

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"I think there was a moment when she felt that it would be more difficult if she died at Balmoral", Anne said on the BBC documentary Charles III The Coronation Year. "We did try to persuade her that [location] shouldn't be part of the decision-making process. So I hope she felt that was right in the end, because I think we did."

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Princess Anne was with Queen Elizabeth for the last 24 hours of her life - something she thinks she was very "fortunate" to have experienced. She also accompanied her mother's coffin from Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and then from there to London.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting," the Princess Royal declared in a statement at the time.

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The Queen spent so much of her life being scrutinised and in the public eye, but at Balmoral she could enjoy just being Elizabeth. It's no wonder she specifically chose to spend her "final days" there - a place that Princess Eugenie once said gave them all "room to breathe".

"I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands," she explained, adding that it used to be a "lovely base" for the Queen and Prince Philip. Although Balmoral and its grounds are open from spring to August, it's one of the few privately-owned royal residences and is still where King Charles heads for his annual summer break.