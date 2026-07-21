Dannii Minogue’s petite-approved M&S dresses are “perfectly proportioned” - and under £50
"No alterations, no fuss"
Earlier this month, she recommended the best M&S white jeans for petites, and now Dannii Minogue is back with another item of clothing that can be particularly tricky to find when you're 5ft 3 and under - dresses.
Alongside the always stylish Rachel Stevens, Dannii is now a petite ambassador for the British clothing brand, and at 5 ft 2 she certainly knows a thing or two about finding dresses that won't swamp a shorter frame.
Her latest recommendations couldn't have come at a better time. Anyone else mostly wearing dresses in the warm weather? She says, "I love a dress... something you can put on that is super easy."
She posted a video on Instagram, talking through her 3 favourite M&S petite dresses, all of which are under £50, with the caption "M&S has perfected their petite collection! Check out perfectly proportioned clothes that fit off the rack. Designs that elongate and lengths that hit just right, so there are zero trip hazards! No alterations, no fuss."
Shop Dannii's M&S petite picks
Fresh twist on denim
Dannii described this colour as "sea foam" green, and it surprised me when she pointed out the fabric's actually denim. She said it fits her 5 ft 2 frame perfectly, and it falls to just the right height above the ankle strap of her sandal. She added: "it hangs well, it moves with you", adding that the drop waist design "makes me look taller, and anything that does that, I'm down."
day to evening
Dannii said this "pretty" dress is both versatile and easy. She said: "Slip this on, no zips, no buttons, no nothing", adding it's a "super cute daytime look with sneakers, with flip-flops or I love a heel - come on, give me more height!" Polka dots are a big trend for summer, and this smaller spot is a subtle way to try the look. It's 100% cotton, and the shirred bodice means the fit will be flawless. No wonder it's got a five-star customer rating!
ideal for date night
Turning to eveningwear, this ivory satin number was Dannii's date night pick. Her best advice is to "keep it sexy and simple", explaining that this dress works so well for petites because "the proportions have got to be just perfect so that the strap doesn't slip off, nothing's falling out, the split is in exactly the right place". This dress has only just arrived on the site, but already sizes are selling out.