Dannii Minogue’s petite-approved M&S dresses are “perfectly proportioned” - and under £50

Earlier this month, she recommended the best M&S white jeans for petites, and now Dannii Minogue is back with another item of clothing that can be particularly tricky to find when you're 5ft 3 and under - dresses.

Alongside the always stylish Rachel Stevens, Dannii is now a petite ambassador for the British clothing brand, and at 5 ft 2 she certainly knows a thing or two about finding dresses that won't swamp a shorter frame.

Her latest recommendations couldn't have come at a better time. Anyone else mostly wearing dresses in the warm weather? She says, "I love a dress... something you can put on that is super easy."

She posted a video on Instagram, talking through her 3 favourite M&S petite dresses, all of which are under £50, with the caption "M&S has perfected their petite collection! Check out perfectly proportioned clothes that fit off the rack. Designs that elongate and lengths that hit just right, so there are zero trip hazards! No alterations, no fuss."

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Shop Dannii's M&S petite picks