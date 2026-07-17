Dannii Minogue's petite white jeans from M&S are the summer style staple I'd recommend for anyone under 5ft 3

If there's one place to turn to for well-made yet affordable jeans, it's M&S, and Dannii Minogue reminds us how fabulous their petite denim range is. The British clothing brand's denim collection boasts a loyal following thanks to its flattering, stylish designs, and they are size-inclusive too!

Heading into an M&S store, Dannii highlights how great M&S's extensive petite range really is. So if you've ever struggled to find jeans that don't need hemming, or that work for a smaller frame, M&S is well worth having on your radar.

Not only does she praise their petite denim collection, but Danni's chic outfit features a beautiful pair of White Palazzo Jeans and a sky blue ruffle blouse – pieces that are worth adding to your summer capsule wardrobe for the season ahead.

A post shared by Dannii Minogue (@danniiminogue) A photo posted by on