Dannii Minogue's petite white jeans from M&S are the summer style staple I'd recommend for anyone under 5ft 3
Struggle with finding the right jean length? M&S has you covered
If there's one place to turn to for well-made yet affordable jeans, it's M&S, and Dannii Minogue reminds us how fabulous their petite denim range is. The British clothing brand's denim collection boasts a loyal following thanks to its flattering, stylish designs, and they are size-inclusive too!
Heading into an M&S store, Dannii highlights how great M&S's extensive petite range really is. So if you've ever struggled to find jeans that don't need hemming, or that work for a smaller frame, M&S is well worth having on your radar.
Not only does she praise their petite denim collection, but Danni's chic outfit features a beautiful pair of White Palazzo Jeans and a sky blue ruffle blouse – pieces that are worth adding to your summer capsule wardrobe for the season ahead.
exact match
Add an elegant touch to your everyday denim look with this beautiful blue ruffle blouse. It has a flattering silhouette and a pretty sky blue shade.
exact match
The eye-catching pleats on these trousers create a flattering wide-leg silhouette, making them feel far more elevated than your average pair.